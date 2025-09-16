Miners Might Trigger a Fresh BTC Selloff— On-chain Data Reveals Massive Outflows From Miners Reserve ⋆ ZyCrypto

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/16 09:53
NEAR
NEAR$2.621-4.86%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,789.22-0.29%
Capverse
CAP$0.15499--%
Movement
MOVE$0.1241-4.61%
DeepBook
DEEP$0.134554-3.71%

Advertisement

&nbsp

&nbsp

Bitcoin may be facing a fresh wave of selling pressure as miners continue to move reserve coins at historic levels. Data tracked by market watchers shows miner outflows measured on a seven-day average. Inflows are trending near record lows, as miners offload or reposition holdings.

Historically, large miner transfers have often foreshadowed selling activity, even when part of the movement is for internal management. But unlike past cycles marked by deep drawdowns, this one appears less stressful for miners.

Comparing Bitcoin’s current drawdown with previous bear markets suggests that, despite volatility, miners are relatively comfortable with the cycle, thanks in part to Bitcoin’s higher valuation and stronger adoption.

Market positioning could amplify volatility

Over the past week, a surge of short positions against Bitcoin has been liquidated, most notably around the $115,000 level.

Glassnode’s liquidation heatmaps confirm that clusters of high short liquidations triggered last night’s upward spike, with liquidity now concentrated at $116K for shorts and $109.3K for longs. That positioning could mean sharp moves in either direction, depending on which side of the market gets squeezed next.

Advertisement

&nbsp

At press time, Bitcoin is trading at $115,445.20, up 0.77% in 24 hours and down nearly 4% over 30 days. The global crypto market cap has risen 1.2% over the same period, with BTC dominance steady above 57%.

Furthermore, Spot Bitcoin ETFs absorbed $553 million in inflows recently, while corporate moves like a $100 million BTC treasury strategy partnership between DDC and Animoca Brands add to long-term demand.

The CEO of Galaxy Investment Partners, Mike Novogratz, and Tom Lee, Co-founder and Head of Research at Fundstrat Global Advisors, cite ETF flows and upcoming Fed rate cuts as catalysts, with Lee projecting $200K BTC by late 2025.

For now, all eyes remain on whether miners’ reserve outflows translate into sustained selling, or if institutional accumulation can keep tightening supply and push Bitcoin toward its next breakout.


Source: https://zycrypto.com/miners-might-trigger-a-fresh-btc-selloff-on-chain-data-reveals-massive-outflows-from-miners-reserve/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

New York authorities freeze $300K linked to crypto scammers

New York authorities freeze $300K linked to crypto scammers

Officials reported that scammers had used crypto to pay for fake digital asset investment ads on social media platforms, leading to more than $1 million in losses for victims.
Moonveil
MORE$0.0879-6.42%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 04:02
Partager
Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH treasuries more sustainable than Bitcoin and Solana DATs - Standard Chartered

Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH treasuries more sustainable than Bitcoin and Solana DATs - Standard Chartered

Ethereum (ETH) trades around $4,520 on Monday, as Standard Chartered predicts that digital asset treasuries focused on accumulating the top altcoin could be more successful than those acquiring Bitcoin and Solana.
Moonveil
MORE$0.0879-6.42%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005612-6.26%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Partager
Fxstreet2025/09/16 09:50
Partager
CZ: Phishing wave hits crypto info sites, beware of wallet connections

CZ: Phishing wave hits crypto info sites, beware of wallet connections

Changpeng Zhao just issued a warning, urging users to be careful when authorizing wallet connections as a wave of phishing attempts hits crypto info sites. In his recent post on X, CZ issued a warning about a new wave of…
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02522-3.44%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/06/23 15:10
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

New York authorities freeze $300K linked to crypto scammers

Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH treasuries more sustainable than Bitcoin and Solana DATs - Standard Chartered

CZ: Phishing wave hits crypto info sites, beware of wallet connections

The world's first AI Agent trading market "MuleRun" is officially launched

Crypto Lender Maple Expands to Tether-Backed Plasma