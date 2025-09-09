Morning Market Update - 09.09.2025

Par : Medium
2025/09/09 21:44

📉 The Asia-Pacific session opened with mixed sentiment: Japan’s JP225 fell −0.95%, Chinese indices swung between −/+0.50%, and Australia’s AU200.cash slipped −0.50%.

🥇 Gold rose +0.56% to a record $3,655/oz, while 🪙 silver broke above $41 for the first time since 2011. The 💵 US dollar index eased −0.11%.

🇦🇺 Australia’s NAB survey showed confidence down (4 vs 8), but business conditions improved to 7, supported by stronger employment, profitability, and orders.

🇯🇵 Japan will see US tariffs on cars and other goods reduced by 16 September, though disputes remain unresolved.

🇰🇷 Seoul rejected Washington’s $350bn investment demands, stalling talks.

🇨🇦🤝🇨🇳 China and Canada held trade discussions at both federal and provincial level, signalling broader cooperation in agriculture and energy.

🇫🇷 France’s PM François Bayrou was ousted in a confidence vote, but the euro barely reacted.

🇺🇸 Markets are pricing aggressive Fed cuts, with a 12% chance of a 50bp move in September depending on Thursday’s CPI. Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon, however, argues Fed policy isn’t “exceptionally restrictive” and sees favourable conditions despite trade headwinds.

