Momo.Fun Partners with Okratech to Power Real Web3 Applications into Its Meme Asset Network

2025/09/20 13:30
Momo.Fun, an AI-driven network dedicated to trading and connecting meme assets with DeFi, today announced a strategic collaboration with Okratech, a decentralized multi-chain ecosystem.  This partnership enabled the integration of Momo.Fun ecosystem into Okratech’s multi-chain infrastructure to enable its meme asset network to access Web3 applications for its customers worldwide.

Momo.Fun is an AI-driven decentralized platform that allows people to create, issue, and trade meme assets on the network and connect them to DeFi. On the other hand, Okratech is not only a decentralized freelancing platform that connects freelancers with clients, but also a multi-chain ecosystem that offers a wide range of Web2 and Web3 tools and combines decentralized and traditional applications. It allows people and businesses to access NFT marketplaces, gameFi products, DeFi applications, and Web3 DApps.

Momo.Fun Fueling Web3 Utilities through Okratech

Based on this partnership, Momo.Fun leverages Okratech’s multi-chain interoperability infrastructure to unlock more advanced applications on its meme asset platform, allowing its customers to access greater Web3 utilities. The collaboration is proof that multi-chain compatibility is essential. It signals that Momo.Fun was not keeping up with this crucial trend. However, with this development at hand, the meme platform is not just going multi-chain, but also expanding the experience for its users.

Okratech now gives Momo.Fun a multi-chain ecosystem. This means that users on the meme coin platform can now access greater liquidity and wider DApp usage. The Okratech ecosystem is built on the BNB Chain, meaning Meme.Fun users now have access to rapid and low-cost transactions for widespread decentralized applications.

What Does This Partnership Mean For The Crypto Sector?

The collaboration between Momo.Fun and Okratech is more than technological development. It is a crucial move that brings the meme-focused platform into real decentralized applications, and a strong demonstration of how multi-chain infrastructure can inject life into a specialized crypto platform.

Using this alliance, Momo.Fun brings powerful Web3 community-driven applications into its meme ecosystem. This highlights a significant move to expand its aim for an integrated, customer-driven decentralized environment — developing opportunities for Web3, AI-powered usages, and a flourishing community. Through this alliance, Momo.Fun and Okratech are developing more efficient utilities, powerful ecosystems, and an interconnected, distributed future.

