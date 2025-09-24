Morgan Stanley will introduce cryptocurrency trading to its E*Trade platform in early 2026, partnering with Zerohash to offer Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana trading to millions of retail investors. The post Morgan Stanley’s E*Trade to Launch Crypto Trading via Zerohash Deal appeared first on Coinspeaker.Morgan Stanley will introduce cryptocurrency trading to its E*Trade platform in early 2026, partnering with Zerohash to offer Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana trading to millions of retail investors. The post Morgan Stanley’s E*Trade to Launch Crypto Trading via Zerohash Deal appeared first on Coinspeaker.

Morgan Stanley’s E*Trade to Launch Crypto Trading via Zerohash Deal

Par : Coinspeaker
2025/09/24 01:07
Morgan Stanley is taking a significant step into the digital asset space by bringing crypto trading to its E*Trade platform. The new service is expected to go live in the first half of 2026, giving millions of retail investors direct access to popular cryptocurrencies.

The initiative is made possible through a strategic partnership with Zerohash. This company provides the underlying infrastructure for digital asset services. According to a report from Reuters on Sept. 23, the platform will initially allow clients to trade Bitcoin BTC $112 130 24h volatility: 0.4% Market cap: $2.24 T Vol. 24h: $41.78 B , Ethereum ETH $4 151 24h volatility: 0.6% Market cap: $502.02 B Vol. 24h: $26.61 B , and Solana SOL $217.2 24h volatility: 1.8% Market cap: $118.04 B Vol. 24h: $6.04 B .

The inclusion of Solana is notable, as the network has benefited from a recent increase in institutional inflows, signaling strong investor confidence.

Wall Street Intensifies Retail Crypto Competition

Morgan Stanley’s entry into crypto trading through E*Trade signals a broader acceptance of digital assets among traditional financial giants. However, the firm is already active in crypto-adjacent markets. Previous reports have highlighted Morgan Stanley’s prominent short positions in companies with significant Bitcoin holdings. The decision places the firm in direct competition with other brokerages already embracing the crypto market.

As seen in recent news on Robinhood’s stock performance, platforms like Robinhood have seen considerable success by offering a wide range of tokens, despite facing their own market pressures.

Similarly, Charles Schwab provides its clients with access to crypto through exchange-traded funds (ETFs) for Bitcoin and Ether. By offering direct trading of tokens, E*Trade aims to capture a share of the growing retail interest that has helped the digital asset market expand to a nearly $3.9 trillion valuation. This trend is not isolated to American firms; European institutions like Société Générale are also making headway with regulated stablecoins and other digital assets.

This expansion is also happening when the regulatory environment in the United States appears increasingly accommodating toward the crypto industry. A supportive stance from the current administration has encouraged major financial institutions to build out their digital asset services without the same regulatory uncertainty that clouded previous years.

For retail investors, adding a well-known platform like E*Trade offers another familiar gateway into the crypto market. It represents a further blending of traditional and decentralized finance, making it easier for everyday investors to include digital assets in their portfolios.

As more established brokerages enter the field, customer competition is expected to increase, potentially leading to more innovative products and better services for users across the board.

