🇨🇳 China
Reports suggest regulators may ease restrictions on short selling and expand trading options to curb speculation. Chinese indices reacted negatively, sliding between -1.2% and -1.6%.
🇺🇸 US Labour Outlook
Goldman forecasts August NFP at just +60K, with risks to the downside. Unemployment is seen rising to 4.3%, while wages may grow +0.3% m/m. Such data would strengthen the case for a Fed rate cut in September.
🗣 Geopolitics
Donald Trump said he expects a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine, noting ongoing talks with both Putin and Zelensky.
🚖 Corporate News
Tesla has launched its Robotaxi rideshare service for the public, expanding beyond investors and influencers.
🇦🇺 Australia
Household consumption rose 5.1% y/y in July — the fastest pace since 2023. This robust demand reduces the chance of an RBA rate cut later this month.
🇯🇵 Japan
Chief trade negotiator Akazawa will travel to the US to continue pushing for tariff adjustments in line with agreed terms.
💻 Tech & Markets
Morgan Stanley said the antitrust ruling does not undermine Google’s dominance, supporting continued investor confidence.
💹 Crypto
Speculation grows that MicroStrategy (MSTR) could be added to the S&P 500 this Friday. With a $98B market cap and 636,505 BTC on its books, the company meets all criteria 🚀.
👉 Stay ahead of the markets and trade smarter with NordFX!
🌅 Morning Market Update - 04.09.2025 was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story.