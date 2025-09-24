TLDR Morgan Stanley partners with ZeroHash for crypto trading in 2026. Retail clients can trade Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana on E-Trade. Firm plans to develop a robust wallet infrastructure for digital assets. Morgan Stanley eyes tokenized equities, bonds, and real estate services. Morgan Stanley, one of the largest financial institutions in the U.S., has announced [...] The post Morgan Stanley to Launch Crypto Trading for Retail Clients by 2026 appeared first on Blockonomi.TLDR Morgan Stanley partners with ZeroHash for crypto trading in 2026. Retail clients can trade Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana on E-Trade. Firm plans to develop a robust wallet infrastructure for digital assets. Morgan Stanley eyes tokenized equities, bonds, and real estate services. Morgan Stanley, one of the largest financial institutions in the U.S., has announced [...] The post Morgan Stanley to Launch Crypto Trading for Retail Clients by 2026 appeared first on Blockonomi.

Morgan Stanley to Launch Crypto Trading for Retail Clients by 2026

Par : Blockonomi
2025/09/24 00:34
TLDR

  • Morgan Stanley partners with ZeroHash for crypto trading in 2026.
  • Retail clients can trade Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana on E-Trade.
  • Firm plans to develop a robust wallet infrastructure for digital assets.
  • Morgan Stanley eyes tokenized equities, bonds, and real estate services.

Morgan Stanley, one of the largest financial institutions in the U.S., has announced plans to enter the cryptocurrency market by offering crypto trading services to its retail customers. The firm has partnered with crypto startup ZeroHash to launch the service in the first half of 2026. This move comes amid a growing trend of traditional financial firms embracing digital assets.

Partnership with ZeroHash for Crypto Trading

Morgan Stanley’s collaboration with ZeroHash will allow the bank’s E-Trade clients to trade popular cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana. According to Jed Finn, Morgan Stanley’s head of wealth management, this service is expected to be available by mid-2026.

The move reflects the growing adoption of cryptocurrency by established financial players, with other firms like JPMorgan already offering crypto-related services in partnership with Coinbase.

Building a Robust Crypto Wallet Infrastructure

The crypto trading feature is only the first phase of Morgan Stanley’s larger plan. The firm is preparing to develop a comprehensive wallet infrastructure for its clients. This infrastructure will allow customers to not only trade but also store and manage their digital assets securely.

As the firm manages nearly $1.7 trillion in assets, adding crypto services could significantly expand its offerings in wealth management.

The Future of Tokenization and Blockchain Technology

Looking ahead, Morgan Stanley plans to enable clients to hold tokenized assets, including equities, bonds, and real estate. Tokenization has been gaining traction in the finance industry, with companies like Galaxy Digital leading the way in tokenizing stocks.

Nasdaq has also filed a rule change to allow tokenized stock trading on its platform. Morgan Stanley’s expansion into tokenized assets shows the firm’s recognition of the growing potential of blockchain technology.

The post Morgan Stanley to Launch Crypto Trading for Retail Clients by 2026 appeared first on Blockonomi.

