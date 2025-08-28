Milwaukee Bucks Ideal Starting Five For 2025-26 NBA Season

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – MARCH 30: Head coach Doc Rivers of the Milwaukee Bucks talks with Kyle Kuzma #18 during a game against the Atlanta Hawks at Fiserv Forum on March 30, 2025 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images) Getty Images

Doc Rivers has some tough calls to make when it comes to the Milwaukee Bucks’ starting lineup next season.

The only true locks are Giannis Antetokounmpo and Myles Turner. That frontcourt pairing should be one of the nastiest two-way duos in the league.

Giannis, of course, is Giannis. He’s firmly in the MVP conversation every year and somehow still feels underrated. The man just put up 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 6.5 assists per game—and still only finished third in MVP voting.

His night-to-night consistency is what gives Milwaukee its baseline. You can pencil in dominant numbers and then build everything else around him.

What Antetokounmpo doesn’t have this season is another established All-NBA running mate. No more Jrue Holiday. No more Khris Middleton at his peak. Damian Lillard’s gone too. The closest thing is Turner—who the Bucks essentially stole from Indiana.

The Pacers low-balled him in free agency, assuming he had no real market. The Bucks blindsided everyone by waiving and stretching Lillard’s contract to open up cap space, then swooping in and signing Turner. Easily one of the offseason shockers.

Turner fits perfectly next to Antetokounmpo. He shot a career-best 39.6 percent from deep last year, which drags opposing centers away from the rim and clears out the paint. This will open up driving lanes for Antetokounmpo, Kevin Porter Jr. and even Kyle Kuzma.

He’s not just a floor-spacer either—he’s got a workable mid-range game and soft touch inside. On defense, he’s mobile enough to switch and hedge ball screens, giving Rivers more scheme flexibility than he had a year ago.

After those two, though, the starting five gets messy.

At point guard, Kevin Porter Jr. and Ryan Rollins are the main candidates. Porter is the flashier option—herky-jerky handle, can get his own shot, and takes some of the scoring load off Antetokounmpo. But that microwave offense might be better deployed off the bench.

Rollins, on the other hand, plays more off-ball and spaces the floor better. He had a mini breakout last year—6.2 points, 1.9 assists, 1.9 rebounds—and brings more defensive discipline than Porter. That could make him the cleaner fit with the starters.

Then there are the wings. The Bucks basically have three guys for two spots: A.J. Green, Gary Trent Jr., and Kyle Kuzma. (I hope Rivers learned his lesson with Taurean Prince last season and leaves him on the bench to begin games.)

Green and Trent started in Milwaukee’s final playoff game against Indiana and looked good together. They give Rivers the best blend of shooting, athleticism, and perimeter defense.

That lineup would also push Kuzma to the bench—where he could feast against second units and (hopefully) rebuild some confidence after a rough stint with the Bucks. He’s better at power forward anyway; playing the three exposes him against quicker wings.

Rivers has choices to make. And remember: starting doesn’t mean finishing. He’ll need to find the right mix of fit, chemistry, and role balance rather than just throwing out the five best individual names.

Here’s my hope about the direction he goes with his first five:

PG: Ryan Rollins

SG: A.J. Green

SF: Gary Trent Jr.

PF: Giannis Antetokounmpo

C: Myles Turner