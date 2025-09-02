Mike Vrabel Weighs In On Patriots’ Release Of Veteran Jabrill Peppers

The New England Patriots released former starting safety Jabrill Peppers following the NFL’s 53-man roster deadline. (Photo by M. Anthony Nesmith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Jabrill Peppers had a spot on the initial 53-man roster in Foxborough. That was no longer the case three afternoons later.

The New England Patriots released the veteran safety last Friday in a move that left more questions than Labor Day weekend could answer. But as the team returned to Gillette Stadium on Monday morning to officially begin the 2025 regular season, Mike Vrabel faced those questions.

“Well, I think that these things are tough decisions. I think we’re just trying to get it right,” the first-year Patriots head coach told reporters during his press conference. “I got a lot of respect for Jabrill as a person and as a player. And what we felt like was in the best interest of the team at this point was allowing him to have another opportunity elsewhere.”

Peppers, who turns 30 in October, has started 85 of his 99 games since entering the NFL in the first round of the 2017 draft. After beginning his career with the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants, the former All-American out of the University of Michigan arrived in the AFC East in 2022.

A one-year deal soon led to a two-year deal under Bill Belichick. And last summer during Jerod Mayo’s stint as head coach, a three–year, $24 million contract extension was reached with the Patriots.

Last Friday’s departure created $1.46 million in 2025 cap space and $5.25 million in 2026 cap space, according to Miguel Benzan of Patscap. Peppers had $4.32 million guaranteed upcoming.

“There’s a lot of things that go into these decisions,” Vrabel said. “They’re never easy. We’re just trying to get it right collectively. Again, I know there’s a personal side, a professional side. I talked about that with the players this morning. And whether you agree with it or disagree with it, just try to respect it and move forward and continue to build a team, continue to build a program.”

Peppers was named a team captain ahead of the 2024 campaign before spending seven games on the commissioner’s exempt list. The NFL reinstated him in November of what became the second 4-13 season in a row.

But after the regime changed, Peppers looked to stay atop the depth chart in the early days of training camp. The 5-foot-11, 217-pound safety started the preseason opener against the Washington Commanders alongside Jaylinn Hawkins and fellow veteran Kyle Dugger, a similar hard-hitting, downhill player. And after serving as a spectator the following week against the Minnesota Vikings, the spot appeared to be safe.

Work with the second unit followed for Peppers, however. So did a preseason finale at MetLife Stadium in which he started next to rookie fourth-round pick Craig Woodson and stayed in for 21 defensive snaps.

“I know Jabrill will do good things in this league and outside of the field, as well,” Vrabel said. “A passionate player and, again, I got a lot of respect for him.”

The Patriots tenure included 178 tackles, one sack, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and three interceptions for Peppers, who may not have been the perfect fit for a defense now overseen by coordinator Terrell Williams. But letting proven NFL talent go after the 53-man deadline due to scheme fit will catch the eye, especially when a team doesn’t roster an overabundance of it.

The release wasn’t a matter of the scheme, however, according to Vrabel.

“No, I don’t think. That was certainly not the issue,” he said. “There’s a lot of reasons. I wouldn’t say that’s – we’re going to try to do what’s best for the team. We got a lot of different schemes that can run in all three phases – special teams, offense and defense. There’s a lot that goes into it. We’re just trying to build towards Sunday here, and that’s our focus. Again, that’s the decision that we had to make and wish the best for Jabrill.”

Dell Pettus and All-Pro special teams captain Brenden Schooler also reside on the active safety depth chart.

The Las Vegas Raiders visit Gillette Stadium next Sunday. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET.