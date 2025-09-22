The post Monad Token Listed on Whales Market Pre-Market appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Monad token listed on Whales Market pre-market. Trading activity for MON not yet started. No commentary from Monad or Whales Market leadership. Whales Market has confirmed the listing of the Monad token (MON) on September 20, 2025, for pre-market trading, as announced through their official platform. This listing could impact Ethereum pairings, with potential reactions from traders seeking early exposure to the Monad token, assessing its future market position. Monad’s Pre-Market Debut on Whales Market Confirmed Whales Market confirmed the listing of Monad token on its pre-market platform. Trading for Monad remains in “Not Started” status with zero price and volume data, as recorded by the official Whales Market dashboard. The pre-market listing of the Monad token has not triggered any trading activity. It is listed among other tokens on Whales Market’s platform, though currently showing a status of “Not Started” with zero price and zero volume. There has been no public commentary from Monad or Whales Market leadership regarding the pre-market listing. As of now, the event has not sparked noticeable reactions or comments from government or industry figures. As of now, there are no official quotes or statements from notable individuals or entities regarding the listing of the Monad token (MON) on Whales Market. The information available is primarily sourced from exchanges and the token’s official dashboards, which do not include direct commentary from leadership or prominent figures in the cryptocurrency space. Therefore, no quotes can be extracted from the existing data. Speculative Interest Surrounds Monad’s Market Activity Prospects Did you know? Pre-market launches on platforms like Whales Market often see high speculative interest, drawing investor attention before major exchanges begin trading such as with tokens like SUI and APT. Based on CoinMarketCap data, Monad (MON) currently trades at $0.02 with a market cap of $11.39… The post Monad Token Listed on Whales Market Pre-Market appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Monad token listed on Whales Market pre-market. Trading activity for MON not yet started. No commentary from Monad or Whales Market leadership. Whales Market has confirmed the listing of the Monad token (MON) on September 20, 2025, for pre-market trading, as announced through their official platform. This listing could impact Ethereum pairings, with potential reactions from traders seeking early exposure to the Monad token, assessing its future market position. Monad’s Pre-Market Debut on Whales Market Confirmed Whales Market confirmed the listing of Monad token on its pre-market platform. Trading for Monad remains in “Not Started” status with zero price and volume data, as recorded by the official Whales Market dashboard. The pre-market listing of the Monad token has not triggered any trading activity. It is listed among other tokens on Whales Market’s platform, though currently showing a status of “Not Started” with zero price and zero volume. There has been no public commentary from Monad or Whales Market leadership regarding the pre-market listing. As of now, the event has not sparked noticeable reactions or comments from government or industry figures. As of now, there are no official quotes or statements from notable individuals or entities regarding the listing of the Monad token (MON) on Whales Market. The information available is primarily sourced from exchanges and the token’s official dashboards, which do not include direct commentary from leadership or prominent figures in the cryptocurrency space. Therefore, no quotes can be extracted from the existing data. Speculative Interest Surrounds Monad’s Market Activity Prospects Did you know? Pre-market launches on platforms like Whales Market often see high speculative interest, drawing investor attention before major exchanges begin trading such as with tokens like SUI and APT. Based on CoinMarketCap data, Monad (MON) currently trades at $0.02 with a market cap of $11.39…