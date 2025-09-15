Millions of Americans Set to Receive ‘Inflation Refund’ Checks After Prices Surge – Here’s Who’s Eligible

The State of New York will be issuing its first-ever inflation refund checks to residents to address an intensifying cost-of-living crisis.

In an announcement, the official website for the State of New York says it is handing out one-time payments to provide relief to New Yorkers who have paid increased sales taxes due to inflation.

Any New Yorker is eligible as long as, in the tax year of 2023, they filed New York State Resident income tax returns, were not claimed as a dependent on another taxpayer’s return, and reported income within the qualifying income thresholds.

The amount refunded depends on income and filing status for the 2023 tax year, ranging from $150 to $400.

New York residents should watch for letters that look like the ones below to receive their checks.

Source: State of New York

Says the announcement,

“We will begin mailing refund checks to eligible taxpayers at the end of September 2025. Over 8 million New Yorkers will receive refunds, and this large volume of checks will be mailed over a multiple week period. You may receive your check sooner or later than your neighbors, as mailings are not based on zip code or region. We cannot provide a specific delivery schedule, and our Contact Center representatives will not have additional information on the status of your check.”

Follow us on X, Facebook and Telegram

Don't Miss a Beat – Subscribe to get email alerts delivered directly to your inbox

Check Price Action

Surf The Daily Hodl Mix





Disclaimer: Opinions expressed at The Daily Hodl are not investment advice. Investors should do their due diligence before making any high-risk investments in Bitcoin, cryptocurrency or digital assets. Please be advised that your transfers and trades are at your own risk, and any losses you may incur are your responsibility. The Daily Hodl does not recommend the buying or selling of any cryptocurrencies or digital assets, nor is The Daily Hodl an investment advisor. Please note that The Daily Hodl participates in affiliate marketing.

Generated Image: Midjourney

The post Millions of Americans Set to Receive ‘Inflation Refund’ Checks After Prices Surge – Here’s Who’s Eligible appeared first on The Daily Hodl.