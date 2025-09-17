Morning brief: Fed rate cut expectations, Utah seeks death penalty in Kirk killing, Baidu soars 15%

Par : Coinstats
2025/09/17 12:02
MemeCore
M$2.42963-2.05%
Hyperbot
BOT$0.09627+0.77%
RealLink
REAL$0.06448+1.70%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.598+0.71%
BarnBridge
BOND$0.1678-3.78%
Fed rate cut eyed, Utah death penalty case, Baidu AI surge, Microsoft invests $30B in UK AI—top Wednesday news.

Wednesday’s top headlines spotlight major economic, political, and tech developments.

Investors await a key Federal Reserve interest rate decision that could signal a policy shift, while Utah prosecutors pursue the death penalty in the high-profile killing of Charlie Kirk.

Meanwhile, global tech giants Baidu and Microsoft make bold moves in AI, signaling growing innovation and investment across industries.

A glance at major developments this morning.

Markets watch Fed’s policy shift

The US Federal Reserve is widely expected to announce an interest rate cut in today’s decision, likely trimming the benchmark by 25 basis points to a target range of 4% to 4.25%.

After holding rates steady for months amid a complicated mix of stubborn inflation and a cooling labor market, this rate cut signals a pivotal shift in Fed policy.

Market watchers are keenly observing if Fed Chair Jerome Powell will hint at further cuts for the rest of the year during his press conference.

While inflation remains a concern due to tariffs, sluggish job growth, and rising unemployment pressures are pushing the Fed towards easing.

Investors are bracing for a potentially volatile market reaction as this marks the start of what could be a series of rate reductions, offering some relief on borrowing costs, but also fueling questions about the broader economic outlook.

Today’s announcement at 2 p.m. ET will be the biggest Fed story of 2025 so far.

Utah seeks death penalty in Kirk killing

Utah prosecutors announced on Tuesday that they will seek the death penalty for Tyler Robinson, the 22-year-old accused of assassinating conservative activist Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University.

Court documents reveal chilling text messages, with Robinson allegedly confessing to his roommate, “I had enough of his hatred.”

Robinson faces seven charges, including aggravated murder, obstruction of justice, and witness tampering. During his virtual court appearance, he remained expressionless, dressed in a suicide prevention smock, and was ordered held without bail.

The killing, captured on video, has ignited fierce political debate and fears of escalating violence.

Utah County Attorney Jeffrey Gray insists the death penalty decision is based solely on the crime’s evidence and nature, unaffected by political pressure.

Robinson allegedly planned the shooting for over a week, firing a single rifle shot that fatally wounded Kirk in the neck last Wednesday.

Baidu boosts AI push, shares jump

Baidu shares surged over 12% as the Chinese tech giant ramped up its artificial intelligence ambitions with a new strategic partnership and fresh capital plans.

The company announced a collaboration with China Merchants Group to focus on AI-driven advancements in transportation, finance, and real estate, leveraging large language models and AI agents for scalable industrial intelligence.

Baidu also revealed a $56 million offshore bond offering to fuel its AI projects.

This bold move follows a series of investments in AI innovations like its chatbot Ernie Bot, aiming to maintain its lead in China’s competitive AI market, despite recent challenges in its core advertising revenue.

Investor confidence is growing as Baidu commits strongly to expanding AI applications across industries.

Microsoft pledges $30B to UK AI

Microsoft announced a landmark $30 billion investment in the UK over the next four years, focusing on AI infrastructure and operations.

This commitment is the largest financial pledge the company has made in Britain and includes $15.5 billion in capital expenditures to build the UK’s biggest supercomputer, featuring over 23,000 advanced GPUs.

The announcement comes just ahead of President Donald Trump’s state visit, symbolizing deepening US-UK tech collaboration.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer hailed the move as a boost to digital infrastructure and skilled jobs, reinforcing Britain’s leadership in AI innovation.

Microsoft’s investment will support thousands of jobs and expand data centers, aiding customers across multiple sectors.

This deal is part of a broader £31 billion tech pact between the UK and US aimed at fostering AI, quantum computing, and nuclear energy cooperation.

The post Morning brief: Fed rate cut expectations, Utah seeks death penalty in Kirk killing, Baidu soars 15% appeared first on Invezz

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

A whale sold over 167,000 HYPE tokens in the past 12 hours in exchange for 9.06 million USDC.

A whale sold over 167,000 HYPE tokens in the past 12 hours in exchange for 9.06 million USDC.

PANews reported on September 17th that according to Lookonchain monitoring, whale 0xd282 sold another 167,645 HYPE tokens in the past 12 hours at an average price of $54 in exchange for 9.06 million USDC. He still holds 80,057 HYPE tokens (worth $4.33 million), with a total profit of over $16.6 million.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$55.24+3.31%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9995-0.02%
Partager
PANews2025/09/17 13:02
Partager
Lee Ka-chiu: Hong Kong is implementing the stablecoin issuer system

Lee Ka-chiu: Hong Kong is implementing the stablecoin issuer system

PANews reported on September 17th that, according to a Shanghai Securities News report cited by Jinshi, Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee stated in his fourth Policy Address that the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) will encourage commercial banks to launch tokenized deposits and promote the trading of real tokenized assets. Examples include using tokenized deposits to settle tokenized money market funds, assisting the government in regularizing the issuance of tokenized bonds, and encouraging banks to strengthen risk management through a regulatory sandbox. Lee also stated that Hong Kong is implementing a stablecoin issuer regime and formulating legislative proposals for a licensing system for digital asset trading and custody services. The Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) is exploring expanding the types of digital asset products and services available to professional investors while ensuring adequate investor protections. The SFC is also strengthening international tax cooperation to combat cross-border tax evasion.
RealLink
REAL$0.06444+1.62%
CROSS
CROSS$0.23442+1.62%
John Tsubasa Rivals
JOHN$0.01693+1.68%
Partager
PANews2025/09/17 13:23
Partager
GD Culture Plummets 28% After $875M Bitcoin Investment Deal

GD Culture Plummets 28% After $875M Bitcoin Investment Deal

Shares of GD Culture Group, a livestreaming and e-commerce company, declined sharply on Tuesday following the announcement of a major asset acquisition involving Bitcoin. The company disclosed plans to acquire assets from Pallas Capital Holding, including 7,500 BTC, by issuing nearly 39.2 million of its common shares in exchange. The deal, finalized last Wednesday, valued [...]
Bitcoin
BTC$117,193.41+1.15%
Major
MAJOR$0.1615+1.05%
Partager
Crypto Breaking News2025/09/17 13:10
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

A whale sold over 167,000 HYPE tokens in the past 12 hours in exchange for 9.06 million USDC.

Lee Ka-chiu: Hong Kong is implementing the stablecoin issuer system

GD Culture Plummets 28% After $875M Bitcoin Investment Deal

Bitwise files with SEC for stablecoin and tokenization ETF

‘It’s Hyperliquid Moment,’ Circle States, Seizing HYPE’s 1,500% Surge With New Investment