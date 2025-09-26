Mint Miner introduces new XRP cloud mining contracts

Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only.

While XRP isn’t mineable, Mint Miner enables users to link XRP with Bitcoin and Ethereum cloud mining rewards for added returns.

With Mint Miner, users buy cloud contracts in XRP, gaining daily BTC/DOGE returns settled directly in XRP.

Mint Miner merges mining profits with XRP’s payment role, creating AI-powered income opportunities.

XRP cannot be mined because it operates fundamentally differently from cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin. All 100 billion XRP were created when the XRP Ledger launched in 2012, and new coins cannot be created anymore.

XRP does not use the resource-intensive Proof-of-Work (PoW) mining process like Bitcoin, but instead uses a more energy-efficient and centralized consensus mechanism.

Because new XRP cannot be created, its supply is designed to be predictable and deflationary. A portion of pre-mined tokens are locked in an escrow account, with a planned release of up to 1 billion XRP per month. All tokens used to pay network transaction fees are also destroyed, reducing the total supply over time.

While XRP itself cannot be mined, it is possible to combine XRP with the profits of other mineable cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum through the Mint Miner cloud mining platform:

Users can use XRP to purchase Mint Miner cloud mining contracts, indirectly earning daily returns from mineable cryptocurrencies like BTC and Dogecoin.

Mint Miner’s AI-powered computing system allows users to choose to receive their earnings in XRP, automatically converting mined BTC/ETH into XRP.

This allows users to not only enjoy the potential for XRP’s appreciation, but also earn stable daily returns through cloud mining — making “value-added + dividends” a reality.

1. Register an account: Visit the Mint Miner official website to start registration and receive a $15 reward, and $0.6 for daily sign-in

2. Deposit XRP: On the dashboard, click Deposit. Only 33 XRP deposit required

3. Choose a contract: The Mint Miner platform offers a variety of contract options to meet the needs of users with different investment levels. Each contract guarantees a fixed return and daily returns, ensuring a transparent and profitable mining experience.

All profits will be returned daily before the contract expires, and the principal will be returned after expiration. Once the account balance reaches US$100, it can be withdrawn or reinvested at any time.

Why Choose Mint Miner?

No Cost: Mining often requires expensive equipment, server rooms, and maintenance costs.

Global resources: Mint Miner has more than 100 clean energy data centers in Europe, Asia, and other places.

Mining machine deployment: Mining machine equipment adopts leading brands such as BITMAIN, Whatsminer, Avalon Miner, etc. to ensure stable and efficient mining efficiency.

Support and Service: Mint Miner has a team of experts and a 24/7 customer service team to answer any questions you may have.

XRP itself cannot be mined, but as a core token for global cross-border payments, it still holds long-term value. Through Mint Miner cloud mining, users not only earn BTC/ETH mining rewards but can also invest XRP in contracts or choose to settle payments in XRP. This way, the value of XRP’s payments and mining rewards complement each other, helping investors achieve a more stable passive income.

Mint Miner is a leading global clean energy cloud mining platform, founded in London, UK, in 2016. It provides real, reliable computing power to retail and institutional users, backed by top global mining farms. This empowers more users to participate in the core infrastructure of cryptocurrency. Whether it is Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Litecoin, or other cryptocurrencies, you can mine them with one click.

To learn more about Mint Miner, visit the official website and download the app. Customer service email: [email protected].