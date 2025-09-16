MoonPay Buys Meso to Boost Global Payments Push

Fintech

After a turbulent year marked by cost-cutting and staff reductions, MoonPay is leaning harder into expansion.

The crypto payments company has quietly picked up Meso, a U.S. payments startup, as it pushes toward building a financial network that blends traditional banking with blockchain settlement.

A Network Beyond On-Ramps

MoonPay is best known for its “fiat-to-crypto” ramps that help millions buy digital assets with cards or bank transfers. But the firm now wants to move past entry-level services. CEO Ivan Soto-Wright said the long-term goal is a universal system where banks, card issuers, and stablecoins can interact seamlessly across jurisdictions. He pitched the idea as nothing less than “a global network for moving money in every form.”

Strategic Talent Grab

Rather than just adding new tech, the Meso deal brings key leadership firepower. Its founders, Ali Aghareza and Ben Mills—veterans of PayPal, Venmo, and Braintree—will step into senior roles as Chief Technology Officer and Senior VP of Product. Their expertise suggests MoonPay is as interested in payments industry know-how as it is in Meso’s technology.

Pattern of Acquisitions

This isn’t MoonPay’s first move of the year. It previously added Solana-based payments processor Helio, stablecoin infrastructure startup Iron, and on-chain checkout tool Decent.xyz. Together, these purchases paint a clear picture: MoonPay is buying up pieces of the payments stack to link card systems, blockchains, and mobile options under one umbrella.

Balancing Growth With Cuts

At the same time, MoonPay hasn’t been immune to pressure. In June, it trimmed about 10% of its staff to address high operating costs and thinner-than-expected margins. The company, founded in 2019, last hit a $3.4 billion valuation in its 2021 Series A, raising $555 million from investors eager to bet on crypto’s future.

A Bid for Relevance

The Meso acquisition signals that MoonPay is still intent on building despite the challenges. By layering in regulated payment tools and strengthening leadership, the company hopes to position itself as a bridge between traditional finance and crypto—one that could matter even more as Europe’s MiCA regime and U.S. licensing rules reshape the industry.

