MoonPay Buys Meso to Boost Global Payments Push

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/16 22:13
Threshold
T$0.01678+0.59%
Union
U$0.017018-12.14%
CreatorBid
BID$0.0989+2.14%
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0003442-0.94%
Movement
MOVE$0.1309+5.47%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03599+1.29%
Boost
BOOST$0.08142-12.13%
Fintech
  • 16 September 2025
  • |
  • 15:55

After a turbulent year marked by cost-cutting and staff reductions, MoonPay is leaning harder into expansion.

The crypto payments company has quietly picked up Meso, a U.S. payments startup, as it pushes toward building a financial network that blends traditional banking with blockchain settlement.

A Network Beyond On-Ramps

MoonPay is best known for its “fiat-to-crypto” ramps that help millions buy digital assets with cards or bank transfers. But the firm now wants to move past entry-level services. CEO Ivan Soto-Wright said the long-term goal is a universal system where banks, card issuers, and stablecoins can interact seamlessly across jurisdictions. He pitched the idea as nothing less than “a global network for moving money in every form.”

Strategic Talent Grab

Rather than just adding new tech, the Meso deal brings key leadership firepower. Its founders, Ali Aghareza and Ben Mills—veterans of PayPal, Venmo, and Braintree—will step into senior roles as Chief Technology Officer and Senior VP of Product. Their expertise suggests MoonPay is as interested in payments industry know-how as it is in Meso’s technology.

Pattern of Acquisitions

This isn’t MoonPay’s first move of the year. It previously added Solana-based payments processor Helio, stablecoin infrastructure startup Iron, and on-chain checkout tool Decent.xyz. Together, these purchases paint a clear picture: MoonPay is buying up pieces of the payments stack to link card systems, blockchains, and mobile options under one umbrella.

Balancing Growth With Cuts

At the same time, MoonPay hasn’t been immune to pressure. In June, it trimmed about 10% of its staff to address high operating costs and thinner-than-expected margins. The company, founded in 2019, last hit a $3.4 billion valuation in its 2021 Series A, raising $555 million from investors eager to bet on crypto’s future.

A Bid for Relevance

The Meso acquisition signals that MoonPay is still intent on building despite the challenges. By layering in regulated payment tools and strengthening leadership, the company hopes to position itself as a bridge between traditional finance and crypto—one that could matter even more as Europe’s MiCA regime and U.S. licensing rules reshape the industry.

The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

Author

Alexander Zdravkov is a person who always looks for the logic behind things. He is fluent in German and has more than 3 years of experience in the crypto space, where he skillfully identifies new trends in the world of digital currencies. Whether providing in-depth analysis or daily reports on all topics, his deep understanding and enthusiasm for what he does make him a valuable member of the team.

Related stories



Next article

Source: https://coindoo.com/moonpay-buys-meso-to-boost-global-payments-push/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Trump sues New York Times for $15 billion

Trump sues New York Times for $15 billion

PANews reported on September 16 that according to CoinDesk, Donald Trump has filed a $15 billion defamation lawsuit against The New York Times, claiming that its reporting damaged his personal reputation, business, Truth Social and the $TRUMP crypto project.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.582+1.40%
Partager
PANews2025/09/16 22:08
Partager
Markets will watch Powell’s tone and yield curve to decide rate cut reaction

Markets will watch Powell’s tone and yield curve to decide rate cut reaction

The Federal Reserve’s big decision is coming on Wednesday, when Chair Jerome Powell will confirm if the US central bank has made its first interest rate cut since 2024. Futures markets have already priced in a 25 basis point reduction, which would bring the federal funds target range to between 4.00% and 4.25%.  In the […]
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.0922+12.49%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/09/16 22:09
Partager
A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

DeFi is still largely dominated by Ethereum and its EVM ecosystem.
DeFi
DEFI$0.001713+0.88%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000118--%
AaveToken
AAVE$292.9-1.44%
Partager
PANews2025/05/02 09:42
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Trump sues New York Times for $15 billion

Markets will watch Powell’s tone and yield curve to decide rate cut reaction

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

Airwallex founder says it’s time to short Circle

Polygon schedules network upgrade to support growing demand for stablecoins