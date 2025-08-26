Monex Group Hints at Huge European Crypto Deal

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/26 23:34
Monex Group Considers Yen-Pegged Stablecoin

According to TV Tokyo, Monex Group Inc is weighing the launch of a yen-pegged stablecoin in Japan. The coin would be backed by Japanese government bonds, offering a regulatory-friendly and secure foundation in a market that demands transparency.

This marks another step in Japan’s bid to advance digital currency adoption, as financial institutions integrate blockchain-based innovations into the mainstream economy.

Stablecoin Backed by Government Bonds

The decision to back the yen stablecoin with government bonds instead of just cash is significant. It adds credibility, aligns with Japan’s strict financial standards, and could attract institutional investors who have been cautious about unregulated stablecoins.

If launched, it would provide investors with a reliable digital asset tied to Japan’s monetary system, making it a unique competitor in the global stablecoin race.

European Crypto Acquisition in the Works

Monex isn’t stopping at stablecoins. Chairman Oki Matsumoto revealed that the company is considering the acquisition of a European cryptocurrency firm, with an official announcement expected within days.

This signals an ambitious expansion strategy, as Monex looks to strengthen its role in the global $crypto landscape by entering Europe’s rapidly evolving blockchain ecosystem.

What This Means for Crypto Investors

The dual strategy of launching a yen stablecoin and acquiring a European crypto firm positions Monex as a potential game-changer in the industry. Investors should watch closely for:

  • A regulated stablecoin backed by Japanese government bonds.
  • Stronger cross-border presence of traditional finance firms in crypto.
  • Growing competition between Asian and European players for digital asset dominance.

The coming announcement could reshape how investors view both stablecoins and global crypto market consolidation.

Source: https://cryptoticker.io/en/yen-stablecoin-monex-group-hints-at-huge-european-crypto-deal/

