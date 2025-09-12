ModStealer Malware Targets Crypto Wallets in New Campaign

Key Points: Mosyle reports ModStealer as cross-platform malware targeting crypto wallets.

Malware spreads via fake developer recruitment ads.

Highlighting the need for enhanced security measures in the crypto space.

Security firm Mosyle uncovered ModStealer, a cross-platform malware targeting browser-based crypto wallets by evading detection, spreading through fake Node.js developer recruitment ads.

ModStealer’s ability to bypass antivirus systems poses significant risks to crypto wallet security, potentially impacting ETH, BTC, and altcoins while evading current protective measures.

ModStealer Malware Poses New Threat to Crypto Wallets

Mosyle identified ModStealer as a cross-platform malware targeting browser-based crypto wallets. Disguising itself as a background assistant program, it spreads through fake recruitment ads, especially those concerning the Node.js environment. Security company Mosyle states that its technical analysis suggests ModStealer bypasses antivirus systems, utilizing a Malware-as-a-Service model for rapid dispersal.

Immediate implications include heightened security risks for users of browser wallet extensions, as ModStealer scans for crypto wallet credentials. Mosyle warns that signature-based protections alone are insufficient, reinforcing the need for behavior-based defenses and continuous monitoring.

ModStealer Campaign Highlights Need for Robust Security

Did you know? ModStealer’s impact on crypto wallets echoes past campaigns like NodeStealer in 2025, reflecting an ongoing threat to digital asset security, particularly targeting developer communities.

Ethereum (ETH) is currently valued at $4,550.87 with a market cap of $549.31 billion, according to CoinMarketCap. Its 24-hour trading volume reached $40.66 billion, with price changes of 3.10% over 24 hours and 4.90% over the past week. Ethereum’s 60-day price surge of 50.36% underscores its volatility.

Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 06:12 UTC on September 12, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

The Coincu research team highlights ongoing vulnerabilities in browser-based wallets as significant, pointing to the need for enhanced security protocols to counteract sophisticated malware like ModStealer. They stress that regulatory measures and technological advancements may be crucial in mitigating such threats.