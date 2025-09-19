The post Mono Protocol Raises $2M in Private Round and Opens Whitelist: Here’s How Its Unified Balances and Universal Accounts Will Reshape Web3 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The way people use blockchain today often feels complicated. Balances are scattered across different networks, bridging takes time and money, and users constantly switch wallets and chains to complete simple actions. Mono Protocol is building a new foundation for Web3 that unifies these experiences. With unified balances, instant settlement, and universal accounts, it aims to make blockchain interactions feel seamless.  The project has raised $2M in a Private Round and is now running whitelist registration ahead of the presale. Mono Protocol: Solving Web3’s Biggest Problem With a Unified Design Today’s blockchain space struggles with fragmentation. Users maintain balances across several chains, bridges are slow and expensive, and front-running risks cause value loss. Developers face the added challenge of building infrastructure for multiple networks, making the experience complex on both sides. Mono Protocol addresses these issues with chain abstraction technology. By unifying per-token balances, it allows users to hold and use assets from any supported blockchain in one place. Transactions are protected with MEV-resistant routing, ensuring value is preserved during execution.  Liquidity Lock technology guarantees that transactions cannot fail, which is a major step forward compared to traditional cross-chain systems. This combination creates a new standard for blockchain interaction. Developers gain access to simple APIs to build cross-chain applications without handling infrastructure overhead, while users enjoy one-click transactions across multiple ecosystems. It marks a shift from fragmented networks to a cohesive Web3 environment where complexity is invisible. One Balance, One Account, One Experience Mono Protocol introduces unified balances, instant settlement, and universal accounts that work across blockchains. This approach makes transactions simpler, faster, and free of the friction users often face today. Instead of managing assets on multiple networks, users interact with a single account and one balance. Liquidity Locks ensure transactions are guaranteed and completed instantly, while universal accounts remove… The post Mono Protocol Raises $2M in Private Round and Opens Whitelist: Here’s How Its Unified Balances and Universal Accounts Will Reshape Web3 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The way people use blockchain today often feels complicated. Balances are scattered across different networks, bridging takes time and money, and users constantly switch wallets and chains to complete simple actions. Mono Protocol is building a new foundation for Web3 that unifies these experiences. With unified balances, instant settlement, and universal accounts, it aims to make blockchain interactions feel seamless.  The project has raised $2M in a Private Round and is now running whitelist registration ahead of the presale. Mono Protocol: Solving Web3’s Biggest Problem With a Unified Design Today’s blockchain space struggles with fragmentation. Users maintain balances across several chains, bridges are slow and expensive, and front-running risks cause value loss. Developers face the added challenge of building infrastructure for multiple networks, making the experience complex on both sides. Mono Protocol addresses these issues with chain abstraction technology. By unifying per-token balances, it allows users to hold and use assets from any supported blockchain in one place. Transactions are protected with MEV-resistant routing, ensuring value is preserved during execution.  Liquidity Lock technology guarantees that transactions cannot fail, which is a major step forward compared to traditional cross-chain systems. This combination creates a new standard for blockchain interaction. Developers gain access to simple APIs to build cross-chain applications without handling infrastructure overhead, while users enjoy one-click transactions across multiple ecosystems. It marks a shift from fragmented networks to a cohesive Web3 environment where complexity is invisible. One Balance, One Account, One Experience Mono Protocol introduces unified balances, instant settlement, and universal accounts that work across blockchains. This approach makes transactions simpler, faster, and free of the friction users often face today. Instead of managing assets on multiple networks, users interact with a single account and one balance. Liquidity Locks ensure transactions are guaranteed and completed instantly, while universal accounts remove…

Mono Protocol Raises $2M in Private Round and Opens Whitelist: Here’s How Its Unified Balances and Universal Accounts Will Reshape Web3

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/19 20:13
The way people use blockchain today often feels complicated. Balances are scattered across different networks, bridging takes time and money, and users constantly switch wallets and chains to complete simple actions.

Mono Protocol is building a new foundation for Web3 that unifies these experiences. With unified balances, instant settlement, and universal accounts, it aims to make blockchain interactions feel seamless. 

The project has raised $2M in a Private Round and is now running whitelist registration ahead of the presale.

Mono Protocol: Solving Web3’s Biggest Problem With a Unified Design

Today’s blockchain space struggles with fragmentation. Users maintain balances across several chains, bridges are slow and expensive, and front-running risks cause value loss. Developers face the added challenge of building infrastructure for multiple networks, making the experience complex on both sides.

Mono Protocol addresses these issues with chain abstraction technology. By unifying per-token balances, it allows users to hold and use assets from any supported blockchain in one place. Transactions are protected with MEV-resistant routing, ensuring value is preserved during execution. 

Liquidity Lock technology guarantees that transactions cannot fail, which is a major step forward compared to traditional cross-chain systems.

This combination creates a new standard for blockchain interaction. Developers gain access to simple APIs to build cross-chain applications without handling infrastructure overhead, while users enjoy one-click transactions across multiple ecosystems.

It marks a shift from fragmented networks to a cohesive Web3 environment where complexity is invisible.

One Balance, One Account, One Experience

Mono Protocol introduces unified balances, instant settlement, and universal accounts that work across blockchains. This approach makes transactions simpler, faster, and free of the friction users often face today.

Instead of managing assets on multiple networks, users interact with a single account and one balance. Liquidity Locks ensure transactions are guaranteed and completed instantly, while universal accounts remove the need to constantly switch networks. 

Together, these features reshape Web3 into a system that feels like one network rather than many disconnected chains.

Utility And Economic Design Of MONO Token

The MONO token powers the protocol’s ecosystem. It is used for universal gas payments, protocol fees, and routing execution costs. Developers also use MONO when integrating APIs and SDKs, with staking options that reduce fees over time.

For security and governance, MONO enables operator bonding, voting on upgrades, and fee distribution to active participants. Execution bonds ensure instant settlement by introducing guarantees and penalties, while part of the supply contributes to an insurance pool.

The economic model includes one billion tokens in total, with an initial circulating supply of 132.5 million. Deflationary mechanics such as buybacks, fee burns, and staking locks help stabilize long-term token dynamics. Revenue is shared across stakers, the treasury, operations, and buybacks, ensuring the ecosystem remains sustainable as adoption grows.

Moving Toward A Cohesive Web3 Future

Mono Protocol highlights how Web3 can evolve beyond fragmented experiences. By combining unified balances, instant settlement, and universal accounts, it simplifies blockchain use while providing developers with a strong framework to innovate.

The project introduces a design where users no longer need to think about chains, tokens for gas, or bridging delays. Instead, the focus shifts to seamless execution and accessible applications that work across multiple networks. 

With its whitelist currently open at $0.01 following the $2M Private Round, Mono Protocol positions itself as a key step toward making blockchain feel like one connected system.

Learn more about Mono Protocol:

Website: https://www.monoprotocol.com/ 

X: https://x.com/mono_protocol

Telegram: https://t.me/monoprotocol_official 

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/monoprotocol/ 

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/mono-protocol-raises-2m-in-private-round-and-opens-whitelist-heres-how-its-unified-balances-and-universal-accounts-will-reshape-web3/

