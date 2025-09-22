Enjoy the videos and music you love, upload original content, and share it all with friends, family, and the world on YouTube.Enjoy the videos and music you love, upload original content, and share it all with friends, family, and the world on YouTube.

Moku Pledges $1M to Launch Grand Arena Season One, a 24/7 AI-Athlete Fantasy Platform

2025/09/22 22:20
Moku, a Web3 development studio best known for its Moki IP and broad distribution infrastructure, today pledged $1 million in rewards to launch Season One of Grand Arena, a nonstop daily-fantasy platform powered by AI athletes. The announcement positions Grand Arena as a new category of around-the-clock entertainment where prediction markets, collectible NFTs and automated AI matchups meet.

Unlike traditional fantasy leagues tied to real-world game schedules, Grand Arena runs continuously: AI athletes duel 24/7 and every match generates live statistics, leaderboards and market signals for players to analyze and bet on. Moki NFTs will serve as the inaugural AI competitors, and the studio says the $1 million guarantee is intended to jump-start activity and underscore Moku’s confidence that AI athletes plus persistent prediction markets are the future of interactive entertainment.

Powering Large Web3 Launches

Founded in 2021, Moku bills itself as a bridge between storytelling and infrastructure. The company is backed by a senior team of AI engineers from institutions including MIT, IBM and Johns Hopkins, and claims a track record of powering large Web3 launches, with over 8 million daily active users across partner releases and more than $7 billion in cumulative fully diluted value (FDV) driven through its distribution engine. That reach, Moku says, uniquely positions the studio to push Grand Arena beyond the crypto-native audience into mainstream fantasy sports and interactive wagering markets.

Grand Arena aims to converge several large industries: the $27 billion fantasy sports market, the $40 billion prediction market sector and the $50B+ AI gaming ecosystem. The product combines collectible cards and NFT mechanics with an autoplay fantasy battler and a compounding DeFi-style reward loop, letting players draft lineups, enter contests and speculate on outcomes at any hour.

To seed interest and collectibility, Moku will open a card pre-sale that introduces the first set of Booster Boxes and exclusive cards. A Champion Selection process will spotlight NFTs from the Moki Genesis collection; selection criteria will include community engagement and participation in the pre-sale. Featured Mokis will also receive ongoing royalties from card packs and secondary card trading, creating a direct economic upside for early community contributors.

“We’re taking daily fantasy 24/7 with Grand Arena, laying the foundation for a new category of AI entertainment. Every match generates real-time insights for prediction, strategy, and market participation. By guaranteeing $1 million from day one, we’re signaling our strong belief that this category will rival traditional sports and prediction markets. Our community will not just be early participants, but true pioneers in building the next era for AI entertainment,” said Hantao Yuan, co-founder of Moku.

Moku’s creative IP centers on the mischievous, shapeshifting Tanuki known as Moki. The studio, which counts a16z Speedrun among its backers, has deep Web3 roots: as a partner in Ronin, Moku helped build the game distribution stack for that ecosystem. With Grand Arena, Moku says it will convert passive fandom into active participation by distributing IP value directly to the communities that help it grow.

For readers interested in participating, Moku is directing the community to follow updates on X and to join its Discord for pre-sale details and Champion Selection announcements.

