The post MLB Institutes Restrictions On Scouting Amateur Players appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Under new MLB rules, scouts and team employees will have to put down their radar guns and stop watches for a few months each off-season. (Photo by Brad Mangin /Sports Illustrated via Getty Images)(Set Number: X85609 TK1 R2 F227 ) Sports Illustrated via Getty Images Earlier this week, Jeff Passan of ESPN first reported that Major League Baseball is officially banning team officials from scouting amateur players for a period of time during the off-season. For years, executives, scouts, coaches, and doctors have been trying to figure out how to reduce the scourge of arm injuries. To date, there has been no solution. This, they hope, is that solution. When this new set of rules goes into effect in just a few weeks, no MLB team employees will be allowed to scout high school juniors or seniors from October 15 through January 15. For college players, the window is slightly smaller: November 15 to January 15. During this “recovery period,” members of MLB staffs will be barred from “seeing games, showcases, training sessions, and any other activities related to throwing, hitting, catching, or fielding.” Further, ball-tracking, bat-tracking, and biomechanical data are not allowed during this period. It should be noted that this new MLB-mandated time off is in addition to the NCAA’s “quiet period” for off-campus recruiting that runs from October 13 to February 28. J.J. Cooper of Baseball America further expounded on the rules, stating that any information gathered during this period is off limits forever. It cannot be stored and used by teams at a later date. Violation of this rule could lead to fines, suspension, draft sanctions, or being placed on the permanently ineligible list. If a player sends any such information to a team unsolicited, the team may not view the data and must report the… The post MLB Institutes Restrictions On Scouting Amateur Players appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Under new MLB rules, scouts and team employees will have to put down their radar guns and stop watches for a few months each off-season. (Photo by Brad Mangin /Sports Illustrated via Getty Images)(Set Number: X85609 TK1 R2 F227 ) Sports Illustrated via Getty Images Earlier this week, Jeff Passan of ESPN first reported that Major League Baseball is officially banning team officials from scouting amateur players for a period of time during the off-season. For years, executives, scouts, coaches, and doctors have been trying to figure out how to reduce the scourge of arm injuries. To date, there has been no solution. This, they hope, is that solution. When this new set of rules goes into effect in just a few weeks, no MLB team employees will be allowed to scout high school juniors or seniors from October 15 through January 15. For college players, the window is slightly smaller: November 15 to January 15. During this “recovery period,” members of MLB staffs will be barred from “seeing games, showcases, training sessions, and any other activities related to throwing, hitting, catching, or fielding.” Further, ball-tracking, bat-tracking, and biomechanical data are not allowed during this period. It should be noted that this new MLB-mandated time off is in addition to the NCAA’s “quiet period” for off-campus recruiting that runs from October 13 to February 28. J.J. Cooper of Baseball America further expounded on the rules, stating that any information gathered during this period is off limits forever. It cannot be stored and used by teams at a later date. Violation of this rule could lead to fines, suspension, draft sanctions, or being placed on the permanently ineligible list. If a player sends any such information to a team unsolicited, the team may not view the data and must report the…

MLB Institutes Restrictions On Scouting Amateur Players

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/21 01:42
LETSTOP
STOP$0.09172-11.64%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.0837-9.84%
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.006045+0.56%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017522-2.29%
MAY
MAY$0.04446-0.38%

Under new MLB rules, scouts and team employees will have to put down their radar guns and stop watches for a few months each off-season. (Photo by Brad Mangin /Sports Illustrated via Getty Images)(Set Number: X85609 TK1 R2 F227 )

Sports Illustrated via Getty Images

Earlier this week, Jeff Passan of ESPN first reported that Major League Baseball is officially banning team officials from scouting amateur players for a period of time during the off-season. For years, executives, scouts, coaches, and doctors have been trying to figure out how to reduce the scourge of arm injuries. To date, there has been no solution. This, they hope, is that solution.

When this new set of rules goes into effect in just a few weeks, no MLB team employees will be allowed to scout high school juniors or seniors from October 15 through January 15. For college players, the window is slightly smaller: November 15 to January 15. During this “recovery period,” members of MLB staffs will be barred from “seeing games, showcases, training sessions, and any other activities related to throwing, hitting, catching, or fielding.” Further, ball-tracking, bat-tracking, and biomechanical data are not allowed during this period. It should be noted that this new MLB-mandated time off is in addition to the NCAA’s “quiet period” for off-campus recruiting that runs from October 13 to February 28.

J.J. Cooper of Baseball America further expounded on the rules, stating that any information gathered during this period is off limits forever. It cannot be stored and used by teams at a later date. Violation of this rule could lead to fines, suspension, draft sanctions, or being placed on the permanently ineligible list. If a player sends any such information to a team unsolicited, the team may not view the data and must report the same to MLB within twenty-four hours.

Unfortunately, as with any rule of this nature, enforcement will be the tricky part. As it stands, clubs will be required to certify that they have complied with the edict, and third parties can report violations, but no MLB official will be specifically monitoring any team’s activity.

If it wasn’t obvious, MLB is encouraging players to use this period “for rest, recovery, and training for next season, rather than for high-intensity, maximum-effort activities.” Passan, who is somewhat of an expert on arm injuries, who has written a book called “The Arm,” who has a son about to start pitching in college, reports that the policy grew out of study commissioned by MLB about pitching injuries across all levels. Passan stated that in July The American Journal of Sports Medicine showed that more than 80% of pitchers who participated in MLB’s 2023 draft combine “had some abnormality within their ulnar collateral ligament,” which, when torn, requires so-called “Tommy John surgery” and at least one year of rehabilitation.

In addition, the report stated that 75% of the pitchers showed tearing within their shoulder, an injury that is more difficult to repair.

Cooper reported that an American Sports Institute study found that pitchers who did not have an off-season rest period had five times greater risk of requiring elbow or shoulder surgery.

For years former players have lamented the year-round requirement of playing a single sport. Many, including tennis star Roger Federer, credit playing other sports with helping them become better at their main one. Basketball star Giannis Antetokounmpo didn’t even start playing the sport he has mastered until he was 13-years old. In keeping with this theme, MLB employees are allowed to observe amateurs playing other sports during the recovery period. The hope is that this will encourage players to broaden their horizons and work on building skills and muscles – and alleviate repetitive use injuries – that come from doing something other than throwing a five-ounce sphere at maximum effort twelve months of the year. To be clear, the new rules don’t prohibit amateurs from playing baseball during this period of time, but they do reduce the incentive to do so.

Even with the new rules in place, scouts and personnel will be able to meet with players, do in-home visits, and interview players over the off-season, provided they do not observe any baseball activities.

The MLB memo announcing the new rules stated they had spoken with more than 200 people to better understand what was happening. The memo stated that the league received “broad support” from scouting directors, medical experts, and college coaches. While the memo didn’t say anything about parents, one must imagine that they are in favor of the new rules as well.

Whether or not this will fix the epidemic of arm injuries at every level of baseball is unknown. However, file this under the heading of “do something.” MLB should be lauded for taking this proactive step to help ensure the future of the game, and the health of their future stars.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/danfreedman/2025/09/20/mlb-institutes-restrictions-on-scouting-amateur-players/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

3 Paradoxes of Altcoin Season in September

3 Paradoxes of Altcoin Season in September

The post 3 Paradoxes of Altcoin Season in September appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Analyses and data indicate that the crypto market is experiencing its most active altcoin season since early 2025, with many altcoins outperforming Bitcoin. However, behind this excitement lies a paradox. Most retail investors remain uneasy as their portfolios show little to no profit. This article outlines the main reasons behind this situation. Altcoin Market Cap Rises but Dominance Shrinks Sponsored TradingView data shows that the TOTAL3 market cap (excluding BTC and ETH) reached a new high of over $1.1 trillion in September. Yet the share of OTHERS (excluding the top 10) has declined since 2022, now standing at just 8%. OTHERS Dominance And TOTAL3 Capitalization. Source: TradingView. In past cycles, such as 2017 and 2021, TOTAL3 and OTHERS.D rose together. That trend reflected capital flowing not only into large-cap altcoins but also into mid-cap and low-cap ones. The current divergence shows that capital is concentrated in stablecoins and a handful of top-10 altcoins such as SOL, XRP, BNB, DOG, HYPE, and LINK. Smaller altcoins receive far less liquidity, making it hard for their prices to return to levels where investors previously bought. This creates a situation where only a few win while most face losses. Retail investors also tend to diversify across many coins instead of adding size to top altcoins. That explains why many portfolios remain stagnant despite a broader market rally. Sponsored “Position sizing is everything. Many people hold 25–30 tokens at once. A 100x on a token that makes up only 1% of your portfolio won’t meaningfully change your life. It’s better to make a few high-conviction bets than to overdiversify,” analyst The DeFi Investor said. Altcoin Index Surges but Investor Sentiment Remains Cautious The Altcoin Season Index from Blockchain Center now stands at 80 points. This indicates that over 80% of the top 50 altcoins outperformed…
DAR Open Network
D$0.03476-0.05%
Threshold
T$0.01662-0.41%
Solana
SOL$238.2+0.64%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:43
Partager
Chris Burniske Forecasts Big Changes Coming to Cryptocurrency Market

Chris Burniske Forecasts Big Changes Coming to Cryptocurrency Market

TLDR Chris Burniske predicts that price flows will start driving crypto market narratives. Burniske foresees underperforming cryptocurrencies gaining more attention. Coinbase predicts growth in Q4 2025 driven by positive macroeconomic factors. Tom Lee suggests Bitcoin and Ethereum could benefit from potential Fed rate cuts. A major shift is looming in the cryptocurrency market, according to [...] The post Chris Burniske Forecasts Big Changes Coming to Cryptocurrency Market appeared first on CoinCentral.
Moonveil
MORE$0.08831+4.84%
TOMCoin
TOM$0.00028+1.81%
Love Earn Enjoy
LEE$1.528--%
Partager
Coincentral2025/09/18 00:17
Partager
New Crypto Investors Are Backing Layer Brett Over Dogecoin After Topping The Meme Coin Charts This Month

New Crypto Investors Are Backing Layer Brett Over Dogecoin After Topping The Meme Coin Charts This Month

Climbing to the top of the meme coin charts takes more than a viral mascot or celebrity tweets. Hype may spark attention, but only momentum, utility, and adaptability keep it alive. That’s why the latest debate among crypto enthusiasts is catching attention. While Dogecoin remains a household name, a new player has entered the arena […] The post New Crypto Investors Are Backing Layer Brett Over Dogecoin After Topping The Meme Coin Charts This Month appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$54.19-2.98%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08831+4.84%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Partager
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/18 00:30
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

3 Paradoxes of Altcoin Season in September

Chris Burniske Forecasts Big Changes Coming to Cryptocurrency Market

New Crypto Investors Are Backing Layer Brett Over Dogecoin After Topping The Meme Coin Charts This Month

Interest rate cuts are coming – investors can expect a 200% increase in returns through Goldenmining

Best Altcoins to Watch as BitGo’s IPO Signals a New Era for Crypto Infrastructure