MKR up +9.53%, BTC +2.18%, Maker is The Coin of The Day – Daily Market Update for Sep 02, 2025 | CoinCodex

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/04 08:54
Key highlights:

  • The total cryptocurrency market cap decreased from $ 3.82T to $ 3.77T in the past 24 hours, representing a -1.17% change
  • The Bitcoin price at press time is $ 110,215 after growing by 2.18% in the last 24 hours
  • The total crypto trading volume decreased by -1.17% in the past 24 hours, and is currently at $ 399.50B
  • All prices and changes are presented at the time of publication: September 2, 2025, at 06:00 UTC

Market Overview

The total cryptocurrency market cap is currently $ 3.77T after a -1.17% decrease on the day. The total crypto trading volume declined by -1.17% in the same time frame.

Bitcoin is trading at $ 110,215 after seeing a 2.18% gain in the last 24 hours. The Bitcoin dominance grew by 0.99% and BTC currently represents 58.21% of the cryptocurrency market.

Top Coins By Market Cap

At press time, Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $ 2.19T after gaining 2.18% in the last 24 hours. According to our forecast, the value of Bitcoin will drop by null% and reach null by September 2, 2025. To learn more about how the price of Bitcoin could change over the next 7 days, visit our Bitcoin price prediction page.

Ethereum, which is the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap, is priced at $ 4,385.35 and has a market capitalization of $ 529.34B. ETH decreased by -0.23% in the last 24 hours. If you’re interested in where the price of Ethereum could head next, check out the Ethereum price prediction.

There were also some changes today in the ranking among the top 10 biggest coins by market cap.

  • Dogecoin, which was previously ranked 7, is ranked at 6.
  • TRON, which was previously ranked 6, is ranked at 7.

Bears Dominate the Market Today

The bears dominated the market today as 64% of coins lost value in the last 24 hours.

Today’s Top Gainers are Maker, Sky, and Pump.fun

Thanks to a 9.53% price increase, Maker was the biggest gainer of the day among the top 200 cryptocurrencies by market cap. Sky came in second place, with 24-hour gains of 9.51%. Pump.fun, Zebec Network and Ethena complete today’s list of the top cryptocurrency gainers.

Today’s Top Losers are World Liberty Financial, 0x, and Cronos

Unfortunately, not all coins performed well today. The worst performer in the cryptocurrency top 200 was World Liberty Financial, which saw a loss of -16.60%. 0x also didn’t perform well, as its price declined by -12.69% in the last 24 hours. Cronos, Berachain and Pyth Network round out today’s top 5 worst performers.

Coin of the Day is Maker

Thanks to its impressive 9.53% performance, Maker is today’s coin of the day! Maker is currently trading at $ 1,672.38. Learn more about Maker and its position in the market on our Maker price prediction page.

Our technical indicators show that the current Maker sentiment is Neutral.

Buy/Sell Maker

Source: https://coincodex.com/article/72516/daily-market-update-for-september-02-2025/

A whale added another 2,979 MKRs after a month, and its current holdings are worth over $10.34 million.

A whale added another 2,979 MKRs after a month, and its current holdings are worth over $10.34 million.

PANews reported on September 4th that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, the address 0xc23...4D649 has increased its MKR holdings again after a month, and its current holdings are worth over US$10.34 million. 5 hours ago, he withdrew another 2979 MKR (about $5.22 million) from FalconX. In the past 2 months, he has accumulated a total of 8753 MKR, with an average withdrawal price of $1948. The current floating loss is $1.421 million.
Maker
MKR$1,776.6+2.73%
PANews2025/09/04 10:39
A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

DeFi is still largely dominated by Ethereum and its EVM ecosystem.

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

DeFi is still largely dominated by Ethereum and its EVM ecosystem.
DeFi
DEFI$0.001591-2.39%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000096+14.28%
AaveToken
AAVE$323.61+2.32%
PANews2025/05/02 09:42
Trading time: Trump releases positive news to boost the crypto market, Bitcoin breaks $100,000 again, Ethereum surges 20%, analysis reminds of the seasonal pattern of "sell in May"

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.

Trading time: Trump releases positive news to boost the crypto market, Bitcoin breaks $100,000 again, Ethereum surges 20%, analysis reminds of the seasonal pattern of "sell in May"

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.334-0.83%
MAY
MAY$0.04272+0.37%
PANews2025/05/09 13:21
