Minor Viewership Rebound, Social Media Engagement Climbs

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/16 07:17
RealLink
REAL$0.06289-1.11%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$0.963-6.89%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.010929-7.70%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08539-9.98%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 14: Seth Rogen (L) and Stephen Colbert attend the 2025 Apple TV+ Emmy Awards Celebration at Ysabel on September 14, 2025 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Eric Charbonneau/Apple TV+ via Getty Images)

Apple TV+ via Getty Images

The 77th Emmy Awards, hosted by Nate Bargatze, attracted approximately 7.42 million viewers on Sunday across CBS and Paramount+, according to Nielsen Time Adjusted Live+SD Fast National Data, which includes Out-of-Home Viewing. This made the Emmys the number one entertainment program of the evening and marked the highest viewership since the ceremony last aired on CBS in 2021. It also represented an 8 percent increase from the 2024 broadcast on ABC.

However, while this growth is encouraging, it’s important to acknowledge the broader context. Like many other awards shows, the Emmys’ total viewership today is a shadow of what it once was. In its heyday through 2012, the ceremony regularly attracted over 20 million viewers annually — and close to 30 million during peak years.

The reality: The rise of streaming platforms has transformed how audiences consume content, offering countless original programming options but also making it more challenging to watch all nominated series, which likely impacts overall Emmy viewership.

On the social media front, the Emmys generated approximately 60.9 billion potential impressions and 1.6 million mentions, marking a 66 percent increase in potential impressions from the previous year’s broadcast. The hashtag #Emmys trended at number one in the United States for seven consecutive hours and remained in the top 10 for eleven hours.

In today’s media landscape, social media presence is as crucial as traditional viewership metrics, reflecting real-time audience interaction and buzz. Yet, amid the enthusiasm for these digital figures, a question remains: what do these massive social media numbers really mean in terms of real audience impact? Even industry insiders grapple with interpreting the significance and translating these metrics.

The takeaway: Note the reported four-year audience growth for The Primetime Emmys — but with a proverbial “grain of salt.” This increase follows a period of plummeting Emmy ratings and reflects a partial recovery in a rapidly evolving entertainment landscape. These results are still nothing to celebrate about.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 14: Noah Wyle accepts the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series award for “The Pitt” onstage during The 77th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images)

CBS via Getty Images

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/marcberman1/2025/09/15/emmy-awards-2025-minor-viewership-rebound-social-media-engagement-climbs/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

After Singapore’s Web3 Clearance, Invisible Players Surface

After Singapore’s Web3 Clearance, Invisible Players Surface

"All operations must be ceased before June 30, otherwise criminal penalties will be faced." This statement released by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) on May 30 dropped a bombshell
Massa
MAS$0.01224-1.44%
MAY
MAY$0.0431-6.46%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0857+3.12%
Partager
PANews2025/06/20 13:00
Partager
MoonPay acquires crypto payments startup Meso Network, adding former PayPal and Venmo executives

MoonPay acquires crypto payments startup Meso Network, adding former PayPal and Venmo executives

PANews reported on September 16th that MoonPay Inc. has acquired cryptocurrency payments startup Meso Network, moving toward building a global payments network supporting both crypto and fiat currencies, placing it in direct competition with Circle Internet Group Inc. and Visa Inc. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed. CEO Ivan Soto-Wright stated that the acquisition will improve support for the U.S. banking system and optimize the developer platform to facilitate product integration. Meso co-founders Ali Aghareza and Ben Mills, who previously worked at PayPal's Braintree division and Venmo, will serve as MoonPay's chief technology officer and senior vice president of product, respectively. People familiar with the matter revealed that MoonPay is in talks with investors for a new round of funding, with the company's valuation expected to increase from $3.4 billion in 2021. A spokesperson declined to comment. The Meso Network acquisition is reportedly MoonPay's fourth acquisition this year, following its acquisitions of Iron, Helio, and the unannounced Decent.xyz deal.
Union
U$0.021857+39.39%
Vice
VICE$0.01938-12.02%
Startup
STARTUP$0.008968-16.27%
Partager
PANews2025/09/16 08:43
Partager
Is the "Bodyguard Coin" a scam? Ryan Fournier, a well-known Trump fan, is involved in the MEME token fraud storm

Is the "Bodyguard Coin" a scam? Ryan Fournier, a well-known Trump fan, is involved in the MEME token fraud storm

From the rapid collapse of the &quot;TIKTOK&quot; memecoin that just happened, to the suspected hype of the &quot;Restore The Republic&quot; (RTR) token in the name of Trump, Fournier has appeared at the center of the storm again and again.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.512-2.90%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$53.34-0.94%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.002035-8.58%
Partager
PANews2025/01/20 23:08
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

After Singapore’s Web3 Clearance, Invisible Players Surface

MoonPay acquires crypto payments startup Meso Network, adding former PayPal and Venmo executives

Is the "Bodyguard Coin" a scam? Ryan Fournier, a well-known Trump fan, is involved in the MEME token fraud storm

BullZilla Presale, Mog Coin Momentum, and Snek on Cardano

Top New Meme Coins to Invest In: Mog Coin and Snek Build Momentum as BullZilla Roars Past $420k With Whale Inflows