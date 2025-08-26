MoonPay and Turnkey Make Crypto Buying Easy in 160 Countries

Crypto News Flash
2025/08/26
  • MoonPay and Turnkey integration enable native fiat-to-crypto purchases across 160+ countries without redirects or external SDKs.
  • Developers can embed seamless crypto buying experiences using just one API, improving conversion and user engagement.

MoonPay has partnered with Turnkey in a rather intriguing collaboration. Through this partnership, users from over 160 countries can now purchase crypto assets directly within the app, without having to be redirected to another website or use complicated methods. Yes, no redirects, no pop-ups, and even no SDK integrations that often complicate developer processes.

Seamless Setup, Smooth UX, and Payment Freedom Worldwide

For app developers using Turnkey’s services, just one API is enough, and the crypto-fiat purchasing feature can be activated immediately within their platform.

There’s no need to reengineer from scratch, and more importantly, the process feels natural to the end user—as if it were a native part of the app, not an awkward add-on tucked away in a corner.

Payment options are also diverse, from debit and credit cards like Visa and Mastercard, to bank transfers via ACH and SEPA, all supported. Even local methods like Open Banking and PIX are supported.

Not to mention Apple Pay, Google Pay, and PayPal are also included. So, whether you’re in Europe, Asia, or Latin America—chances are you’ll have easy access.

From Phantom to Solana: MoonPay Keeps Building the Future

On the other hand, last February, they made a splash with integration into the Phantom wallet. With this feature, users could buy crypto directly from their wallet using their MoonPay balance, without having to log in and out of the app. A small step that, when you think about it, was quite revolutionary for those who had previously been averse to the hassle.

Previously, they also completed the acquisition of Helio and began focusing on features like Recurring Buys, or automatic periodic purchases. Not only that, they also officially obtained a MiCA license, further strengthening their position in the European market.

In July, it was Solana’s turn to be touched by MoonPay. They launched a liquid staking feature for SOL—where users could stake from just $1, with no lock-up period, and earn real-time returns of up to 8.49% per year. This hassle-free staking style is quite tempting, especially for beginners who aren’t familiar with lock-up or bonding terms.

Furthermore, CNF previously reported that MoonPay renewed its long-term partnership with Trust Wallet in mid-August. This move aims to further strengthen global crypto adoption by expanding support for fiat payments directly within the app.

Judging by all these steps, it seems MoonPay is indeed designing an interconnected ecosystem. Rather than being just another on-ramp provider, they want to be the primary bridge connecting fiat and crypto without geographical boundaries, technical limitations, and, of course, hassle-free.

For Turnkey, this collaboration isn’t just a strategic partnership. It could be proof that they’re ready to move up from a wallet infrastructure provider to an all-in-one solution for developers who need speed, scalability, and a comfortable UX without compromise.

