Mimbo Node Collaborates With Onino Tokenization Platform to Bring Real-World Assets onto Web3 Game Finance

Par : Coinstats
2025/08/24 15:00
Threshold
T$0.0166-2.92%
Binance Coin
BNB$869.58-2.84%
RealLink
REAL$0.05692+0.05%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10043-0.15%
SQUID MEME
GAME$26.9918+3.98%
NODE
NODE$0.09651-3.84%
Mobile Gaming

Mimbo Node, a Web3 gameFi platform that combines DeFi, mining, and gaming, today announced its strategic alliance with the Onino blockchain, an RWA platform. Based on this partnership, the two tech organizations want to expand their advancement capabilities and broaden their reach to global markets.

Mimbo Node is the key infrastructure of the MGG (Mimbo Game Group) ecosystem, developed on the BNB Chain, offering digital assets, mining, DeFi, and gaming solutions to make Web3 dynamic. On the other hand, the Onino blockchain is a regulated tokenization platform that allows institutions and investors to access tokenized real-world assets, such as funds, real estate, financial instruments, and many others.

Mimbo Leveraging Onino’s RWA to Boost GameFi Assets

Through this partnership, Mimbo Node integrated its gameFi network into Onino’s RWA infrastructure. This means Onino will provide access for Mimbo’s customers to institutional-grade RWA yields and investing products offered by Onino’s tokenization architecture.

Based on this incorporation, Mimbo Node’s gameFi network will be completely interoperable with Onino’s RWA ecosystem, allowing institutional users and wealthy individual investors to access and interact with RWA products on the Onino platform. This implies that thousands of users from Mimbo Node will be able to utilize their wallets to access Ononi’s full-stack RWA ecosystem. This approach will enable Mimbo clients to access real yields and RWA offerings, supporting the gameFi platform’s value with tokenized products offered by Ononi’s network.

By fusing Mimbo’s huge gameFi platform with Onino’s RWA capabilities, this alliance aims to revolutionize how RWAs interact with Web3 game finance in a genuinely open internet.

Mimbo Node has a broad range of applications, especially in DeFi. As the sector continues maturing and more projects enter the decentralized market, Mimbo Node sees a rising need for self-governance and multifaceted products with wide options. Its innovative game finance platform is a perfect complement to Onino’s mission of facilitating seamless incorporation of real-world assets. Together, the two firms are building an advanced relationship between the RWA ecosystem and interoperable gameFi, unleashing new opportunities for clients internationally.

Harnessing Web3 and RWAs: Looking at the future

This coalition between Mimbo Node and the Onino blockchain is a huge development in the Web3 game finance sector. By bringing tokenized assets to gameFi in a compliant way, Mimbo Node is expanding the application of its ecosystem while maintaining its reliability, which makes it a trusted platform worldwide. With this new approach, Mimbo provides institutions and retail investors with an extraordinary opportunity to leverage their in-game assets to invest in tokenized traditional assets and utilize them to generate stable yields.

This alliance between Mimbo Node and the Onino blockchain bridges the gap between traditional and Web3 assets by offering safe access to RWA liquidity and yield. Mimbo Node users can now bolster the productivity of their in-game assets on Onino’s network by deploying those funds across RWA-enabled DeFi strategies.  

This collaboration with Onino indicates Mimbo’s latest move to widen its network capabilities. It highlights Mimbo’s continued commitment to fulfilling market demand for flexible Web3 solutions, enabling customers to incorporate in-game assets within tokenized finance frameworks.  

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

DeFi Boom Lifts AAVE: Technical Charts Point to 135% Price Rally

DeFi Boom Lifts AAVE: Technical Charts Point to 135% Price Rally

The total value locked (TVL) in DeFi protocols has climbed above $167 billion, according to DeFiLlama. It is now moving closer to the all-time high of $212 billion set in December 2021. DeFi TVL surged after the 2024 U.S. elections, reflecting expectations of a more favorable regulatory environment for cryptocurrencies. Institutional players—including banks, asset managers, […] The post DeFi Boom Lifts AAVE: Technical Charts Point to 135% Price Rally appeared first on CoinChapter.
U
U$0.01357-32.15%
Boom
BOOM$0.01343-3.72%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10066-0.24%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/24 16:12
Partager
Hut 8, a mining company, launched a $1 billion ATM financing program to fund high-performance computing and AI data centers.

Hut 8, a mining company, launched a $1 billion ATM financing program to fund high-performance computing and AI data centers.

PANews reported on August 24th that Bitcoin mining company Hut 8 Corp. has updated its At-the-Market (ATM) stock offering program, allowing the company to raise up to $1 billion through stock sales. The new program replaces Hut 8's previous $500 million plan, launched in December 2024. The new funds will be used to expand its high-performance computing and AI data centers.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1257-1.02%
FUND
FUND$0.02282--%
Partager
PANews2025/08/24 16:23
Partager
Cryptocurrency Prices Reach New Heights

Cryptocurrency Prices Reach New Heights

Cryptocurrency markets have remained relatively stable this weekend, but experts anticipate an uptick in volatility in the days to come. Frequent alerts about potential sharp movements keep enthusiasts on their toes.Continue Reading:Cryptocurrency Prices Reach New Heights
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/24 16:08
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

DeFi Boom Lifts AAVE: Technical Charts Point to 135% Price Rally

Hut 8, a mining company, launched a $1 billion ATM financing program to fund high-performance computing and AI data centers.

Cryptocurrency Prices Reach New Heights

1 Billion Solfart Tokens Gone, SOL & ETH Holders Cutting the Cheese

Is This Crypto Exchange Legit to Trade Cryptos in 2025?