Mike Pence Prepared for Trump Presidential Succession Scenario

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/30 05:56
U
U$0.01566+30.50%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.329-1.85%
Vice
VICE$0.01342-0.14%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10046-4.81%
Capverse
CAP$0.07064-0.12%
Key Points:
  • Pence discusses readiness for presidential duties, no crypto market shift observed.
  • Trump’s health remains publicly stable, according to available sources.
  • No substantial financial or regulatory influence on cryptocurrency detected.

On August 30, Vice President Pence expressed readiness to assume the presidency should Donald Trump face a serious issue, emphasizing his preparation due to recent experiences.

No significant impact on cryptocurrency assets or market sentiment observed following Pence’s statement, with industry figures remaining silent on any potential shifts in governance.

Political Discussions Leave Cryptocurrency Markets Unaffected

Ethereum’s current market data shows an alignment with its broader performance trends. As of August 29, Ethereum (ETH) is valued at $4,327.62, with a market cap of $522.37 billion, holding a market dominance of 13.89%. However, recent price changes indicate declines, with a 24-hour decrease of 3.30% and a 9.18% drop over the past seven days. Despite these drops, Ethereum’s price increased by 14.00% over the past 30 days and saw a significant surge of 74.77% across 60 days, as noted by CoinMarketCap.

According to Coincu research, political discussions surrounding U.S. leadership rarely affect the decentralized finance space directly unless backed by regulatory changes. Historical data suggests that unless specific policies are announced, cryptocurrencies are typically insulated from short-term political uncertainties.

Market Data Insights

Did you know? A shift in U.S. leadership often impacts traditional markets more than cryptocurrencies unless accompanied by direct policy changes.

Ethereum’s current market data shows an alignment with its broader performance trends. As of August 29, Ethereum (ETH) is valued at $4,327.62, with a market cap of $522.37 billion, holding a market dominance of 13.89%. However, recent price changes indicate declines, with a 24-hour decrease of 3.30% and a 9.18% drop over the past seven days.

Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 17:07 UTC on August 29, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Despite these drops, Ethereum’s price increased by 14.00% over the past 30 days and saw a significant surge of 74.77% across 60 days, as noted by CoinMarketCap.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.

Source: https://coincu.com/news/pence-presidency-readiness-trump/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

As Bitcoin Cash Price Drop Deepens and Solana Price Today Falters, BlockDAG’s Dashboard V4 Dominates Spotlight

As Bitcoin Cash Price Drop Deepens and Solana Price Today Falters, BlockDAG’s Dashboard V4 Dominates Spotlight

The crypto market continues to swing between bearish pressure and breakthrough narratives. Bitcoin Cash has been on an extended rally […] The post As Bitcoin Cash Price Drop Deepens and Solana Price Today Falters, BlockDAG’s Dashboard V4 Dominates Spotlight appeared first on Coindoo.
Partager
Coindoo2025/08/30 07:00
Partager
Solana Price Prediction, Can it reach $500 by The End of 2025? And Is This new Meme coin in Presale The best crypto to by now

Solana Price Prediction, Can it reach $500 by The End of 2025? And Is This new Meme coin in Presale The best crypto to by now

Who leads the next wave in this market, and where does the real opportunity hide? Pepeto (PEPETO) has grabbed attention as the best memecoin and an Ethereum memecoin for early buyers. While Solana (SOL) still moves in uncertain steps, Pepeto runs on Ethereum mainnet with a zero fee swap, a cross chain bridge, and staking
Solana
SOL$204.93-3.72%
RealLink
REAL$0.05543-4.41%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.003006+3.26%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/30 06:00
Partager
On the eve of the altcoin season: How to build a suitable altcoin season investment portfolio?

On the eve of the altcoin season: How to build a suitable altcoin season investment portfolio?

The ETH/BTC exchange rate has broken out of its three-year downward trend, heralding the arrival of the altcoin season.
Bitcoin
BTC$108,240.53-3.17%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005713-9.02%
Ethereum
ETH$4,341.3-2.59%
Partager
PANews2025/05/16 20:00
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

As Bitcoin Cash Price Drop Deepens and Solana Price Today Falters, BlockDAG’s Dashboard V4 Dominates Spotlight

Solana Price Prediction, Can it reach $500 by The End of 2025? And Is This new Meme coin in Presale The best crypto to by now

On the eve of the altcoin season: How to build a suitable altcoin season investment portfolio?

The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds

Hut 8 Expands Bitcoin-Collateralized Credit Line to $130 Million