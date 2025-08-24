Missed Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Train? You Get Another Chance With $LBRETT’s Potential 10,000% Move

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/24 23:30
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001295-1.44%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$44.77+1.10%
GET
GET$0.009975-0.01%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10126+1.61%
Capverse
CAP$0.06633+1.12%
Movement
MOVE$0.1299-1.44%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000582+0.34%
Crypto News

The crypto market is no stranger to big surprises, especially when it comes to meme coins.

Tokens that began as internet jokes have gone on to become billion-dollar ecosystems, proving that culture and community can carry as much weight as technology. Dogecoin and Shiba Inu are the best-known examples, but with their explosive rallies now behind them, traders are scanning for the next breakout. That search has led to Layer Brett ($LBRETT), a new Ethereum Layer 2 meme token in presale that some believe could deliver gains of 10,000% or more.

Dogecoin still holds a loyal following

Social media memes, tipping culture, and endorsements from big names like Elon Musk helped push the Dogecoin price into the spotlight. Trading around $0.21 today, DOGE continues to rank among the top cryptocurrencies with a market cap in the tens of billions.

Its appeal has always been its community and brand recognition. During bull runs, fresh capital tends to flow into familiar names, which keeps DOGE relevant. That said, critics often point out that Dogecoin has introduced few technical upgrades over the years. Without new features or utilities, its price movements are still largely driven by hype cycles.

Shiba Inu’s rise from meme to ecosystem

Shiba Inu (SHIB) showed the world just how far a meme coin could go during the 2021 bull run. At its peak, the Shiba Inu price had surged thousands of percent, turning small investments into fortunes and briefly giving it a market cap in the tens of billions.

Unlike many meme tokens, SHIB’s developers worked to extend its lifespan. The introduction of Shibarium, a Layer 2 designed to reduce gas costs and boost scalability, marked an important milestone. Regular token burns keep trimming supply, while the ecosystem now spans NFTs, decentralized platforms, and community-led initiatives.

Shiba Inu has grown past its meme-only origins. Its community remains one of the strongest in crypto, and despite slower adoption than some hoped, SHIB continues to demonstrate staying power as both a cultural and functional altcoin.

Layer Brett tipped for explosive upside

Now, attention is shifting to Layer Brett ($LBRETT), a project that blends meme culture with Ethereum Layer 2 performance. Unlike meme coins that rely only on hype, Layer Brett offers low fees, near-instant transactions, and built-in scalability. These features give it an edge when Ethereum’s main chain becomes congested during bull markets.

The presale is already attracting heavy demand, with entry-level prices designed to bring in early adopters. Staking rewards stand out as another major draw, with early participants able to lock in returns running into the tens of thousands of percent. Looking ahead, the roadmap includes NFT tie-ins, gamified staking, and cross-chain compatibility, features that give it more depth than meme tokens that fizzle after their first rally.

With a fixed supply of 10 billion tokens and a community-first design, $LBRETT is positioning itself as more than just a meme coin. Analysts see strong parallels with the early days of Dogecoin and Shiba Inu, but with the added strength of Ethereum Layer 2 technology.

Final thoughts

Dogecoin and Shiba Inu both proved that meme coins can achieve incredible success when backed by strong communities. But their biggest rallies may be behind them. Layer Brett offers a new opportunity, combining meme energy with real utility and scalability. For investors who missed the DOGE and SHIB booms, $LBRETT could be the second chance they’ve been waiting for.

Presale: Layer Brett | Fast & Rewarding Layer 2 Blockchain

Telegram: View @layerbrett

X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

Author

Reporter at Coindoo

Related stories



Next article

Source: https://coindoo.com/missed-dogecoin-and-shiba-inu-train-you-get-another-chance-with-lbretts-potential-10000-move/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Interpreting the 6 current situations of Web3 AI track: Compared with AI Agent, institutions pay more attention to infrastructure

Interpreting the 6 current situations of Web3 AI track: Compared with AI Agent, institutions pay more attention to infrastructure

Gamblers are still mindlessly following various junk projects on Pump.Fun, while smart money is making 5 to 10 times the profit through new projects on Virtuals.
FUNToken
FUN$0.009464+0.07%
Moonveil
MORE$0.1013+1.88%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.002986-5.50%
Partager
PANews2025/05/06 21:00
Partager
Dogecoin and Pepe Coin Volatility Too Much? Investors Shift to Layer Brett’s Presale Citing Massive Staking Rewards

Dogecoin and Pepe Coin Volatility Too Much? Investors Shift to Layer Brett’s Presale Citing Massive Staking Rewards

The post Dogecoin and Pepe Coin Volatility Too Much? Investors Shift to Layer Brett’s Presale Citing Massive Staking Rewards appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Volatility is the heartbeat of crypto, one minute you’re riding a moonshot, the next you’re staring at a chart that looks like a cliff dive. Dogecoin and Pepe Coin holders know this story all too well. What started as internet jokes turned into billion-dollar tokens, but their rollercoaster price swings have left investors queasy. Now, instead of bracing for the next unpredictable meme coin dip, many traders are eyeing something fresher: Layer Brett. With a low-cost presale and nearly 3000% staking rewards on the table, here we will see why Layer Brett has traders buzzing, and why some are already calling it the ‘fresh Shiba Inu of 2025 Dogecoin’s price rollercoaster ride Dogecoin has always been the unpredictable star of meme coins. Back in 2021, it shot up by millions of percent, fueled by viral memes, Elon Musk’s late-night tweets, and Reddit’s collective hype. Early investors saw life-changing returns, while the phrase “to the moon” felt less like a joke and more like reality. But with those breathtaking gains came equally brutal crashes, making DOGE a thrill ride only the boldest could stomach. Fast-forward to now, and the chaos hasn’t stopped. Over the past week, DOGE has been trapped in a narrow triangle pattern between $0.218 and $0.233, a textbook setup that could spark a 40% breakout, or just as easily collapse in the opposite direction. Even the short-term action keeps traders guessing: DOGE jumped 11% in a single day, only to tumble 6% shortly after. For traders, it’s still the same story, exhilarating, risky, and impossible to ignore. Pepe’s bumpy meme coin ride Pepe Coin (PEPE) has become the latest meme favorite to face a test of nerves. Over the past week, the frog-inspired token has dipped more than 10%, slipping into a critical support zone around $0.00001060. For…
Threshold
T$0.01669-1.41%
holoride
RIDE$0.001204+0.08%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.01609+0.98%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/25 00:04
Partager
Which trading tool is best for both bull and bear markets? An in-depth analysis of the winners and losers of TG, AI agents, and DEX/CEX trading robots

Which trading tool is best for both bull and bear markets? An in-depth analysis of the winners and losers of TG, AI agents, and DEX/CEX trading robots

This article analyzes the performance of Telegram bots, AI agent bots, and CEX/DEX trading bots to help traders choose the best automated trading tools.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1294-3.07%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.00275-8.33%
Partager
PANews2025/05/03 14:40
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Interpreting the 6 current situations of Web3 AI track: Compared with AI Agent, institutions pay more attention to infrastructure

Dogecoin and Pepe Coin Volatility Too Much? Investors Shift to Layer Brett’s Presale Citing Massive Staking Rewards

Which trading tool is best for both bull and bear markets? An in-depth analysis of the winners and losers of TG, AI agents, and DEX/CEX trading robots

Tom Lee Buys $45M In Ethereum As Bitmine Expands Treasury To $7B ETH

DWF Labs transferred $45 million USDT to ASI Alliance 9 hours ago