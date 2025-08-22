Moonbeam and N3MUS Launch High-Stakes, Onchain Gaming Tournament with 1M GLMR in Prize Money

“GLMillionaiRe”: Moonbeam and N3MUS Launch High-Stakes, Onchain Gaming Tournament with 1M GLMR in Prize Money

Disclaimer: The below article is sponsored, and the views in it do not represent those of ZyCrypto. Readers should conduct independent research before taking any actions related to the project mentioned in this piece. This article should not be regarded as investment advice.

Singapore, Aug 21, 2025 – The Moonbeam Foundation, N3MUS, and Sao Mai Games are thrilled to announce the launch of GLMillionaiRe, a groundbreaking onchain gaming tournament designed to showcase competitive gameplay, reward top performers, and bring new users into the Moonbeam ecosystem.

With a 1,000,000 GLMR prize pool and an entry fee of just 10 GLMR per game, GLMillionaiRe rewards both individual game performance and leaderboard consistency. The first weeklong tournament will run August 21–28, with additional tournaments to follow.

Onchain Gaming at Scale: GLMillionaiRe Features and Format

GLMillionaiRe features Moondrop, a fast-paced, reflex- and speed-based web mini-game developed by Sao Mai. The tournament is powered by N3MUS, a web3 gaming infrastructure provider, and utilizes Sequence’s web3 developer platform and smart wallet solutions to streamline onboarding for new players.

Key elements:

&nbsp
  • Entry, scoring, and rewards are all handled onchain.
  • Intuitive onboarding via Sequence’s smart wallet abstraction.
  • Gas-free gameplay for participants.

“GLMillionaiRe is more than a contest; it’s an experiment in onchain gaming at scale,” said Sicco Naets, Head of Ecosystem at Moonbeam. “With a small entry fee, zero gas for players, and intuitive onboarding via the Sequence wallet, the tournament lowers the barrier for mainstream adoption while introducing gamers to the speed and security of Moonbeam.”

Betting for Spectators: Onchain Predictions via OddsHub

To expand participation beyond players, the Moonbeam Foundation has partnered with OddsHub, an onchain prediction market platform. Spectators can place bets on:

  • Who will hit the high score
  • Final scores
  • Other pre-set predictions.

This feature enables broader engagement with the Moondrop tournament, even for non-players.

Prize Breakdown and Tournament Mechanics

Each contestant may play up to five games per day during the seven-day event. Prizes are structured across two main tracks:

Major Prize Tracks

  • Highest single-game score: 450,000 GLMR
  • Highest cumulative score: 450,000 GLMR

Additional Leaderboard Prizes

  • 10 secondary prizes: 10,000 GLMR each

Sustainability & Fairness

  • Top two prize winners receive payouts in monthly installments over 10 months
  • All entry fees are recycled into future prize pools
  • Previous top winners are ineligible for the first prize again to give new players a fair chance.

Built-In Security, KYC, and Anti-Cheat Protections

GLMillionaiRe is built with transparency and fairness at its core:

  • All players use a Moondrop smart wallet via social login (powered by Sequence)
  • Strict ban on multi-account participation.
  • Wallet funding checks by N3MUS to prevent sybil attacks.
  • Governed by a comprehensive onchain Fair Play Policy.

Anti-Cheat Measures Include:

  • Score publishing.
  • Sleep detection.
  • Multi-account detection.
  • Social quest verification.
  • KYC required for all prize winners.

A Unified Ecosystem for Web3 Gaming

“Our ecosystem teams have been working on this behind the scenes for several months and this tournament is a strong statement of intent,” said Naets. “It’s web3 gaming with real stakes, real scalability, and real community alignment. GLMillionaiRe shows how Moonbeam, N3MUS, Sao Mai, and Sequence can work seamlessly together to create onchain experiences that are fun, fair, and fully decentralized.”

Moonbeam’s push into gaming is backed by measurable growth, according to FiDi:

  • Gaming transactions rose by 154.8% QoQ, reaching 1.57 million in Q2 2025.
  • Unique active wallets surged by 76.1% to 8,500.
  • Over 600,000 games played in N3MUS-powered tournaments.

Get Started

Visit n3mus.com to register, set up your Sequence wallet, and start competing. Follow @MoonbeamNetwork on X for tournament coverage, partner announcements, and prize breakdowns.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam is a smart contract platform for building cross-chain connected applications that can tap into users, assets, and services across any blockchain. By combining Ethereum compatibility, Polkadot scalability, and integrated cross-chain messaging, Moonbeam enables seamless interoperability and a unified developer experience—paving the way for the next generation of connected apps. With a growing focus on Gaming and DeFi, Moonbeam offers early-stage developers a secure, low-friction environment to launch, grow their user base, and tap into Polkadot’s shared security and cross-ecosystem reach.

About N3MUS

N3MUS provides infrastructure for running scalable, on-chain tournaments that prioritize transparency, verified player activity, and long-term engagement. Designed to support studios of all sizes, N3MUS enables competitive formats that are fair, automated, and accessible, without requiring players to manage wallets or understand blockchain.

About Sequence

Build, scale, and unify your blockchain ecosystem with Sequence, your all-in-one open-source development platform for chains, games, and apps. One integration gives developers everything they need to create seamless, scalable, and engaging experiences. No more stitching together multiple solutions—just a single, powerful platform that accelerates adoption, enhances user experiences, and drives network effects.

Whether you’re launching a new chain, building the next big game, or shipping a breakthrough app, Sequence makes web3 development easy, efficient, and future-proof. Powering the EVM ecosystem of blockchains, thousands of developers, and millions of users, Sequence is backed by leading investors, including Take-Two Interactive, Ubisoft, Xsolla, and Coinbase.


