📊 Asia-Pacific: Stocks traded mixed as weak 🇨🇳 China data weighed on sentiment.
- Industrial production +5.2% y/y (📉 vs 5.8% forecast, 12-month low)
- Retail sales +3.4% (weakest since Nov 2024)
- Fixed asset investment +0.5% YTD (lowest in 5 years)
- Real estate investment −12.9% 🏠
- Jobless rate ↑ to 5.3% (6-month high)
🇺🇸🇨🇳 No progress in US-China trade & fentanyl talks, making a Beijing summit unlikely.
🇫🇷 Fitch cut France’s rating to A+ (from AA-). OAT bond yields rose on the downgrade.
🇳🇿 NZ Services PMI fell to 47.5 (18th month <50), signalling deeper contraction.
🇪🇺 Europe: Euro Stoxx 50 futures +0.3% after small Friday gains.
💵 FX: DXY dollar index steady, low volatility ahead of central bank meetings & Fed decision on Wed.
⚡ Trump warned new sanctions on 🇷🇺 Russia will follow only if all NATO allies join and fully stop Russian oil imports.
🛢️ Commodities:
- WTI crude +0.85%
- NATGAS also higher
- 🥇 Gold steady near record highs
📅 Today’s calendar: German wholesale prices (Aug), NY Fed manufacturing index (Sep), plus ECB speeches (Lagarde, Schnabel, Rehn).
🌅 Morning Market Update - 15.09.2025 was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story.
