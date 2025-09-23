Morgan Stanley partners with Zerohash to offer crypto trading to E*Trade clients

Key Takeaways

Morgan Stanley is partnering with Zerohash to offer cryptocurrency trading services to E*Trade clients.

E*Trade users will be able to trade digital assets via Zerohash’s crypto infrastructure, including stablecoins.

Morgan Stanley, the investment banking giant, has partnered with Zerohash, a Chicago-based crypto infrastructure startup, to offer cryptocurrency services to clients of its E*Trade brokerage platform.

The collaboration will enable E*Trade users to trade digital assets. Morgan Stanley acquired the online brokerage in 2020.

ZeroHash raised $104 million in funding from investors including Morgan Stanley in 2025, reflecting growing investments in crypto backend technologies that bridge traditional finance and blockchain services.

The move aligns with Morgan Stanley’s gradual expansion into crypto, which included pitching Bitcoin ETF products to clients in 2024. The bank joins a broader trend of institutional adoption following regulatory approvals for spot Bitcoin ETFs in the US.