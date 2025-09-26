The post Mira Network launches mainnet appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Mira Network launched its mainnet, officially transitioning from pre-launch to live operations. The network now serves over 4.5 million users and processes more than 3 billion tokens daily. Mira Network, a blockchain protocol delivering verifiable AI computations, launched its mainnet today. The network serves over 4.5 million users across ecosystem applications. The mainnet launch enables immediate access to registration, verification, and token claiming through official portals. Users can now stake tokens to help secure AI verifications on the live network infrastructure. Mira Network processes over 3 billion tokens daily and has generated more than 7 million queries, demonstrating significant activity as it transitions from pre-launch testing to full operations. The $MIRA token now functions as the base pair for ecosystem tokens and enables payments for API access and governance voting within the network. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/mira-network-mainnet-launch/The post Mira Network launches mainnet appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Mira Network launched its mainnet, officially transitioning from pre-launch to live operations. The network now serves over 4.5 million users and processes more than 3 billion tokens daily. Mira Network, a blockchain protocol delivering verifiable AI computations, launched its mainnet today. The network serves over 4.5 million users across ecosystem applications. The mainnet launch enables immediate access to registration, verification, and token claiming through official portals. Users can now stake tokens to help secure AI verifications on the live network infrastructure. Mira Network processes over 3 billion tokens daily and has generated more than 7 million queries, demonstrating significant activity as it transitions from pre-launch testing to full operations. The $MIRA token now functions as the base pair for ecosystem tokens and enables payments for API access and governance voting within the network. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/mira-network-mainnet-launch/

Mira Network launches mainnet

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/26 20:15
Mira
MIRA$1.677+235.40%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.015472-3.06%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01692+7.77%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00505-9.66%
Moonveil
MORE$0.0742-9.30%

Key Takeaways

  • Mira Network launched its mainnet, officially transitioning from pre-launch to live operations.
  • The network now serves over 4.5 million users and processes more than 3 billion tokens daily.

Mira Network, a blockchain protocol delivering verifiable AI computations, launched its mainnet today. The network serves over 4.5 million users across ecosystem applications.

The mainnet launch enables immediate access to registration, verification, and token claiming through official portals. Users can now stake tokens to help secure AI verifications on the live network infrastructure.

Mira Network processes over 3 billion tokens daily and has generated more than 7 million queries, demonstrating significant activity as it transitions from pre-launch testing to full operations.

The $MIRA token now functions as the base pair for ecosystem tokens and enables payments for API access and governance voting within the network.

Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/mira-network-mainnet-launch/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Grayscale’s Near Trust Fund is now available for trading on the secondary market OTCQB

Grayscale’s Near Trust Fund is now available for trading on the secondary market OTCQB

PANews reported on September 26 that according to Globenewswire, Grayscale announced that Grayscale Near Trust has begun trading on the U.S. secondary market OTCQB operated by OTC Markets Group Inc. under the code GSNR.
NEAR
NEAR$2.674-8.14%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004105+1.55%
FUND
FUND$0.0188+9.62%
Partager
PANews2025/09/26 21:08
Partager
Analysis: August core PCE data supports gradual easing, the Fed's rate cut pace will remain unchanged

Analysis: August core PCE data supports gradual easing, the Fed's rate cut pace will remain unchanged

PANews reported on September 26th that, according to Jinshi, CNBC commented that US core PCE inflation remained largely stable in August, which may allow the Federal Reserve to maintain its previously planned pace of interest rate cuts. The US Department of Commerce reported on Friday that the PCE price index rose 0.3% month-over-month in August, bringing the overall annualized inflation rate to 2.7%. The more closely watched core PCE price index, excluding food and energy, rose 0.2% month-over-month, bringing the annualized rate to 2.9%. Although the Fed's inflation target is 2%, these data are unlikely to change the course of policymakers, who stated last week that they expected two more 25 basis point rate cuts before the end of the year.
Core DAO
CORE$0.3742-4.39%
MAY
MAY$0.0379-1.50%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.055-4.26%
Partager
PANews2025/09/26 20:48
Partager
Mira: Token claiming is now open via the backup link

Mira: Token claiming is now open via the backup link

PANews reported on September 26th that Mira announced on the X platform that due to excessive traffic, the server crashed and token claims are now open through a backup link. Officials also released query and claim links, and reminded users to only trust information released by the official Mira Network and Mira Foundation accounts.
Mira
MIRA$1.677+235.40%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01146-3.69%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00505-9.49%
Partager
PANews2025/09/26 21:27
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Grayscale’s Near Trust Fund is now available for trading on the secondary market OTCQB

Analysis: August core PCE data supports gradual easing, the Fed's rate cut pace will remain unchanged

Mira: Token claiming is now open via the backup link

Huma Finance: The second round of airdrops for the first quarter is now live

REX-Osprey Debuts First U.S. Spot ETFs Offering Exposure To XRP, Dogecoin ⋆ ZyCrypto