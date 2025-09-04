Moca Network launches $20 million MocaPortfolio to provide community access to the Animoca ecosystem

Par : PANews
2025/09/04 07:58
PANews reported on September 4th that, according to the official blog of Animoca Brands, Moca Network, the flagship project of Animoca Brands, announced today the upcoming launch of MocaPortfolio, which will provide the Moca Network community with access to the Animoca Brands ecosystem. Participants in the MocaPortfolio will be eligible to receive token quotas totaling US$20 million from Animoca Brands' portfolio of investments and partnerships, subject to established vesting terms. The MocaPortfolio provides a new way for MOCA Coin (MOCA) holders and the Mocaverse NFT community to participate in and support Animoca Brands' portfolio companies by obtaining vested token quotas, which is a stark contrast to the traditional one-time airdrop model.

Kenneth Shek, project lead for Moca Network, stated that MocaPortfolio adds a new layer of value accumulation to MOCA, complementing the upcoming Moca Chain token economics. Through MocaPortfolio, participants gain access to curated tokens. The first registration event for MocaPortfolio will launch in Q4 2025, involving Magic Eden tokens (ME), with additional tokens from the Animoca Brands portfolio to be announced over time.

PANews reported on September 4 that according to an official announcement, Brazilian listed company Méliuz disclosed that it had increased its holdings by 9.01 BTC, and its current Bitcoin holdings have reached 604.69.
PANews June 19 news, billionaire, Galaxy founder and CEO Michael Novogratz said in an interview with Bloomberg TV on Wednesday that the passage of the landmark stablecoin legislation will attract
Detail: https://coincu.com/news/fed-conference-stablecoin-tokenization/
