Morgan Wallen Blocks Himself From Scoring A New No. 1 Hit

2025/09/11 21:38
Morgan Wallen holds No. 1 with “What I Want,” blocking his own “I Got Better” from the top of Billboard’s Hot Country Songs and Country Streaming Songs charts. KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE – SEPTEMBER 20: Morgan Wallen performs onstage for night one of his One Night At A Time tour at Neyland Stadium on September 20, 2024 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for Morgan Wallen’s One Night At A Time 2024)

Getty Images for Morgan Wallen’s One Night At A Time 2024

Ever since Morgan Wallen released “What I Want,” his collaboration with Tate McRae, the track has been leading several of Billboard’s country charts. The duet opened at No. 1 on both the Hot Country Songs and Country Streaming Songs tallies and has refused to move ever since. For most artists, holding at No. 1 would be a gift and something to be coveted, but for Wallen, it may actually be a hindrance at this point.

Morgan Wallen Blocks Himself From New No. 1s

Wallen blocks himself from scoring new No. 1s on both Hot Country Songs and the Country Streaming Songs charts this week. As “What I Want” commands the lead for a sixteenth consecutive turn, “I Got Better” rises to the runner-up spot. The tune pushes from No. 5 to No. 2 on both tallies, hitting new high points and just barely missing out on becoming a champion.

“I Got Better” Could Replace “What I Want”

Wallen may soon score his twelfth No. 1 on the Hot Country Songs tally if “I Got Better” can replace “What I Want.” He’s already earned 18 leaders on the Country Streaming Songs list and may soon be headed for a nineteenth winner. Throughout his career, the country superstar has collected more than 40 top 10s on both rosters.

“I Got Better” Climbs On Radio Charts

As it hits No. 2 on both the Hot Country Songs and Country Streaming Songs charts, “I Got Better” climbs five spaces to No. 25 on the all-style Radio Songs list. That’s a new high point for the track, and it will almost surely continue to grow. The tune is steady in ninth place on the Country Airplay ranking — again, its best placement so far.

Morgan Wallen’s Latest Single

“I Got Better” serves as the sixth official single from Wallen’s album I’m the Problem. The superstar began promoting the set a year ago, when in July 2024, he shared first taste
“Lies Lies Lies.” He has since followed that up with five more focus tracks, including multiple top 10s on the Hot 100, such as “Love Somebody,” “Just In Case” and the title track.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/hughmcintyre/2025/09/11/morgan-wallen-blocks-himself-from-scoring-a-new-no-1-hit/

