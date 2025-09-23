TLDR Morgan Stanley will offer crypto trading through E-Trade, starting with Bitcoin, Ether, and Solana. The bank collaborates with Zerohash for liquidity, custody, and settlement solutions. Morgan Stanley aims to create a full digital wallet for crypto and tokenized assets. Tokenization of assets is a key part of Morgan Stanley’s strategy for future wealth management. [...] The post Morgan Stanley to Offer Crypto Trading on E-Trade in First Half of 2026 appeared first on CoinCentral.TLDR Morgan Stanley will offer crypto trading through E-Trade, starting with Bitcoin, Ether, and Solana. The bank collaborates with Zerohash for liquidity, custody, and settlement solutions. Morgan Stanley aims to create a full digital wallet for crypto and tokenized assets. Tokenization of assets is a key part of Morgan Stanley’s strategy for future wealth management. [...] The post Morgan Stanley to Offer Crypto Trading on E-Trade in First Half of 2026 appeared first on CoinCentral.

Morgan Stanley to Offer Crypto Trading on E-Trade in First Half of 2026

Par : Coincentral
2025/09/23 22:55
Particl
PART$0.1964-1.25%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.10308+2.30%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.13583+11.65%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.088+2.45%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02367+0.12%

TLDR

  • Morgan Stanley will offer crypto trading through E-Trade, starting with Bitcoin, Ether, and Solana.
  • The bank collaborates with Zerohash for liquidity, custody, and settlement solutions.
  • Morgan Stanley aims to create a full digital wallet for crypto and tokenized assets.
  • Tokenization of assets is a key part of Morgan Stanley’s strategy for future wealth management.

Morgan Stanley is preparing to offer retail customers the ability to trade cryptocurrencies through its E-Trade platform. The move comes as part of a broader strategy to integrate digital assets with traditional wealth management. Scheduled to launch in the first half of 2026, this initiative will initially support trading in Bitcoin, Ether, and Solana. The integration of cryptocurrencies into E-Trade reflects a significant step for the bank, which has historically been conservative about digital asset offerings.

According to Jed Finn, Morgan Stanley’s Head of Wealth Management, the move is part of the bank’s vision for the future of wealth management. He described this as a transformative moment for the industry, signaling the beginning of broader crypto adoption by traditional financial institutions. The ability to offer crypto trading directly to retail investors through E-Trade aligns with Morgan Stanley’s long-term strategy to integrate both traditional and digital assets into a single platform.

Morgan Stanley Partners with Zerohash for Crypto Trading

To facilitate the crypto trading service, Morgan Stanley has partnered with Zerohash, a startup that provides liquidity, custody, and settlement solutions for digital assets. This partnership is crucial in ensuring that the bank’s clients can trade cryptocurrencies securely and efficiently.

Zerohash will handle the backend infrastructure, ensuring that trades are executed smoothly and that custody solutions meet regulatory requirements.

The collaboration with Zerohash also includes Morgan Stanley’s investment in the company, solidifying its involvement in the cryptocurrency infrastructure space. This partnership underscores the bank’s commitment to adopting digital asset solutions and its belief in the long-term potential of blockchain technology in finance.

Role of Tokenization in Morgan Stanley’s Strategy

Morgan Stanley’s plans for E-Trade go beyond simple crypto trading. The bank is also exploring tokenization, the process of converting traditional assets like stocks, bonds, and real estate into digital representations on the blockchain. Finn emphasized that tokenization could “significantly disrupt” wealth management by offering more efficient and flexible ways to manage assets.

For example, tokenized cash could start earning interest immediately upon landing in a wallet, bypassing the need for traditional banking processes.

This shift could lead to greater efficiency in the back-office operations of wealth management and bring new investment opportunities to retail clients. The bank’s plans include not only offering crypto trading but also creating a comprehensive digital wallet solution that integrates both traditional and digital assets.

Broader Crypto Adoption by Traditional Financial Institutions

Morgan Stanley’s move to offer crypto trading on E-Trade is part of a larger trend of traditional financial institutions embracing digital assets. The bank’s decision to expand into crypto trading follows a broader shift in regulatory attitudes toward cryptocurrency, particularly since the election of President Donald Trump.

The regulatory environment has become more favorable, allowing banks like Morgan Stanley to expand their offerings to include digital assets.

Competitors such as Charles Schwab are also exploring similar offerings, and fintech companies like Robinhood have already benefited significantly from crypto trading. Robinhood, for instance, reported over $600 million in crypto trading revenue last year. As digital assets become more mainstream, financial institutions are looking to integrate them into their wealth management services.

The post Morgan Stanley to Offer Crypto Trading on E-Trade in First Half of 2026 appeared first on CoinCentral.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

VivoPower To Load Up On XRP At 65% Discount: Here’s How

VivoPower To Load Up On XRP At 65% Discount: Here’s How

VivoPower International, a Nasdaq-listed B-Corp now pivoting to an XRP-centric treasury, said on September 16 it has structured its mining and treasury operations so that it can acquire the token “at up to a 65% discount” to prevailing market prices—by mining other proof-of-work assets and swapping those mined tokens. VivoPower Doubles Down On XRP The […]
B
B$0.35063-11.65%
XRP
XRP$2.8772+1.08%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0121+2.62%
Partager
Bitcoinist2025/09/18 10:00
Partager
Avantis: 40 million AVNT rewards will be distributed in the third season

Avantis: 40 million AVNT rewards will be distributed in the third season

PANews reported on September 23rd that Avantis, a decentralized leveraged trading protocol based on the Base chain, announced on the X platform that it will distribute 40 million AVNT rewards in Season 3. 4% of the total supply (over $80 million) will be distributed to XP holders over the next five months. Season 3 is scheduled to end on February 28th of next year, at which time AVNT rewards will officially launch. The rewards will be distributed as follows: 25% to liquidity providers (LPs) and 75% to traders. Liquidity providers will receive 1% of the total AVNT supply (worth $20 million at current prices), and traders will receive 3% of the total AVNT supply (worth $60 million at current prices). A newly upgraded S3 points dashboard will be launched mid-next week.
1
1$0.017487+49.48%
Avantis
AVNT$2.1285+8.08%
Xphere
XP$0.0128+0.23%
Partager
PANews2025/09/23 23:36
Partager
Orderly Network Launches "Orderly One," a New Platform for Users to Create Their Own Perpetual Contract DEX

Orderly Network Launches "Orderly One," a New Platform for Users to Create Their Own Perpetual Contract DEX

PANews reported on September 23rd that Orderly Network, a DEX infrastructure provider, has launched a platform for users to independently create decentralized exchanges (DEXs) for perpetual contracts. Orderly announced on Tuesday on its X platform that with "Orderly One," users can set up a DEX for perpetual contracts in minutes without writing any code. This new service is targeted at decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs), funds, trading communities, and others that want to establish revenue streams through crypto trading without relying on centralized entities.
Partager
PANews2025/09/23 23:07
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

VivoPower To Load Up On XRP At 65% Discount: Here’s How

Avantis: 40 million AVNT rewards will be distributed in the third season

Orderly Network Launches "Orderly One," a New Platform for Users to Create Their Own Perpetual Contract DEX

Shiba Inu Price Forecast: Why This New Trending Meme Coin Is Being Dubbed The New PEPE After Record Presale

Metaplanet raises $1.4B to fuel BTC purchases and U.S. subsidiary launch