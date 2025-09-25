Missouri Man Masterminds $1,200,000 Check Fraud Scheme That Recruited Collaborators Over Instagram

A Missouri man is headed to prison after orchestrating a bank fraud scheme using checks stolen in the mail.

Last week, a US district judge sentenced Malik Jones, 28, to 42 months in prison after he pleaded guilty in 2024 to one count of bank fraud and one count of aggravated identity theft.

Prosecutors say Jones purchased a stolen “arrow key,” which enables access to U.S. Postal Service mail collection boxes, from a mail carrier back in 2022.

Jones hired people to use the arrow key to steal mail in St. Louis, and then he would remove any checks he could find. He would then alter the stolen checks or create counterfeit versions of them, and he used Instagram to recruit additional people who supplied their bank information to deposit the fraudulent checks.

Prosecutors say Jones would then withdraw the stolen funds before banks realized the checks were fraudulent, splitting the proceeds with the account holders he recruited. He attempted to deposit $1.2 million worth of phony checks, though many of them were rejected by banks. In addition to his prison sentencing, Jones was also ordered to repay $21,635 to the victims of his scheme.

Cambria M. Hopkins, 30, the mail carrier Jones bought the arrow key from, pleaded guilty in August to one count of conspiracy and one count of unlawful use of a mail key. Her sentencing is scheduled for December.

Follow us on X, Facebook and Telegram

Don't Miss a Beat – Subscribe to get email alerts delivered directly to your inbox

Check Price Action

Surf The Daily Hodl Mix

Disclaimer: Opinions expressed at The Daily Hodl are not investment advice. Investors should do their due diligence before making any high-risk investments in Bitcoin, cryptocurrency or digital assets. Please be advised that your transfers and trades are at your own risk, and any losses you may incur are your responsibility. The Daily Hodl does not recommend the buying or selling of any cryptocurrencies or digital assets, nor is The Daily Hodl an investment advisor. Please note that The Daily Hodl participates in affiliate marketing.

Generated Image: Midjourney

The post Missouri Man Masterminds $1,200,000 Check Fraud Scheme That Recruited Collaborators Over Instagram appeared first on The Daily Hodl.