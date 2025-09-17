MoonPay launches MoonTags and brings social-style handles to crypto

Par : Cryptopolitan
2025/09/17 04:05
Wink
LIKE$0.010112-1.24%

MoonPay, the American crypto platform, announced the release of a new feature named MoonTags. The feature will make sending crypto easier, just like sending text messages.

In a blog post, MoonPay said that sending crypto should be an easy task and non-technical. The company believes that having unique identifiers like social media handles solves this problem and makes transacting in crypto an easy job.

MoonTags make sending crypto a breeze

Currently, sending crypto is considered a technical process. It requires many steps, such as opening a blockchain explorer, checking a 42-character wallet address, choosing the correct chain, copying it, and pasting. 

For extra caution, most frequent users, like traders, check the wallet address again before hitting send. Crypto transfers are irreversible, hence a rigorous check is required to mitigate lost funds and potential scams.

Instead of juggling multiple wallets, MoonPay users can rely on MoonTags to send and request crypto on multiple chains in fewer steps and within minutes. 

Ivan Soto-Wright, the CEO and co-founder of MoonPay, said, “Transferring crypto shouldn’t feel like a technical process. MoonTags take the guesswork out of sending and receiving funds, making crypto movement feel as natural and intuitive as any modern payments experience.”

MoonTags unlocks crypto adoption

MoonPay sets a MoonTag for each user by default. Users have the freedom to customize and change their handle at any time. To send or request crypto, users have to search for the desired handle, choose a coin, and hit send. Users have the option to send a short message along with the transaction. 

Moreover, MoonTags facilitates international transfers. It makes crypto transactions an excellent alternative to traditional services like Western Union and Wise, but with extremely low fees. Since cryptocurrencies are borderless, MoonTags will unlock more crypto adoption.

Sending cryptocurrency using MoonPay will only incur network fees. In addition, swapping or sending coins across different chains will incur a fee related to MoonPay’s DeFi access. 

The crypto platform is fully registered and licensed in the United States. It’s fully regulated in other regions, including the United Kingdom, the Eurozone, Canada, and Australia. MoonPay users from other jurisdictions can purchase their first crypto using a debit or credit card. 

At the moment, MoonTags are not available for cross-chain transactions or swaps in New York and European Union (EU) countries.

MoonPay continues to expand rapidly around the world with over 30 million users. The company also provides crypto infrastructure to around 500 companies and decentralized platforms. 

KEY Difference Wire helps crypto brands break through and dominate headlines fast

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

US and UK are working on aligning crypto regulations, focusing on stablecoins and digital finance

US and UK are working on aligning crypto regulations, focusing on stablecoins and digital finance

The United States and the United Kingdom are preparing to formalize closer cooperation on crypto regulation, with stablecoins at the center of discussions. The agreement follows a high-level meeting in London between UK Chancellor Rachel Reeves and US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. The meeting, which included major industry players such as Coinbase, Circle, Ripple, Citi, […]
Major
MAJOR$0.16261+1.58%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/09/17 04:25
Partager
PA Daily | Moonshot launches New XAI gork ($gork); analysis shows that Trump’s crypto assets account for about 40% of his total assets

PA Daily | Moonshot launches New XAI gork ($gork); analysis shows that Trump’s crypto assets account for about 40% of his total assets

CryptoQuant predicts three future trend scenarios for Bitcoin: in an optimistic scenario, it will rise to $150,000 to $175,000; Binance Alpha will launch Anon, BEETS and SHADOW; Moonshot announced the launch of New XAI gork ($gork).
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.636+1.18%
Xai
XAI$0.05085+0.73%
New XAI gork
GORK$0.010525+3.58%
Partager
PANews2025/05/01 17:30
Partager
Fireblocks report: 49% of surveyed institutions worldwide have used stablecoins for payments

Fireblocks report: 49% of surveyed institutions worldwide have used stablecoins for payments

PANews reported on June 19 that Fireblocks, a digital asset infrastructure provider, released the "State of Stablecoins in 2025" report, stating that 49% of institutions around the world have used
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0756-14.47%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 21:54
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

US and UK are working on aligning crypto regulations, focusing on stablecoins and digital finance

PA Daily | Moonshot launches New XAI gork ($gork); analysis shows that Trump’s crypto assets account for about 40% of his total assets

Fireblocks report: 49% of surveyed institutions worldwide have used stablecoins for payments

Visa taps Yellow Card to accelerate stablecoin adoption in Africa

APY up to 9%, 20 types of stablecoins with yield