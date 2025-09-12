Morning Market Update -12.09.2025

Par : Medium
2025/09/12 21:02

📈 After yesterday’s rally, equity markets are stabilising this morning. U.S. and European index futures are moving in a narrow range of just −0.05% to +0.05%.

🇩🇪🇬🇧 Key releases today: Germany’s inflation data, UK GDP figures, and from the U.S., the University of Michigan survey with consumer sentiment and inflation expectations.

💵 The dollar is weaker (−0.3%), while 🥇 gold is up +0.5% and 🪙 silver shines with +1.4%. U.S. 10-year Treasury yields edged higher above 4.03%. EUR/USD stays flat near 1.173.

🛢️ Oil and natural gas are down about −0.5%, while agricultural commodities show little movement.

💹 In crypto, Bitcoin broke above $115,700 (+1%), and Ethereum surged past $4,500 (+2.5%).

🌏 In Asia, equities mostly gained. Alibaba soared on AI optimism, while TSMC, SK Hynix, and Samsung also moved higher.

✨ Stay tuned with NordFX — the markets never sleep, and neither do the opportunities!

🌅 Morning Market Update -12.09.2025 was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story.

Staked Ether hits record high driven by corporate crypto treasury adoption: Finance Redefined

Staked Ether hits record high driven by corporate crypto treasury adoption: Finance Redefined

Over 28% of Ether's supply is now locked, signaling tightening liquidity conditions, as more Nasdaq-listed companies establish corporate crypto reserves.
XRP: $5 Next? Massive Test Coming

XRP: $5 Next? Massive Test Coming

Deciding factor for XRP is descending trendline that dictates price's performance
Dogecoin Up 20% In A Week And Poised For The 'Last Big Rally Of The Cycle', Analyst Says

Dogecoin Up 20% In A Week And Poised For The 'Last Big Rally Of The Cycle', Analyst Says

Dogecoin surges 20% due to optimism around DOGE ETF launch and technical signals. Analyst predicts 'last big rally' with potential for altcoins.
