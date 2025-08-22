Millionaire Snipers Exposed in Kanye West’s YZY Token Frenzy

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/22 18:32
Threshold
T$0.01556-2.68%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.392-1.75%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.020939+8.05%
ALEX Lab
ALEX$0.00455+0.22%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10058+3.18%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01306-3.75%
YZY
YZY$0.676-30.80%
Altcoins

Kanye West’s new YZY token on Solana sparked chaos in its first 24 hours, soaring 1,400% to $3 before plunging 74% back to around $0.77.

Blockchain data shows that a handful of traders walked away with massive profits while thousands of holders were left with steep losses.

According to Nansen, the top 13 wallets made more than $24.5 million, with the 10 most successful pulling out over $18 million. Out of the first 99 buyers, only nine still held tokens by Friday. Not everyone profited—one trader lost $1.8 million, another $1.2 million, and a third sits on an $800,000 unrealized loss.

Despite the collapse, YZY attracted huge attention, with over 56,000 wallets interacting with the token and 27,000 still holding.

Snipers and Insider Concerns

The launch has drawn criticism over alleged insider activity. Data provider Bubblemaps linked the first buyer to a sniper who previously made millions off the Trump token, while another wallet was tied to the LIBRA scheme accused of siphoning tens of millions.

“There’s an elite group of snipers who don’t compete but coordinate, making millions destroying charts,” Bubblemaps claimed.

Critics argue that celebrity coins present themselves as entry points for newcomers but often end up enriching insiders. As blockchain analyst “Dethtective” put it: “It looks more like a transfer of wealth that makes the rich even richer.”

The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

Author

Alex is an experienced financial journalist and cryptocurrency enthusiast. With over 8 years of experience covering the crypto, blockchain, and fintech industries, he is well-versed in the complex and ever-evolving world of digital assets. His insightful and thought-provoking articles provide readers with a clear picture of the latest developments and trends in the market. His approach allows him to break down complex ideas into accessible and in-depth content. Follow his publications to stay up to date with the most important trends and topics.

Related stories



Next article

Source: https://coindoo.com/millionaire-snipers-exposed-in-kanye-wests-yzy-token-frenzy/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

2025’s Hottest Token Revealed: Chainlink Stalls at Resistance as Nexchain AI Crypto Presale Climbs Into the Spotlight

2025’s Hottest Token Revealed: Chainlink Stalls at Resistance as Nexchain AI Crypto Presale Climbs Into the Spotlight

The project has climbed into the spotlight by building an AI-integrated blockchain with real-world scalability and security. Its ongoing crypto […] The post 2025’s Hottest Token Revealed: Chainlink Stalls at Resistance as Nexchain AI Crypto Presale Climbs Into the Spotlight appeared first on Coindoo.
RealLink
REAL$0.05097-1.18%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01311-3.46%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1143-3.62%
Partager
Coindoo2025/08/22 19:25
Partager
With a total financing of up to 85 million US dollars, what is the plan of Blackbird, a Web3 project targeting the catering industry?

With a total financing of up to 85 million US dollars, what is the plan of Blackbird, a Web3 project targeting the catering industry?

The trillion-dollar restaurant economy is the most basic and largest consumer sector, and an ideal &quot;testing ground&quot; for the cryptocurrency industry to achieve large-scale adoption.
Partager
PANews2025/04/11 14:40
Partager
Best Altcoin To Invest 2 Ethereum (ETH) in Presale Stage

Best Altcoin To Invest 2 Ethereum (ETH) in Presale Stage

Ethereum has long been the second most valuable cryptocurrency after Bitcoin, serving as the foundation for countless decentralized applications, smart contracts, and tokens.
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005747+1.95%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.005488--%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000072--%
Partager
Cryptodaily2025/08/22 18:45
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

2025’s Hottest Token Revealed: Chainlink Stalls at Resistance as Nexchain AI Crypto Presale Climbs Into the Spotlight

With a total financing of up to 85 million US dollars, what is the plan of Blackbird, a Web3 project targeting the catering industry?

Best Altcoin To Invest 2 Ethereum (ETH) in Presale Stage

Rising Meme Coin Predicted to Cross $50 Billion Market Cap Like Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE) Did at Their Peak

Nvidia asked suppliers to halt production of its H20 chips