Morgan Stanley partners with Zero Hash to offer cryptocurrency trading services to E*Trade clients

PANews reported on September 23rd that Bloomberg News reported that Morgan Stanley is collaborating with cryptocurrency infrastructure provider Zero Hash to enable clients of online brokerage E*Trade to trade popular cryptocurrencies starting in the first half of next year. According to Jed Finn, head of wealth management at Morgan Stanley, the company will initially support Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solver. Allowing clients to trade cryptocurrencies directly is only the first phase; the company will also develop a complete wallet solution for clients. This collaboration signals the accelerated development of digital assets by major banks following a significant shift in US regulatory policy.
