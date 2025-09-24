The purpose of partnership is to simplify how consumers purchase crypto and bridge assets within any platform or application with Arbitrum Bridge integration.The purpose of partnership is to simplify how consumers purchase crypto and bridge assets within any platform or application with Arbitrum Bridge integration.

MoonPay Joins Arbitrum to Streamline Crypto Onboarding

Par : Blockchainreporter
2025/09/24 21:30
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0.06119-7.27%
moon main

MoonPay, a renowned crypto payments platform, has partnered with Arbitrum, the Ethereum L2 scaling solution. The main purpose of this partnership is to simplify how consumers purchase crypto and bridge assets within any platform or application with Arbitrum Bridge integration. As MoonPay disclosed in its official social media announcement on X, the interaction improves consumer accessibility with the integration of seamless buyout options into dApps. Hence, this move is anticipated to boost the mainstream adoption of crypto by minimizing entry barriers while enhancing the onboarding procedure.

MoonPay and Arbitrum Partner to Advance Crypto Onramping

The partnership between MoonPay and Arbitrum endeavors to offer ease in crypto onramping. This guarantees that the consumers can purchase crypto assets while also bridging tokens into the Arbitrum ecosystem with no need to have several external steps. With the integration of the onramp services of MoonPay inside the Arbitrum Bridge, the platforms and developers can provide simplified end-user experiences.

Apart from that, Arbitrum enjoys a dominant position in the market for offering Ethereum scaling solutions with high speeds and low costs within the L2 market. Simultaneously, in partnership with MoonPay, Arbitrum reaffirms its commitment to scalability and accessibility, guaranteeing that consumers and developers alike can leverage the streamlined entry points. Additionally, the move further strengthens MoonPay’s role as a reliable player for worldwide crypto accessibility.

Combining Blockchain Efficiency with Broader Financial Accessibility

According to MoonPay, the inclusion of its on-ramp features into the platforms and dApps via Arbitrum is a notable development. It allows new users to engage with the ecosystem of Arbitrum without any technical hindrances. Along with that, the initiative permits developers to be devoted to innovation instead of dealing with onboarding complexities. Overall, the joint effort also highlights the merger of blockchain efficiency and financial accessibility.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

FCA, crackdown on crypto: Consumer Duty and custody rules

FCA, crackdown on crypto: Consumer Duty and custody rules

Crypto regulation in the United Kingdom enters a decisive phase. The FCA has initiated a consultation to set minimum standards.
Partager
The Cryptonomist2025/09/17 22:50
Partager
Sony PlayStation's State of Play stream returns on September 24

Sony PlayStation's State of Play stream returns on September 24

Sony PlayStation plans to host its State of Play stream on September 24, starting from 2 pm ET.
Streamflow
STREAM$0.05737-0.33%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.03923+2.48%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/09/24 20:58
Partager
Brazil's Central Bank's New Foreign Exchange Rules May Affect Crypto Exchanges

Brazil's Central Bank's New Foreign Exchange Rules May Affect Crypto Exchanges

PANews reported on September 24th that according to Cryptonews, Brazil's central bank has proposed new regulations for the foreign exchange (forex) industry, potentially further restricting cryptocurrency exchanges. The proposal, released for public consultation, solicits feedback. While the proposal does not directly address cryptocurrency trading and exchanges, as currently formulated, the rules would affect trading platforms that allow customers to transfer money internationally or sell cryptocurrencies for currencies other than the Brazilian real. The new regulations would bring the largely unregulated forex industry under regulatory oversight, forcing providers to apply for licenses, submit customer transaction data, use designated entry/exit points for deposits and withdrawals, and cap single transactions at $10,000. The central bank aims to increase transparency among forex platforms, and local media warn that cryptocurrency exchanges involved in money transfers could be affected, and exchanges operating overseas could also be subject to restrictions. The consultation period runs until November 2nd.
RealLink
REAL$0.06357+5.66%
Capverse
CAP$0.11765+0.64%
MAY
MAY$0.03976-0.99%
Partager
PANews2025/09/24 20:52
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

FCA, crackdown on crypto: Consumer Duty and custody rules

Sony PlayStation's State of Play stream returns on September 24

Brazil's Central Bank's New Foreign Exchange Rules May Affect Crypto Exchanges

HBAR Technology Principles Applied in XRP Tundra’s Wealth-Generating Dual Token Presale

Live Nation CEO says demand is unmistakable, concert tickets are underpriced