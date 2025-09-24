Morgan Stanley and Zero Hash Join Forces for E*Trade Crypto Trading

Key Points: Morgan Stanley partners with Zero Hash, enabling E*Trade clients to trade BTC, ETH, SOL.

Initiative aims for broad crypto market adoption within conventional financial structures.

Institutional backing propels cryptocurrency credibility among retail investors.

Morgan Stanley partners with Zero Hash to enable E*Trade clients to trade Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana by 2026, highlighting a major step in digital asset integration.

This marks accelerated digital asset development by major banks post-regulatory shifts, potentially increasing trading volumes and legitimizing cryptocurrency investments among retail and wealthy investors.

Morgan Stanley’s Crypto Trading: A Shift in Financial Strategies

Morgan Stanley’s partnership with Zero Hash involves providing E*Trade clients access to trading BTC, ETH, and SOL starting in 2026. Led by Jed Finn, this plan is a part of Morgan Stanley’s larger vision to incorporate digital assets into their financial services, which aligns with recent regulatory shifts in the US.

Immediate implications include increased accessibility to crypto trading for retail clients, as well as plans for a comprehensive digital wallet solution. The initiative is expected to enhance the legitimacy of cryptocurrencies among mainstream investors.

Coin Market Insights: Bitcoin Dominates with 57.74% Market Share

Did you know? Morgan Stanley’s collaboration with Zero Hash follows historical precedents, such as JPMorgan’s 2024 crypto partnership, which temporarily boosted Bitcoin’s trading volume. These partnerships highlight a trend of traditional finance embracing crypto assets.

Bitcoin, trading at $111,823.33 with a market cap of $2.23 trillion, holds a dominant position at 57.74%, as reported by CoinMarketCap. The past 90 days saw a 3.94% increase, while the daily trading volume fell by 28.58% to $48.10 billion, reflecting a dynamic market environment.

Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 20:06 UTC on September 23, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

The Coincu research team indicates that such partnerships might enhance institutional investor confidence, potentially leading to higher trading volumes. Historically, similar collaborations have driven interest in cryptocurrencies, indicating a gradual blend of digital assets into the financial mainstream.