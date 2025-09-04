Mirror Chain ($MIRROR) Token Presale Gains Momentum as Investors Seek Passive Income

Par : Coindoo
2025/09/04 23:50
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01203-4.29%
Wink
LIKE$0.010945-1.24%
GAINS
GAINS$0.0267-0.81%
Cardano
ADA$0.8062-4.08%

While established blockchains like Cardano (ADA) continue to develop and maintain their ecosystems, new opportunities are emerging that capture the attention of both retail and institutional participants. One such project is Mirror Chain ($MIRROR), which is quickly gaining traction through its presale.

Mirror Chain: The Passive Income Revolution

Mirror Chain is a decentralized Layer 2 infrastructure built via Polygon CDK. It is compatible with the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). It also leverages Zero-Knowledge Rollups and Mirrored Virtual Machines architecture to enhance interoperability, provide low fees, and high transaction speeds.

Unlike traditional staking or farming models, Mirror Chain allows users to earn passive rewards automatically. Every $MIRROR holder receives 1% of all transaction volumes, creating a consistent income stream without locking funds or taking additional actions.

Key Features of Mirror Chain:

  • Layer 2 Zero-Knowledge Rollup Chain
  • Full EVM compatibility
  • Low fees and high throughput
  • Native Web3 and AI-powered integration support
  • Multi-token reflections from ecosystem-wide transactions
  • Decentralized governance via DAO
  • Institutional-grade auditing by Coinsult

How $MIRROR Rewards Work

The Repetitive Earning Mechanism (R.E.M.) makes $MIRROR a first-of-its-kind EarnFi token. Holders automatically receive rewards from every transaction occurring across the Mirror Chain ecosystem.

  • Automatic Reflections: 1% of all transaction fees are distributed to $MIRROR holders.
  • Multi-Token Rewards: Income from native and other assets on Mirror Chain.
  • Zero Staking or Farming: Users do not need to claim rewards or lock tokens to benefit.

Early adopters in the first growth phase could achieve approximately 156% in annualized yields (APY)..

$MIRROR Presale and Tokenomics

The $MIRROR token is currently available in Phase 1 of its presale at $0.052 per token.

Tokenomics Overview:

  • Total Supply: 1,000,000,000 $MIRROR
  • Private Sale: 10%
  • Public Sale: 10%
  • Ecosystem & Rewards: 20%
  • Marketing: 20%
  • Developer Fund: 18%
  • Liquidity & CEX Listings: 10%
  • Team Allocation: 4% (locked and vested)

The presale has raised $810K of its $1M stage target. Investors can purchase using ETH, USDC, USDT, or debit and credit cards. The next price increase is expected in less than two days.

Mirror Chain Roadmap

  • Phase 1: Development & Launch
    Launch of Smart contract, audits, community development, and strategic partnerships.
  • Phase 2: Presale & Exchange Listings
    Public sale, major CEX/DEX listings, and onboarding early projects.
  • Phase 3: Ecosystem Expansion
    dApps, DeFi protocols, staking platform, and NFT integration.
  • Phase 4: Mass Adoption & DAO Governance
    Institutional partnerships, Layer 1 mainnet deployment, and decentralized governance activation.

Why Investors Are Turning to $MIRROR

For investors seeking reliable passive income, Mirror Chain presents a compelling opportunity. With its automatic reward distribution, multi-token reflections, and AI-integrated Web3 infrastructure, $MIRROR stands out as a next-generation EarnFi solution.

With sustainable tokenomics and a clear roadmap toward expansion, Mirror Chain provides participants with the potential to earn crypto rewards for life.

Join the Mirror Chain token presale today to secure tokens at the lowest price before the next phase begins.

For more info, visit:

Website: https://mirrorchain.io/en

Instagram:https://www.instagram.com/mirrorchainx

Telegram: https://t.me/mirrorchaincommunity

Twitter: https://x.com/mirrorchainx

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

 

The post Mirror Chain ($MIRROR) Token Presale Gains Momentum as Investors Seek Passive Income appeared first on Coindoo.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

DeFi is still largely dominated by Ethereum and its EVM ecosystem.
DeFi
DEFI$0.00157-2.42%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000072-25.00%
AaveToken
AAVE$309.19-5.01%
Partager
PANews2025/05/02 09:42
Partager
Fidelity: Bitcoin’s “ancient supply” that has not moved for more than a decade is growing faster than new daily output

Fidelity: Bitcoin’s “ancient supply” that has not moved for more than a decade is growing faster than new daily output

PANews reported on June 19 that according to CryptoSlate, Fidelity Digital Assets research shows that the growth rate of the "ancient supply" of Bitcoin that has not been moved for
Moonveil
MORE$0.09817-1.51%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0949-44.20%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001806-3.93%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 17:06
Partager
BlockSpaceForce and Mainnet Capital Target $100M in New Crypto Fund

BlockSpaceForce and Mainnet Capital Target $100M in New Crypto Fund

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/blockspaceforce-mainnet-capital-hedge-fund/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017416-1.68%
FUND
FUND$0.021+7.14%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/05 00:13
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

Fidelity: Bitcoin’s “ancient supply” that has not moved for more than a decade is growing faster than new daily output

BlockSpaceForce and Mainnet Capital Target $100M in New Crypto Fund

Analysis: Bitcoin’s dormant supply growth outpaces new issuance for the first time in history

LayerZero price dips ahead of fee vote, huge ZRO token unlock