Morning Minute: Football Dot Fun Breaks Out

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/27 04:19
FUNToken
FUN$0.009443+3.31%
RealLink
REAL$0.05825+1.11%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,506.64+1.23%
Capverse
CAP$0.07067+7.92%
SQUID MEME
GAME$26.4476+1.29%
Polkadot
DOT$3.904+4.58%

In brief

  • Football Dot Fun, a Web3 fantasy soccer game on Base, exploded with $25.7M trading volume and 10,284 users in under two weeks.
  • Players buy and trade fractionalized “shares” of real football players using in-game Gold currency, with shares depleting as players appear in matches.
  • The ecosystem’s market cap surged from $60M to $160M over the weekend, with some traders seeing 3-4x portfolio gains in a single day.

Morning Minute is a daily newsletter written by Tyler Warner. The analysis and opinions expressed are his own and do not necessarily reflect those of Decrypt. Subscribe to the Morning Minute on Substack.

GM!

Today’s top news:

  • Crypto majors rally hard post-Jackson Hole, then fall; BTC at $111,300
  • ETH hits new ATH on Friday before retracing, now $4,600
  • Tom Lee’s BMNR added another 200k ETH last week, holds 1.7M
  • IRS Crypto Head resigns, moves to private sector
  • Football dot Fun explodes in interest and volume over the weekend

⚽️ Football Dot Fun Breaks Out

The newest breakout crypto app is here.

And there are definitely some 2021 NBA Top Shot vibes.

📌 What Happened

Football dot Fun, a browser-based Web3 fantasy football (soccer) game built on Base, just exploded across nearly all metrics.

According to fresh Dune data:

  • $25.7M trading volume (including fees) since launch
  • $14.2M total deposits fueling liquidity
  • 10,284 unique depositors onboarded in under two weeks
  • $1.33M in fees generated already
  • $3.77M in Gold balances circulating in the ecosystem

Traders who bought in on Saturday were reporting 3-4x gains on their entire portfolios—in less than a day.

All while the total value of the ecosystem rallied from ~$60M to $160M over the weekend.

Inflows soared over the weekend (data from https://dune.com/fookin_no_wan/footballdotfun)[/caption]

📝 How It Works

Football dot Fun is like fantasy football reimagined as a trading game:

  • Player Shares: Instead of drafting whole squads, users collect fractionalized “shares” of real football players. Each share is a contract that depletes as the player appears in real-life matches.
  • Packs & Gold: Users receive free card packs every few hours and spend in-game currency “Gold” to buy/sell shares in the live marketplace.
  • Trading Market: Shares are liquid and tradable, with prices moving based on demand, more like a stock exchange than typical fantasy pricing.
  • Tournaments: Twice weekly, users compete in fantasy tournaments. Rewards depend on both the player’s real-world performance and how much of that player you own.
  • Scarcity & Strategy: Contracts expire, so rosters must be actively managed, keeping players engaged and making success skill-based, not passive.

So the game combines trading with player speculation and roster management—a lot of ways for newcomers to approach the game.

🧠 Why It Matters

Football dot Fun has a real shot at being the newest breakout crypto consumer app.

It has a very strong foundation:

  • Simple UX: Browser-native, no app store hurdles, easy wallet/email login.
  • Strategic Depth: Share contracts, Gold balances, and tournaments reward active, skilled players.
  • Viral Loops: Referral codes, free packs, and contract scarcity fuel repeat engagement.

Plus, it’s built on football (soccer), the most popular sport in the world, which means it’s catering to a global audience. And the numbers back it up: There’s been tens of millions in trading, over 10K depositors, and a thriving fee pool after just days.

The easiest comps are Sorare and NBA Top Shot, but Top Shot more so because of the parabolic price action seen this weekend.

Now we wait and see if this is February 2021 Top Shot or November 2020…

🌎 Macro Crypto and Memes

A few Crypto and Web3 headlines that caught my eye:

  • Crypto majors were very red after a Friday rally; BTC -3% at $111,300, ETH -3% at $4,595, XRP -2% at $2.94, SOL -3% at $197
  • VET (+5%), HYPE (4%) and BTT (+3%) led top movers
  • The ETH ETFs pulled in a net of $288M last week while the BTC ETFs lost $1B+
  • Odds of a September rate cut ran to 90%+ on Friday following Powell’s speech at Jackson Hole (now at 83%)
  • ETH briefly hit a new ATH over $4,900 on Friday evening in reaction to Powell’s speech
  • A Bitcoin whale sold 24,000 BTC on Sunday causing a flash crash to just over $110,000
  • Japan’s regulators are preparing to lower crypto taxes and authorize Bitcoin ETFs by 2026
  • Van Eck filed for a Jitosol ETF as a way to get more SOL ETF exposure, as more and more firms are filing for downstream crypto ETFs
  • The IRS Crypto Head resigned and is leaving for the private sector amidst tax policy changes

In Corporate Treasuries

In Memes

💰 Token, Airdrop & Protocol Tracker

Here’s a rundown of major token, protocol and airdrop news from the day:

🤖 AI x Crypto

Section dedicated to headlines in the AI sector of crypto:

  • Overall market cap down 4% to $11.8B, leaders were mostly red
  • FARTCOIN (-2%), VIRTUAL (-3%), TIBBIR (-9%), FAI (+20%) & ai16z (-7%)
  • ZODs (+180%), FAI (+20%) and LLM (+10%) led top movers

🚚 What is happening in NFTs?

Here is the list of other notable headlines from the day in NFTs:

  • ETH NFT leaders were mostly very red; Punks +3% at 49 ETH, Pudgy -17% at 10.1, BAYC -5% at 10.35 ETH
  • Quills Adventure (+87%) and The Currency (+7%) were notable top movers
  • Bitcoin NFTs were mostly green, led by Adderrels
  • Abstract NFTs were mostly green, led by Klara (+38%)
  • The CEO of Bitwise commented that their Blue-Chip NFT Index Fund took in a “meaningful new subscription” for the first time in a while

Daily Debrief Newsletter

Start every day with the top news stories right now, plus original features, a podcast, videos and more.

Source: https://decrypt.co/336649/morning-minute-football-dot-fun-breaks-out

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Crypto UEFA Bets: Bet With BTC or TON and Cash Out in Minutes

Crypto UEFA Bets: Bet With BTC or TON and Cash Out in Minutes

Discover the 7 best crypto sportsbooks with BTC and TON support, no KYC, fast payouts, and full football market coverage in 2025.
Bitcoin
BTC$111,246.86+0.94%
TONCOIN
TON$3.164+1.57%
Partager
Cryptodaily2025/08/27 03:44
Partager
Canary Capital files SEC registration for Trump Coin ETF in U.S.-focused crypto push

Canary Capital files SEC registration for Trump Coin ETF in U.S.-focused crypto push

Today, Canary Capital, a digital asset manager, has filed an S-1 registration statement with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to launch a Trump Coin ETF. Once approved, the ETF will trade under the ticker “MRCA” and will be part of Canary’s larger plan to focus on  American-made crypto projects.  This filing came just […]
U
U$0.0114-8.80%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.475+4.26%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03635+1.25%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/08/27 01:48
Partager
Financing Weekly Report | 17 public financing events; Crypto catering app Blackbird Labs completes $50 million Series B financing, with Coinbase and others participating

Financing Weekly Report | 17 public financing events; Crypto catering app Blackbird Labs completes $50 million Series B financing, with Coinbase and others participating

Last week, the primary market regained its popularity, with five projects with financing scales of more than 10 million US dollars disclosed. Among them, the cryptocurrency insurance company Meanwhile completed a US$40 million Series A financing round jointly led by Framework Ventures and Fulgur Ventures.
B
B$0.56887+2.52%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10199+2.89%
RWAX
APP$0.002911+0.86%
Partager
PANews2025/04/14 10:53
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Crypto UEFA Bets: Bet With BTC or TON and Cash Out in Minutes

Canary Capital files SEC registration for Trump Coin ETF in U.S.-focused crypto push

Financing Weekly Report | 17 public financing events; Crypto catering app Blackbird Labs completes $50 million Series B financing, with Coinbase and others participating

Exclusive Interview with Astar Founder: Sounding the Web3 Horn in Japan, Major Update for "Sony Chain" Coming in a few months

TOKEN2049 Dubai Officially Sold Out with 10,000 Attendees Following Unprecedented Demand