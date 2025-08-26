Morgan Wallen Scores A New Top 10 Smash — Not On A Country Chart

Morgan Wallen and Tate McRae’s “What I Want” rises to No. 10 on the Adult Pop Airplay list, marking the third career top 10 on the chart for both artists. NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – NOVEMBER 08: EDITORIAL USE ONLY: Morgan Wallen attends the 2023 CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 08, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage) WireImage

Morgan Wallen has ranked as one of the most successful names at country radio for several years now, and his reign is far from over. Multiple singles from his latest album I’m the Problem have become some of the longest-running and most popular at country radio stations across the country throughout the past several months that he’s been pushing tunes from the set.

But his reach extends far beyond one genre. Wallen was smart when sending tracks from his new album to radio stations, as he selected some that would be perfect for a country audience, while one stands out as a pop favorite. That track, “What I Want,” his collaboration with pop star Tate McRae, has been gaining ground across all of Billboard’s pop radio lists for some time now, and it climbs to an important new high again this week.

“What I Want” Reaches the Top 10

“What I Want” jumps from No. 12 to No. 10 on the Adult Pop Airplay chart this frame. The tune enters the top 10 on one of the three Billboard tallies dedicated to pop music for the very first time.

Morgan Wallen’s Third Top 10

Wallen earns just his third top 10 on the Adult Pop Airplay ranking this week as “What I Want” lifts a handful of spaces. He and Post Malone took “I Had Some Help” all the way to No. 1 last summer, and the summer prior, “Last Night” peaked at No. 5. He just barely missed the uppermost region earlier this year when “Love Somebody,” another single taken from I’m the Problem, stalled at No. 11 back in May.

Tate McRae Follows Morgan Wallen’s Lead

McRae’s run on the Adult Pop Airplay ranking is strikingly similar to Wallen’s. She also snags her third career placement inside the top 10, and she’s led just once, with “Greedy” back in February of last year. Several years prior, “You Broke Me First,” an early career tune, hit No. 4.

Again, just like Wallen earlier this year, McRae’s single “Sports Car” almost helped her snag a third smash, but instead it drove to No. 11 and parked there.

“What I Want” Climbs on All three Pop Radio Charts

As “What I Want” hits the top 10 on the Adult Pop Airplay chart for the first time, the track climbs again on another two lists. 13 weeks into its time on the Pop Airplay roster, the cut lifts even higher, jumping to No. 7. Things move much more slowly on the Adult Contemporary list, and just a month after it debuted, “What I Want” ascends to No. 21, hitting a new high on that roster as well.

Morgan Wallen’s Three Country Radio Smashes

Wallen claims a trio of hits on the Country Airplay chart this week. “Just in Case” is steady at No. 4, “I Got Better” reaches a new high of No. 13, and “I Ain’t Coming Back,” another collaboration with Post Malone, slips to No. 34 after only peaking at No. 30, which seems fairly low for the two superstars.