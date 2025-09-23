The post Moonbirds and Azuki IP Coming to Verse8 as AI-Native Game Platform Integrates with Story appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Press Releases are sponsored content and not a part of Finbold’s editorial content. For a full disclaimer, please . Crypto assets/products can be highly risky. Never invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. Seoul, South Korea, September 23rd, 2025, Chainwire Vibecoding Meets Gaming: Anyone Can Build Licensed Multiplayer Worlds With Iconic IP leveraging Verse8 AI game platform and Story’s programmable IP infrastructure Story, a blockchain platform for intellectual property, and Verse8, an AI-powered game creation tool, today announced a collaboration to bring Moonbirds and Azuki IP into user-generated games on the Verse8 platform. Story will serve as the licensing infrastructure, registering and managing IP usage on its Layer-1 network. Verse8 enables users to generate multiplayer 2D and 3D games through natural language prompts without requiring coding. The platform uses proprietary technology to produce 3D assets from a single image. Despite being in beta, Verse8 reports thousands of creators and more than 800,000 monthly active users. By integrating with Story’s programmable licensing system, content created in Verse8—such as characters, quests, and environments—can be registered on-chain with attribution and revenue-sharing mechanisms for IP holders and creators. As part of the collaboration, Moonbirds and Azuki collections will be available within Verse8’s AI-driven builder. Creators will be able to customize these IPs, incorporate them into new game environments, and monetize content through in-game purchases and branded expansions. Revenue distribution will be handled via programmable royalties recorded on Story’s blockchain. The partnership will debut at Origin Summit in Seoul on September 23, 2025. In the coming months, users will be able to launch community-made games featuring Moonbirds and Azuki characters through Verse8. Verse8 was co-created by Jake Song, co-founder of Nexon and developer of Lineage, a leading MMORPG IP. The platform is supported by Planetarium Labs and industry partners. The collaboration… The post Moonbirds and Azuki IP Coming to Verse8 as AI-Native Game Platform Integrates with Story appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Press Releases are sponsored content and not a part of Finbold’s editorial content. For a full disclaimer, please . Crypto assets/products can be highly risky. Never invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. Seoul, South Korea, September 23rd, 2025, Chainwire Vibecoding Meets Gaming: Anyone Can Build Licensed Multiplayer Worlds With Iconic IP leveraging Verse8 AI game platform and Story’s programmable IP infrastructure Story, a blockchain platform for intellectual property, and Verse8, an AI-powered game creation tool, today announced a collaboration to bring Moonbirds and Azuki IP into user-generated games on the Verse8 platform. Story will serve as the licensing infrastructure, registering and managing IP usage on its Layer-1 network. Verse8 enables users to generate multiplayer 2D and 3D games through natural language prompts without requiring coding. The platform uses proprietary technology to produce 3D assets from a single image. Despite being in beta, Verse8 reports thousands of creators and more than 800,000 monthly active users. By integrating with Story’s programmable licensing system, content created in Verse8—such as characters, quests, and environments—can be registered on-chain with attribution and revenue-sharing mechanisms for IP holders and creators. As part of the collaboration, Moonbirds and Azuki collections will be available within Verse8’s AI-driven builder. Creators will be able to customize these IPs, incorporate them into new game environments, and monetize content through in-game purchases and branded expansions. Revenue distribution will be handled via programmable royalties recorded on Story’s blockchain. The partnership will debut at Origin Summit in Seoul on September 23, 2025. In the coming months, users will be able to launch community-made games featuring Moonbirds and Azuki characters through Verse8. Verse8 was co-created by Jake Song, co-founder of Nexon and developer of Lineage, a leading MMORPG IP. The platform is supported by Planetarium Labs and industry partners. The collaboration…

Moonbirds and Azuki IP Coming to Verse8 as AI-Native Game Platform Integrates with Story

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/23 15:07
1
1$0.0151+115.59%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08473-0.29%
ANyONe Protocol
ANYONE$0.4169+1.60%
SQUID MEME
GAME$30.9547+3.66%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017221-0.88%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1263-0.70%
Story
IP$14.184+4.95%

Press Releases are sponsored content and not a part of Finbold’s editorial content. For a full disclaimer, please . Crypto assets/products can be highly risky. Never invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest.

Seoul, South Korea, September 23rd, 2025, Chainwire

Vibecoding Meets Gaming: Anyone Can Build Licensed Multiplayer Worlds With Iconic IP leveraging Verse8 AI game platform and Story’s programmable IP infrastructure

Story, a blockchain platform for intellectual property, and Verse8, an AI-powered game creation tool, today announced a collaboration to bring Moonbirds and Azuki IP into user-generated games on the Verse8 platform. Story will serve as the licensing infrastructure, registering and managing IP usage on its Layer-1 network.

Verse8 enables users to generate multiplayer 2D and 3D games through natural language prompts without requiring coding. The platform uses proprietary technology to produce 3D assets from a single image. Despite being in beta, Verse8 reports thousands of creators and more than 800,000 monthly active users. By integrating with Story’s programmable licensing system, content created in Verse8—such as characters, quests, and environments—can be registered on-chain with attribution and revenue-sharing mechanisms for IP holders and creators.

As part of the collaboration, Moonbirds and Azuki collections will be available within Verse8’s AI-driven builder. Creators will be able to customize these IPs, incorporate them into new game environments, and monetize content through in-game purchases and branded expansions. Revenue distribution will be handled via programmable royalties recorded on Story’s blockchain. The partnership will debut at Origin Summit in Seoul on September 23, 2025. In the coming months, users will be able to launch community-made games featuring Moonbirds and Azuki characters through Verse8.

Verse8 was co-created by Jake Song, co-founder of Nexon and developer of Lineage, a leading MMORPG IP. The platform is supported by Planetarium Labs and industry partners. The collaboration with Story introduces licensed IP into AI-generated game environments with clear attribution and licensing rules enforced through smart contracts.

To showcase the power of this model, Verse8 will provide support for two of Web3’s most iconic IPs: Moonbirds and Azuki. Both collections will be registered on Story, and their IP will be natively available inside Verse8’s AI-driven game builder.

Players can remix, customize, and build with these IPs as “IP Legos,” assembling characters, quests, and game mechanics using the familiar building blocks of beloved onchain brands.

Game creators can monetize their worlds through in-game purchases or branded expansions, with revenue automatically split between the creator, the original NFT holder, and the Brand / IP owners via programmable royalties.

For example, a player could design an Azuki-themed cyberpunk battle arena with custom avatars and lore, then offer premium content like exclusive weapons or missions, while ensuring a share of that revenue flows back to Azuki’s creators and NFT holders.

This marks the first time IP holders of these NFT collections can seamlessly bring their IP into an interactive gaming format, with all usage rights, attributions, and revenue shares enforced via smart contracts on Story in the future. The partnership will debut at Origin Summit in Seoul on September 23, 2025, in the coming months, users will be able to launch community-made games featuring Moonbirds and Azuki characters powered by Verse8’s AI engine and Story’s onchain licensing system.

Building the Future of IP-Native Games

Verse8 represents a breakthrough in how IP can be activated and extended across user-generated gaming experiences. With zero-code interfaces and real-time rendering, players can build expansive game worlds, storylines, and playable quests simply by describing them in natural language. By integrating with Story, all IP used in these environments becomes traceable, licensable, and governed by clear onchain rules.

The platform joins a growing ecosystem of Story-powered applications—including Aria (music IP as real-world assets), Poseidon (AI training data layer), and the IP Portal—cementing Story’s role as the programmable IP layer for the AI era.

Integration of AI, IP, and On-Chain Licensing

The collaboration between Verse8 and Story reflects broader developments in digital entertainment and intellectual property. Intellectual property is recognized as one of the largest global asset classes but is often difficult to license and manage across platforms. Advances in artificial intelligence increase the demand for verified, rights-cleared content, while blockchain infrastructure enables automated attribution and royalty distribution. By using Story’s programmable licensing system, assets created in Verse8 can be registered, attributed, and governed on-chain, providing clarity for creators and IP holders.

About Story 

Story is a Layer-1 blockchain purpose-built to make intellectual property programmable. Backed by $136 million from a16z, Polychain, and Samsung Ventures, Story launched its mainnet in early 2025 and has quickly become a leading infrastructure for tokenized IP. The network enables creators, developers, enterprises, and AI labs to register content as on-chain assets with embedded rights, turning media, data, and AI-generated works into legally enforceable digital property. By bridging the gap between outdated legal frameworks and the realities of the AI era, Story makes it possible to track provenance, automate licensing, and unlock new markets for ideas. As the foundation for IP’s evolution into an internet-native asset class, Story powers a more open, equitable, and composable creative economy.

About Verse8

Verse8 is a fully AI-powered game creation platform that allows anyone to build, publish, and share high-quality 2D and 3D multiplayer games using simple natural language prompts. With a cloud-native engine and an intelligent generative agent (“Agent 8”) handling code, art, and audio, Verse8 removes traditional development barriers and enables rapid, on-demand game creation. Users can transform ideas into playable games within minutes, all directly in a web browser. Launched in 2025 by Planetarium Labs and industry veterans, Verse8 is pioneering the next generation of user-generated games – where creativity is the only limit and no coding or installation is required. By providing integrated publishing and monetization tools, Verse8 empowers a new wave of developers and communities to participate in the gaming economy like never before.

About Azuki Labs

Azuki is a brand born at the intersection of art, technology, and internet culture. What started as a web3 project has evolved into a global community of artists and builders shaping original characters, stories, and experiences together. From digital collectibles to fashion and real-world events, Azuki is building a universe for digital natives drawn to what’s next. Learn more at www.azuki.com.

About Moonbirds

Moonbirds is a premier digital brand now growing under Orange Cap Games. With its instantly recognizable art and devoted community, Moonbirds is expanding into games, storytelling, and live events. Within 24 hours of launching its first collectibles under OCG, Moonbirds generated $1.7M in sales — a signal of both cultural resonance and commercial potential. Orange Cap Games is building on this momentum to unlock new IP opportunities, cross-media partnerships, and long-term value creation across digital and physical platforms. Learn more at moonbirds.com.

Contact

Head of Communications
HV
Story
[email protected]

Source: https://finbold.com/moonbirds-and-azuki-ip-coming-to-verse8-as-ai-native-game-platform-integrates-with-story/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Ethereum Faces Intense Challenges with Liquidations

Ethereum Faces Intense Challenges with Liquidations

The post Ethereum Faces Intense Challenges with Liquidations appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum’s market stability has been severely impacted as a wave of liquidations sweeps through, primarily due to a notable decrease in trading volumes. The current financial landscape, affected by interest rate fluctuations and bond yield increases spurred by Federal Reserve actions, has only added to the market’s instability. Continue Reading:Ethereum Faces Intense Challenges with Liquidations Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/ethereum-faces-intense-challenges-with-liquidations
BarnBridge
BOND$0.1595-0.68%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017222-0.84%
LayerNet
NET$0.00008567--%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 15:56
Partager
Facts Vs. Hype: Analyst Examines XRP Supply Shock Theory

Facts Vs. Hype: Analyst Examines XRP Supply Shock Theory

Prominent analyst Cheeky Crypto (203,000 followers on YouTube) set out to verify a fast-spreading claim that XRP’s circulating supply could “vanish overnight,” and his conclusion is more nuanced than the headline suggests: nothing in the ledger disappears, but the amount of XRP that is truly liquid could be far smaller than most dashboards imply—small enough, in his view, to set the stage for an abrupt liquidity squeeze if demand spikes. XRP Supply Shock? The video opens with the host acknowledging his own skepticism—“I woke up to a rumor that XRP supply could vanish overnight. Sounds crazy, right?”—before committing to test the thesis rather than dismiss it. He frames the exercise as an attempt to reconcile a long-standing critique (“XRP’s supply is too large for high prices”) with a rival view taking hold among prominent community voices: that much of the supply counted as “circulating” is effectively unavailable to trade. His first step is a straightforward data check. Pulling public figures, he finds CoinMarketCap showing roughly 59.6 billion XRP as circulating, while XRPScan reports about 64.7 billion. The divergence prompts what becomes the video’s key methodological point: different sources count “circulating” differently. Related Reading: Analyst Sounds Major XRP Warning: Last Chance To Get In As Accumulation Balloons As he explains it, the higher on-ledger number likely includes balances that aggregators exclude or treat as restricted, most notably Ripple’s programmatic escrow. He highlights that Ripple still “holds a chunk of XRP in escrow, about 35.3 billion XRP locked up across multiple wallets, with a nominal schedule of up to 1 billion released per month and unused portions commonly re-escrowed. Those coins exist and are accounted for on-ledger, but “they aren’t actually sitting on exchanges” and are not immediately available to buyers. In his words, “for all intents and purposes, that escrow stash is effectively off of the market.” From there, the analysis moves from headline “circulating supply” to the subtler concept of effective float. Beyond escrow, he argues that large strategic holders—banks, fintechs, or other whales—may sit on material balances without supplying order books. When you strip out escrow and these non-selling stashes, he says, “the effective circulating supply… is actually way smaller than the 59 or even 64 billion figure.” He cites community estimates in the “20 or 30 billion” range for what might be truly liquid at any given moment, while emphasizing that nobody has a precise number. That effective-float framing underpins the crux of his thesis: a potential supply shock if demand accelerates faster than fresh sell-side supply appears. “Price is a dance between supply and demand,” he says; if institutional or sovereign-scale users suddenly need XRP and “the market finds that there isn’t enough XRP readily available,” order books could thin out and prices could “shoot on up, sometimes violently.” His phrase “circulating supply could collapse overnight” is presented not as a claim that tokens are destroyed or removed from the ledger, but as a market-structure scenario in which available inventory to sell dries up quickly because holders won’t part with it. How Could The XRP Supply Shock Happen? On the demand side, he anchors the hypothetical to tokenization. He points to the “very early stages of something huge in finance”—on-chain tokenization of debt, stablecoins, CBDCs and even gold—and argues the XRP Ledger aims to be “the settlement layer” for those assets.He references Ripple CTO David Schwartz’s earlier comments about an XRPL pivot toward tokenized assets and notes that an institutional research shop (Bitwise) has framed XRP as a way to play the tokenization theme. In his construction, if “trillions of dollars in value” begin settling across XRPL rails, working inventories of XRP for bridging, liquidity and settlement could rise sharply, tightening effective float. Related Reading: XRP Bearish Signal: Whales Offload $486 Million In Asset To illustrate, he offers two analogies. First, the “concert tickets” model: you think there are 100,000 tickets (100B supply), but 50,000 are held by the promoter (escrow) and 30,000 by corporate buyers (whales), leaving only 20,000 for the public; if a million people want in, prices explode. Second, a comparison to Bitcoin’s halving: while XRP has no programmatic halving, he proposes that a sudden adoption wave could function like a de facto halving of available supply—“XRP’s version of a halving could actually be the adoption event.” He also updates the narrative context that long dogged XRP. Once derided for “too much supply,” he argues the script has “totally flipped.” He cites the current cycle’s optics—“XRP is sitting above $3 with a market cap north of around $180 billion”—as evidence that raw supply counts did not cap price as tightly as critics claimed, and as a backdrop for why a scarcity narrative is gaining traction. Still, he declines to publish targets or timelines, repeatedly stressing uncertainty and risk. “I’m not a financial adviser… cryptocurrencies are highly volatile,” he reminds viewers, adding that tokenization could take off “on some other platform,” unfold more slowly than enthusiasts expect, or fail to get to “sudden shock” scale. The verdict he offers is deliberately bound. The theory that “XRP supply could vanish overnight” is imprecise on its face; the ledger will not erase coins. But after examining dashboard methodologies, escrow mechanics and the behavior of large holders, he concludes that the effective float could be meaningfully smaller than headline supply figures, and that a fast-developing tokenization use case could, under the right conditions, stress that float. “Overnight is a dramatic way to put it,” he concedes. “The change could actually be very sudden when it comes.” At press time, XRP traded at $3.0198. Featured image created with DALL.E, chart from TradingView.com
1
1$0.015128+114.03%
MemeCore
M$2.40638-8.88%
Threshold
T$0.01558+1.16%
Partager
NewsBTC2025/09/18 11:00
Partager
UAE Signs OECD Crypto Tax Data-Sharing Agreement

UAE Signs OECD Crypto Tax Data-Sharing Agreement

The post UAE Signs OECD Crypto Tax Data-Sharing Agreement appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The United Arab Emirates took a step toward aligning its digital asset policies with international tax standards by signing the Multilateral Competent Authority Agreement on the Automatic Exchange of Information under the Crypto-Asset Reporting Framework (CARF).  The UAE’s Ministry of Finance (MOF) announced the agreement on Saturday, formalizing the UAE’s commitment to implementing the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development’s (OECD) global regime for digital asset reporting.  CARF creates a mechanism for the automatic exchange of tax-related information on crypto asset activities between participating jurisdictions. This strengthens international cooperation on transparency and tax compliance.  The MOF announced that the UAE will roll out the framework in 2027, with the initial information exchange expected to start in 2028.  Cointelegraph reached out to the UAE Ministry of Finance for more information, but did not receive a response by publication.  Public consultation underway To prepare for implementation, the UAE launched a public consultation to gather feedback from industry stakeholders, including exchanges, custodians, traders and advisory firms. The consultation opened Sept. 15 and will close Nov. 8.  The UAE joined 50 other jurisdictions that have committed to implementing CARF in the coming years, setting the stage for a global approach to crypto tax reporting. Countries including New Zealand, Australia and the Netherlands have also committed to adapting the framework. On June 6, Switzerland also moved forward with the plans to automatically share crypto-related tax data with 74 partner countries. The Swiss government adopted a bill that would enable the automatic exchange of information, sharing data with most G20 countries.  Related: MiCA under pressure as national regulators challenge passporting South Korea to join CARF countries in tax info sharing On Sept. 2, South Korean media outlet Nate reported that the country had also finalized the agreement to implement CARF to share crypto tax data with…
Moonveil
MORE$0.0847-0.27%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017222-0.84%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.05844-0.01%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 16:38
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Ethereum Faces Intense Challenges with Liquidations

Facts Vs. Hype: Analyst Examines XRP Supply Shock Theory

UAE Signs OECD Crypto Tax Data-Sharing Agreement

PayPal Ventures Joins Forces with Stable to Accelerate Stablecoin Adoption

Best Crypto Presales That Could Explode in 2025