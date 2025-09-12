MoonPay and Birdeye Jointly Accelerate the Crypto Purchases and Trading

Par : Blockchainreporter
2025/09/12 14:30
moon main

MoonPay, a popular financial technology company, has announced its groundbreaking partnership with Birdeye, a cryptocurrency trading data aggregator. The purpose of this strategic alliance is to simplify the methods for crypto purchasing and selling for buyers in a fast and easy way.

MoonPay is among the best multinational financial technologies that are involved in the transfer of cryptocurrencies across the world. Simultaneously, Birdeye is also dealing with a cryptocurrency data aggregator, which provides authentic access to investment opportunities for all traders. MoonPay has revealed this news through its official X account.

MoonPay and Birdeye Deliver Instant Transactions

MoonPay and Birdeye both ensure seamless crypto buying without going to other platforms for buying and selling. In addition, they are providing an open ground to users in terms of using any payment methods of their choice for the transfer of their funds. Both platforms are built on advanced technology to meet the demands of traders while dealing in cryptocurrencies.

Furthermore, they have made an agreement about the speed and convenience for users, which will affect the transaction speed and reduce any further delay in transactions. On the other hand, both platforms play a significant role in enhancing accessibility for a larger audience, along with increasing user experience for crypto trading.

Streamlining Crypto Onboarding for Traders

MoonPay and Birdeye platforms are going to set an innovative and easy payment method for cryptocurrency purchasing and buying. Basically, both partners have a single aim, which is to provide such services that will reduce users’ effort in crypto trading.

Similarly, both platforms join to streamline the crypto onboarding process and aim to drive higher acceptance by worldwide traders. This step makes crypto trading on fingertips with fast and secure transactions worldwide.

Federal Reserve's Moves Stir Crypto Speculation

Federal Reserve’s Moves Stir Crypto Speculation

In the face of looming economic challenges in the United States, the cryptocurrency sector is intently eyeing potential interest rate reductions by the Federal Reserve. The economic landscape reveals a complex threat of stagflation, a troubling mix of slowed economic growth alongside rising inflation.
Coinstats2025/09/12 13:18
Crypto Market Faces New Dynamics Amid Interest Rate Speculations

Crypto Market Faces New Dynamics Amid Interest Rate Speculations

Detail: https://coincu.com/markets/crypto-rate-cut-market-impact/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016321-4.95%
Coinstats2025/09/12 13:18
​​Asia's Largest Web3 Event TOKEN2049 Exclusively Unveils NFT Assets Valued Over US$100 Million

​​Asia’s Largest Web3 Event TOKEN2049 Exclusively Unveils NFT Assets Valued Over US$100 Million

Immersive, first-of-its-kind OP3N WHALE NFT Exhibition showcases works presented to the public for the very first time.
NFT
NFT$0.0000004426+0.27%
PANews2022/09/23 10:38
