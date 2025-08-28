More than just buying coins, how do FLock and CIMG reconstruct the production narrative of DATs 2.0?

Par : PANews
2025/08/28 14:00
Bitcoin
BTC$113,074.14+2.05%
Camp Network
CAMP$0.09543+51.45%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$48.36-0.49%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10606+4.58%
FOMO.FUND
FOMO$0.00001745+3.31%
FLock.io
FLOCK$0.28693-6.45%

I see that Flock has also joined the Wall Street DAT (Digital Asset Treasury) narrative camp.

Interestingly, the collaboration between FLock and CIMG Inc is completely different from the common practice of buying ETH and BTC as reserve assets to boost stock prices. Specifically, FLock and CIMG Inc have adopted a deep business-binding cooperation model. CIMG needs to purchase FLOCK tokens as reserve assets. The two parties will also jointly create an AI health monitoring and intelligent recommendation product called LifeNode, for which FLock will provide AI privacy computing and federated learning technical services.

1) The DAT model currently all the rage on Wall Street is essentially a replica of the Crypto (3.3) model : buy tokens → stock price rises → issue bonds → buy more tokens. This positive flywheel operation relies on a unilaterally positive market, somewhat resembling a "Ponzi scheme." This is the first wave of speculative DATs. Wall Street listed companies use Crypto to hype up their stock prices, and the Crypto market uses Wall Street's Fomo to obtain external incremental capital to drive up the market.

The partnership between FLock and CIMG leverages a deep integration of "business + tokens." On the one hand, the acquisition of tokens creates a substantial link between the value of FLock's tokens and the listed company's core business. On the other hand, FLock's AI technology supply services directly impact CIMG's strategy and market performance. In other words, the partnership between the two companies goes beyond simple speculation and generates business synergy and value.

To understand this in depth, we need to consider the publicly listed company CIMG Inc. This company is quite interesting. While it ostensibly started out as a coffee company, through a series of acquisitions (Xilin Online's AI-powered product selection and Holmao Culture's "industry + AI + capital" strategy), it has transformed itself into a digital health group powered by the dual engines of "technology + marketing."

This collaboration with FLock is a direct jump from AI applications in marketing to AI innovation in products. With the launch of LifeNode, CIMG has truly transitioned from an "AI-using company" to a "company that creates AI products." Crucially, FLock's federated learning and privacy-preserving computing technologies address a core pain point in health data applications: how to achieve personalized AI services while protecting user privacy?

3) In fact, if the partnership between FLock and CIMG succeeds, it could usher in the era of DATs 2.0—production-oriented DATs. This model benefits both parties: FLock, with stable B2B clients and financial support, can focus on technology research and development; CIMG, while gaining advanced AI capabilities, can also capitalize on the crypto industry's growth dividend through token reserves. Crucially, the implementation of LifeNode's applications will form the foundation of their collaboration, and subsequent user growth, technological iteration, and commercialization progress will all feed back into the benefits of the partnership.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Deribit Chief Commercial Officer: The Altcoin Index 44 is far below the key level of 75, and macroeconomic factors are still not enough to start the Altcoin season

Deribit Chief Commercial Officer: The Altcoin Index 44 is far below the key level of 75, and macroeconomic factors are still not enough to start the Altcoin season

PANews reported on August 28th that, according to BeInCrypto, despite positive macroeconomic signals from China's economic stimulus policies and the Federal Reserve's potential September rate cut, an altcoin season has yet to arrive. Deribit Chief Commercial Officer Jean-David Péquignot stated that accommodative central bank policies could indeed increase market liquidity and drive speculative inflows into risky assets. However, the market currently lacks sufficient trading volume and broad-based growth momentum. Ethereum's recent price increase relative to Bitcoin is seen as a potential signal of a market shift, but it is not yet sufficient to trigger a full-blown altcoin season. In addition, according to CoinMarketCap Altcoin Season Index monitoring, the indicator is currently 44, far below the key level of 75. Bitcoin's market dominance remains at 58%, continuing to occupy a core position in the crypto market.
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006229+15.03%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.193+6.42%
Core DAO
CORE$0.4368-0.38%
Partager
PANews2025/08/28 15:10
Partager
Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's transaction volume is about HK$20.1827 million

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's transaction volume is about HK$20.1827 million

PANews reported on June 19 that Hong Kong stock market data showed that as of the close, the transaction volume of all Hong Kong virtual asset ETFs today was approximately
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0751+30.60%
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.201+0.90%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 16:54
Partager
On the eve of the altcoin season: How to build a suitable altcoin season investment portfolio?

On the eve of the altcoin season: How to build a suitable altcoin season investment portfolio?

The ETH/BTC exchange rate has broken out of its three-year downward trend, heralding the arrival of the altcoin season.
Bitcoin
BTC$113,089.91+1.97%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006229+15.03%
Ethereum
ETH$4,595.7-0.18%
Partager
PANews2025/05/16 20:00
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Deribit Chief Commercial Officer: The Altcoin Index 44 is far below the key level of 75, and macroeconomic factors are still not enough to start the Altcoin season

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's transaction volume is about HK$20.1827 million

On the eve of the altcoin season: How to build a suitable altcoin season investment portfolio?

5 ETH leverages $6.5 million in voting rights, Arbitrum election turmoil reveals the "Pandora's box" of DAO governance

Kanye West’s YZY token crash leaves over 50,000 wallets with losses, 11 profit over $1 million: Bubblemaps