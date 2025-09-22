The post Millions Liquidated From Cryptocurrency Market Amid Global Crypto Price Fall appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. It is estimated that over $635 million worth of funds were liquidated within 24 hours. The cryptocurrency market continued to plummet amid economic concerns and profit-taking. Capital B bought 551 Bitcoin tokens for $62.2 million. Funds worth millions of US Dollars have been liquidated from the cryptocurrency market within 24 hours. The outflow movement is being interpreted as the end of a bull run. Some estimate that a decline in the crypto price could be temporary because of select factors. The global crypto market cap has plummeted and, CMC20 is down at the time of drafting this article. Liquidation from the Cryptocurrency Market According to a report by Whale Insider, over $1 billion worth of funds were liquidated in 24 hours. The first liquidation was reported for $635 million. The second liquidation was reported for $1 billion. Funds have been liquidated, reportedly due to economic uncertainty and profit-taking. JUST IN: Over $1,000,000,000 liquidated from the cryptocurrency market in the past 60 minutes. — Whale Insider (@WhaleInsider) September 22, 2025 The global crypto market cap is down by 3.89% and the FGI is at 47 points when the article is being drafted. The CMC20 Index shows that the rating has plummeted by 3.90% to $247.07 in the last 24 hours. The Altcoin Index has 67 points, dismantling the sentiments around altseason. Bill Morgan Highlights Price Decline Bill Morgan earlier highlighted that the BTC price was down and was eventually having a ripple effect across the cryptocurrency market. He called it a heavy correlation and added that it was a usual trend. Bill’s statement came at a time when BTC price was listed just above $114,500. His comments were in response to an X post that said all cryptocurrencies except BTC and ETH were poised for an ATH. This was in reference… The post Millions Liquidated From Cryptocurrency Market Amid Global Crypto Price Fall appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. It is estimated that over $635 million worth of funds were liquidated within 24 hours. The cryptocurrency market continued to plummet amid economic concerns and profit-taking. Capital B bought 551 Bitcoin tokens for $62.2 million. Funds worth millions of US Dollars have been liquidated from the cryptocurrency market within 24 hours. The outflow movement is being interpreted as the end of a bull run. Some estimate that a decline in the crypto price could be temporary because of select factors. The global crypto market cap has plummeted and, CMC20 is down at the time of drafting this article. Liquidation from the Cryptocurrency Market According to a report by Whale Insider, over $1 billion worth of funds were liquidated in 24 hours. The first liquidation was reported for $635 million. The second liquidation was reported for $1 billion. Funds have been liquidated, reportedly due to economic uncertainty and profit-taking. JUST IN: Over $1,000,000,000 liquidated from the cryptocurrency market in the past 60 minutes. — Whale Insider (@WhaleInsider) September 22, 2025 The global crypto market cap is down by 3.89% and the FGI is at 47 points when the article is being drafted. The CMC20 Index shows that the rating has plummeted by 3.90% to $247.07 in the last 24 hours. The Altcoin Index has 67 points, dismantling the sentiments around altseason. Bill Morgan Highlights Price Decline Bill Morgan earlier highlighted that the BTC price was down and was eventually having a ripple effect across the cryptocurrency market. He called it a heavy correlation and added that it was a usual trend. Bill’s statement came at a time when BTC price was listed just above $114,500. His comments were in response to an X post that said all cryptocurrencies except BTC and ETH were poised for an ATH. This was in reference…

Millions Liquidated From Cryptocurrency Market Amid Global Crypto Price Fall

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/22 21:05
1
1$0.007158-34.17%
B
B$0.39546-17.51%
Bitcoin
BTC$112,698.88-2.46%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0004783-8.59%
Capverse
CAP$0.13741-8.01%
  • It is estimated that over $635 million worth of funds were liquidated within 24 hours.
  • The cryptocurrency market continued to plummet amid economic concerns and profit-taking.
  • Capital B bought 551 Bitcoin tokens for $62.2 million.

Funds worth millions of US Dollars have been liquidated from the cryptocurrency market within 24 hours. The outflow movement is being interpreted as the end of a bull run. Some estimate that a decline in the crypto price could be temporary because of select factors. The global crypto market cap has plummeted and, CMC20 is down at the time of drafting this article.

Liquidation from the Cryptocurrency Market

According to a report by Whale Insider, over $1 billion worth of funds were liquidated in 24 hours. The first liquidation was reported for $635 million.

The second liquidation was reported for $1 billion. Funds have been liquidated, reportedly due to economic uncertainty and profit-taking.

The global crypto market cap is down by 3.89% and the FGI is at 47 points when the article is being drafted. The CMC20 Index shows that the rating has plummeted by 3.90% to $247.07 in the last 24 hours. The Altcoin Index has 67 points, dismantling the sentiments around altseason.

Bill Morgan Highlights Price Decline

Bill Morgan earlier highlighted that the BTC price was down and was eventually having a ripple effect across the cryptocurrency market. He called it a heavy correlation and added that it was a usual trend. Bill’s statement came at a time when BTC price was listed just above $114,500.

His comments were in response to an X post that said all cryptocurrencies except BTC and ETH were poised for an ATH. This was in reference to Crypto Rover hinting that the ongoing price slowdown was the commencement of altseason. Nevertheless, the entire crypto market remains sluggish at the moment.

BTC Price Below $114k

Liquidation from the cryptocurrency market possibly took the value of BTC price to $113,00.95. Thereby, the Bitcoin token breached the closest support level of $114,427. BTC price declined despite the announcement of a rate cut by the US Federal Reserve. The 25 bps rate cut was assumed to place BTC in a better position. Notably, two more rate cuts are expected by the Fed before the end of 2025.

Michael Saylor and BlackRock reportedly bought BTC. They added the flagship token to their portfolios and instilled a sense of confidence. One major interpretation was that it was a purchase of dips.

Whale Insider has also reported the purchase of 551 Bitcoin tokens by Capital B. They were collectively worth $62.2 million at the time of the transaction.

However, the liquidation from the cryptocurrency market has overshadowed these attempts. The market continues to experience volatility with doubts about what to do next.

It is important to note that crypto trading and investments are subject to volatility and fluctuations. Do thorough research and risk assessment before allocating funds to BTC or any other cryptocurrency.

Highlighted Crypto News Today:

Giggle Academy Giggles All the Way to $1.3M in Crypto Donations

Source: https://thenewscrypto.com/millions-liquidated-from-cryptocurrency-market-amid-global-crypto-price-fall/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

A trader closed his ASTER position for a profit of $435,000 and resumed shorting BTC.

A trader closed his ASTER position for a profit of $435,000 and resumed shorting BTC.

PANews reported on September 22 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, a trader "0xa523" closed his ASTER position, making a profit of US$435,000 and started shorting BTC again. Position size: 684.6 BTC, worth approximately $77.15 million. Liquidation price: $113,922.55.
Bitcoin
BTC$112,838.86-2.34%
Aster
ASTER$1.3174-22.83%
XYZ.Trades
TRADER$0.0001174-4.16%
Partager
PANews2025/09/22 21:11
Partager
Aster Genesis Phase 2 will conclude on October 6, with Phase 3 to include spot trading volumes

Aster Genesis Phase 2 will conclude on October 6, with Phase 3 to include spot trading volumes

PANews reported on September 22nd that the decentralized exchange Aster announced that the second phase of Aster Genesis will conclude at 23:59 UTC on October 5th (07:59 Beijing Time on October 6th). With two cycles remaining, users can still trade and earn Rh points—4% of the total ASTER supply has been allocated for Phase 2 rewards. Phase 3 will follow shortly thereafter, incorporating spot trading points and updating the rewards mechanism.
Aster
ASTER$1.3174-22.83%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000118--%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.10099-4.71%
Partager
PANews2025/09/22 21:37
Partager
BTC Leverage Builds Near $120K, Big Test Ahead

BTC Leverage Builds Near $120K, Big Test Ahead

The post BTC Leverage Builds Near $120K, Big Test Ahead appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Insights: Heavy leverage builds at $118K–$120K, turning the zone into Bitcoin’s next critical resistance test. Rejection from point of interest with delta divergences suggests cooling momentum after the recent FOMC-driven spike. Support levels at $114K–$115K may attract buyers if BTC fails to break above $120K. BTC Leverage Builds Near $120K, Big Test Ahead Bitcoin was trading around $117,099, with daily volume close to $59.1 billion. The price has seen a marginal 0.01% gain over the past 24 hours and a 2% rise in the past week. Data shared by Killa points to heavy leverage building between $118,000 and $120,000. Heatmap charts back this up, showing dense liquidity bands in that zone. Such clusters of orders often act as magnets for price action, as markets tend to move where liquidity is stacked. Price Action Around the POI Analysis from JoelXBT highlights how Bitcoin tapped into a key point of interest (POI) during the recent FOMC-driven spike. This move coincided with what was called the “zone of max delta pain”, a level where aggressive volume left imbalances in order flow. Source: JoelXBT /X Following the test of this area, BTC faced rejection and began to pull back. Delta indicators revealed extended divergences, with price rising while buyer strength weakened. That mismatch suggests demand failed to keep up with the pace of the rally, leaving room for short-term cooling. Resistance and Support Levels The $118K–$120K range now stands as a major resistance band. A clean move through $120K could force leveraged shorts to cover, potentially driving further upside. On the downside, smaller liquidity clusters are visible near $114K–$115K. If rejection holds at the top, these levels are likely to act as the first supports where buyers may attempt to step in. Market Outlook Bitcoin’s next decisive move will likely form around the…
NEAR
NEAR$2.906-6.43%
1
1$0.007167-37.44%
Bitcoin
BTC$112,838.86-2.34%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 16:40
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

A trader closed his ASTER position for a profit of $435,000 and resumed shorting BTC.

Aster Genesis Phase 2 will conclude on October 6, with Phase 3 to include spot trading volumes

BTC Leverage Builds Near $120K, Big Test Ahead

Two car dealerships will accept stablecoin payments in Bolivia through partnerships with Tether and BitGo.

Best Crypto Presales to Buy as UK and US Start Crypto Cooperation