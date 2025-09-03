Moca Network unveils MocaPortfolio with $20 million in token allocations for community

Moca Network, a project by Animoca Brands, has announced the launch of MocaPortfolio, designed to provide MOCA Coin and Mocaverse NFT holders with access to token allocations from Animoca’s investment and partnership portfolio, as per reports shared with Finbold on September 3.

New program moves beyond one-off airdrops

Through MocaPortfolio, community members will be eligible for token allocations valued at a combined US$20 million, subject to vesting terms. Unlike traditional one-time airdrops, the initiative is structured to offer ongoing exposure to projects within Animoca Brands’ ecosystem.

Kenneth Shek, project lead of Moca Network, added:

Participants will be able to access a curated pipeline of tokens through MocaPortfolio. The first registration event is planned for Q4 2025 and will feature the Magic Eden token (ME), with further projects from Animoca Brands’ portfolio expected to follow.

Preview of MocaPortfolio’s dashboard, available soon on mocaverse.xyz

A preview of the MocaPortfolio dashboard will soon be available on mocaverse.xyz. To take part, community members can stake MOCA Coin and Mocaverse NFTs on the Mocaverse staking platform to build up “Staking Power.”

This can then be burned at the start of the ME registration event to secure allocations. NFT holders can also gain additional benefits such as boosted staking rates and other advantages.

