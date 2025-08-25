MLB-Worst Colorado Rockies Trying To Find Some Light In Dark Season

Colorado Rockies interim manager Warren Schaeffer, left, and catcher Austin Nola, right, look to the bullpen after relief pitcher Seth Halvorsen left the mound because of an injury in the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

It was a lost weekend for the Colorado Rockies.

The Rockies were swept in a three-game series by the Pirates in Pittsburgh, getting outscored 18-1 at PNC Park.

It’s been that kind of season for the Rockies as they have the worst record in the major leagues at 37-94. They were officially eliminated from postseason contention Sunday with five weeks remaining in the season.

Of course, the Rockies had been unofficially eliminated from the pennant race since seemingly opening day.

They were 7-33 on May 11 when longtime manager Bud Black was fired and replaced by bench coach Warren Schaeffer on an interim basis. The Rockies didn’t reach double digits in wins until beating the Miami Marlins on June 2, improving to a wretched 10-50. They reached their low-water mark on Aug. 11, falling 58 games under .500 with a 30-88 record.

Rockies Likely To Avoid 121 Losses

It could be worse.

The Rockies once appeared certain to break the modern-day MLB record of 121 losses set by last year’s Chicago White Sox. Now, the Rockies need to win just five of their last 31 games to avoid that distinction.

However, until getting shut down by the Pirates, the Rockies had been playing respectably since the All-Star break. They had gone 9-11 in the second half and arrived in Pittsburgh having won five of seven games.

Winning nine of 20 isn’t a big deal to most teams. However, when you are 10-50 at one point in the season, playing .450 ball for three for a week feels like an accomplishment.

Clint Hurdle is the only manager to lead the Rockies to the World Series, getting swept by the Boston Red Sox in 2007. Hurdle is now Schaeffer’s bench coach, stepping in after the firing of Black, having served as a special assistant to Rockies general manager Bill Schmidt.

The 68-year-old Hurdle has perspective on the situation, as the Rockies seem certain of finishing with at least 100 losses for a third straight season.

“How do you eat an elephant?” Hurdle asked. “One bite at a time.”

In other words, it’s a long and tedious process.

Manager Warren Schaeffer Likes Progress

Schaeffer has seen progress as the season has gone on, especially since the All-Star break. Upbeat by nature, the 40-year-old senses light in a dark year.

“Yeah, I’ve loved it,” Schaeffer said. “They’ve embraced the adjustments that they need to make to be successful at this level. There are a lot of young guys who are working really hard. The way we’ve cut our strikeout rate down is a testament to how hard they’ve worked. Moving the ball the other way, running, playing the game the right way for nine innings. We have been in the fight every night. I’m proud of those guys.”

The Rockies are taking a long look at many young hitters over the final five weeks of the season. No one in their everyday lineup is older than 27.

Shortstop Ezequiel Tovar and center fielder Brenton Doyle already have Gold Gloves on their resumes. They are just two of four Rockies’ regulars who entered the season with at least one full season of major-league service time, along with All-Star catcher Hunter Goodman and designated hitter Tyler Freeman.

DENVER, CO – AUGUST 15: Hunter Goodman #15 of the Colorado Rockies reacts during the game between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on Friday, August 15, 2025 in Denver, Colorado.

“Absolutely, I do,” Schaeffer said when asked if he thinks the nucleus of a good lineup is forming. “Especially the way they’re playing, the style that they’re playing. The actual talent is there. There’s no doubt about it. We’ve got a Gold Glove shortstop. Gold Glove center fielder.

“(Tovar) hasn’t played all year (because of injury), really, but I think he’s an All-Star-caliber player. Goodman’s stepped up huge for us this year. We’ve got a budding first and third baseman (Warming Bernabel and Kyle Karros) who are showing potential. (Second baseman) Ryan Ritter’s showing a ton of potential. All young guys who are getting a feel for the big leagues and showing that they can do it. (Left fielder Jordan) Beck’s an everyday guy for a long time, hopefully.”

Rockies’ Stats Match Their Record

However, the Rockies have yet to turn that potential into production, as they are 29th in the majors in runs scored, averaging 3.75 runs per game.

The pitching, as usual, is even worse. The Rockies rank last in the majors with a 6.41 ERA as the pitchers are again struggling in the thin air of Coors Field in Denver. The best ERA of any of the Rockies’ starters is left-hander Kyle Freeland’s 5.31.

Rockies owner Dick Monfort has been reticent to make changes over the years. However, he installed his son, Walker Monfront, as the Rockies’ executive vice president in June. It is unclear whether Schmidt and Schaeffer will return in 2026, now that the younger Monfort is in charge.

Schaeffer is concentrating on the present.

“It’s just a matter of putting it all together moving forward and getting better,” the Colorado Rockies manager said. “Making adjustments when we need them.”