Moca Network launches $20 million MocaPortfolio to provide community access to the Animoca ecosystem

PANews reported on September 4th that, according to the official blog of Animoca Brands, Moca Network, the flagship project of Animoca Brands, announced today the upcoming launch of MocaPortfolio, which will provide the Moca Network community with access to the Animoca Brands ecosystem. Participants in the MocaPortfolio will be eligible to receive token quotas totaling US$20 million from Animoca Brands' portfolio of investments and partnerships, subject to established vesting terms. The MocaPortfolio provides a new way for MOCA Coin (MOCA) holders and the Mocaverse NFT community to participate in and support Animoca Brands' portfolio companies by obtaining vested token quotas, which is a stark contrast to the traditional one-time airdrop model.

Kenneth Shek, project lead for Moca Network, stated that MocaPortfolio adds a new layer of value accumulation to MOCA, complementing the upcoming Moca Chain token economics. Through MocaPortfolio, participants gain access to curated tokens. The first registration event for MocaPortfolio will launch in Q4 2025, involving Magic Eden tokens (ME), with additional tokens from the Animoca Brands portfolio to be announced over time.