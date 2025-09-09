Mindfulness Meets Healthcare Policy In A Transformational New Book

2025/09/09
Gary Jacobs releases “The Zen Lobbyist” with Forbes Books.

FORBES BOOKS

NEW YORK (September 9, 2025)The Zen Lobbyist: A Mindful Approach to Transforming Healthcare by Gary Jacobs is now available on Amazon and other book retailers. The book is published with Forbes Books, the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes.

In The Zen Lobbyist, veteran healthcare advocate Gary Jacobs blends inner work with systemic insight to offer a powerful prescription for healing both people and policy. The book traces Jacobs’s career from entrepreneur to lobbyist, catalyzed by a series of serious health events that led him to integrate yoga, meditation, and mindfulness into his daily life and professional approach.

Jacobs argues that the same principles that improved his health—presence, compassion, and purpose—can be used to reshape the American healthcare system. With decades of experience navigating Capitol Hill and the boardrooms of healthcare leadership, his unique insider’s perspective reveals how policy is made, who it serves, and how it can change.

“My hope for this book is that we can step away from false dichotomies and partisan debates,” Jacobs said. “In my conversations with U.S. Representatives—Republican, Democrat, and Independent—I’ve learned that when we strip away the labels and focus on the essentials, we find many areas of agreement about what Americans deserve to expect from this massive healthcare system.”

At the core of The Zen Lobbyist is a transformative vision of a healthcare model rooted in primary care, preventive practices, value-based outcomes, and bipartisan cooperation. Jacobs challenges the fee-for-service paradigm and champions a system where long-term relationships between patients and providers are the foundation of care for all Americans, delivering high-quality results with the goal of improving health, not simply treating illness. Through these proposals, he redefines what it means to advocate for wellness at every level.

This book is essential reading for anyone committed to repairing healthcare, from lawmakers and business leaders to medical professionals and conscious citizens.

This release is posted on behalf of Forbes Books (operated by Advantage Media Group under license).

About Gary Jacobs

Gary Jacobs is a leading healthcare lobbyist, advocate, and entrepreneur based in Washington, DC. For decades, Jacobs has worked across sectors to push for more patient-centered and sustainable solutions in American healthcare, combining mindful practices with deep knowledge of healthcare systems.

Having experienced personal health challenges, Jacobs integrates yoga, meditation, and spiritual practices into his advocacy, believing that personal healing and healthcare reform go hand-in-hand. Today, he continues to champion bipartisan initiatives that improve healthcare access and promote comprehensive, prevention-focused primary care, making a meaningful impact on both individuals and communities.

About Forbes Books

Founded in 2016 in partnership with Advantage Media Group, Forbes Books is the exclusive book publishing imprint of Forbes Media. Forbes Books offers business and thought leaders a way to share their ideas and expertise with the world. Authors are carefully vetted to ensure their stories and insights align with the Forbes mission of driving success through innovation and entrepreneurial thinking. For more information, visit books.forbes.com.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/forbes-books-news/2025/09/09/mindfulness-meets-healthcare-policy-in-a-transformational-new-book/

