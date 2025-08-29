Morning Minute: Trump Family Expands Crypto Empire With CRO

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/29 02:28
Solana
SOL$209.89+1.67%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.457+0.33%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,887.59-0.17%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10242+1.55%
Movement
MOVE$0.1242+1.05%
Cronos
CRO$0.30262+17.46%

In brief

  • Trump Media announces $6.4B CRO treasury partnership with Crypto.com, sending CRO up 160% in two days to 3-year highs
  • Bitcoin rises 1.5% to nearly $113,000 while Solana leads majors with 4% gains and DeFi TVL reclaims January ATH of $11.76B
  • ETH ETFs see $307M inflows and meme coins remain stable with PUMP jumping 9% after $10M+ buyback disclosure

Morning Minute is a daily newsletter written by Tyler Warner. The analysis and opinions expressed are his own and do not necessarily reflect those of Decrypt. Subscribe to the Morning Minute on Substack.

GM!

Today’s top news:

  • Crypto majors continue rebound, SOL leads; BTC at nearly $113,000
  • Solana DeFi TVL reclaims ATH of $11.76B not seen since January
  • CRO token soars 160% in 2 days following Trump Media treasury news
  • PUMP jumps 9% after team discloses $10M+ in buybacks last week
  • OpenSea introduces its onchain copilot ‘OpenSea MCP’

🏛️ Trump Family Expands Crypto Empire With CRO

The Trump family is getting their hands into even more crypto pockets.

The market likes it (at least for now)…

📌 What Happened

Trump Media, in partnership with Crypto.com, announced plans to build a $6.4B Cronos (CRO) treasury.

The deal will integrate CRO directly into Truth Social and other Trump-linked platforms, powering rewards, subscriptions, and payments across the ecosystem.

Key details of the partnership:

  • Treasury build: Trump Media and Crypto.com will amass a $6.4B CRO treasury, positioning the token as a core asset within the Trump crypto empire
  • Product integration: CRO will be embedded into Truth Social and Truth+, enabling subscriptions, rewards, and user incentives
  • Timing: The move comes as Ethereum and Bitcoin treasuries dominate headlines, and yet Trump Media is moving downstream to the 14th biggest crypto asset.

Market reaction: The announcement sent CRO soaring more than 60% to $0.37. It has now gained 159% on the week ($37B FDV) and making 3-year highs.

CRO has soared since the blockbuster Trump Media announcement

🗣️ What They’re Saying

“The Trump family is building the most influential crypto empire in the world,” wrote one analyst, noting that CRO now joins Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other holdings in Trump Media’s growing digital asset stack.

🧠 Why It Matters

This deal cements the Trump family as arguably the most aggressive political dynasty in crypto.

And that’s likely good (near term) and bad (long term).

It’s obviously good for CRO holders from a price action perspective, and that token is likely to see continued flows.

And it’s arguably good for the broader crypto ecosystem near term to see the Trump family continue to invest, as it signals they’ll continue to work towards implementing policy to allow crypto to thrive in America (and policy that makes number go up).

But once again, the Trump family is going even deeper and becoming more intertwined with crypto—and the Democrats see that.

If a shift in power happens, the blowback could be swift.

And now another crypto token is at risk of a big crash.

I guess for now—let the good times roll.

But let’s keep monitoring the situation…

🌎 Macro Crypto and Memes

A few Crypto and Web3 headlines that caught my eye:

  • Crypto majors were green, led again by SOL; BTC +1.5% at $113,000, ETH even at $4,600, XRP even at $2.99, SOL +4% at $213
  • CRO (+58%), PUMP (+9%), RAY (+7%) and MNT (+7%) led to movers
  • ETH ETFs pulled in another $307.2M in net inflows, while BTC tallied $81.4M
  • Solana DeFi TVL has returned to its ATH level of $11.74B, last seen in January 2025
  • Former Polymarket and Kalshi team members have raised $15M from Coinbase and others to build an onchain, permissionless prediction market
  • The Solana Policy Insitute has pledged $500,000 to the Tornade Cash team defense
  • Rex-Osprey filed to list a BNB staking ETF, extending the tokenized yield ETF push
  • The CFTC adopted Nasdaq’s SMARTS to surveil crypto derivatives and prediction markets, aiming to flag manipulation
  • “Know Your Issuer” tech pilots with USDC and PYUSD are aimed at curbing counterfeit tokens
  • VersaBank kicked off a U.S. pilot for bank-insured tokenized deposits on Ethereum, Algorand and Stellar as a stablecoin alternative
  • Thailand’s ex-PM is meeting with crypto investors to try and make it a regional crypto hub

In Corporate Treasuries

  • Metaplanet announced plans to raise another $880M via stock sale to buy more Bitcoin
  • Falconedge completed a pre-IPO raise with plans to build a BTC treasury

In Memes

💰 Token, Airdrop & Protocol Tracker

Here’s a rundown of major token, protocol and airdrop news from the day:

🤖 AI x Crypto

Section dedicated to headlines in the AI sector of crypto:

  • Overall market cap up 12% to $13.2B, leaders were green
  • FARTCOIN (+5%), VIRTUAL (+1%), TIBBIR (-7%), aixbt (+3%) & ai16z (+4%)
  • OPAIUM (+14%), SPLAT (+12%) and FXN (+11%) led top movers

🚚 What is happening in NFTs?

Here is the list of other notable headlines from the day in NFTs:

  • ETH NFT leaders were mixed; Punks -3% at 45.5 ETH, Pudgy +3% at 10.3, BAYC even at 9.7 ETH
  • Moonbirds broke through the 2.8 ETH wall and ran to 3.1
  • ACK’s ‘The Broken Keys’ saw a new ATH sale of $165,000
  • Bitcoin NFTs were mostly green again, led by Quantum Cats (+23%)
  • Abstract NFTs were mostly red, led by Jupis

Daily Debrief Newsletter

Start every day with the top news stories right now, plus original features, a podcast, videos and more.

Source: https://decrypt.co/337168/morning-minute-trump-family-expands-crypto-empire-with-cro

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Bitcoin Undervalued Compared To Gold, Fair Value At $126,000: JPMorgan

Bitcoin Undervalued Compared To Gold, Fair Value At $126,000: JPMorgan

JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) analysts believe Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is trading below its fair value as its price volatility falls to historic lows, narrowing the asset's risk-read more
Bitcoin
BTC$111,934.91-0.08%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10263+1.76%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/29 01:22
Partager
NetApp Inc. ($NTAP) Stock: Q1 2026 Earnings and All-Flash Growth

NetApp Inc. ($NTAP) Stock: Q1 2026 Earnings and All-Flash Growth

TLDR Q1 revenue reached $1.56 billion, up 1% YoY, beating expectations. All-flash array revenue rose 6% to $893 million, securing #1 market share. Public cloud services grew 33% YoY excluding Spot. Record cash flow from operations hit $673 million, free cash flow $620 million. Shares dropped 6% after a cautious Q2 outlook. NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ: [...] The post NetApp Inc. ($NTAP) Stock: Q1 2026 Earnings and All-Flash Growth appeared first on CoinCentral.
Cloud
CLOUD$0.07568+0.98%
FLOW
FLOW$0.4085+4.82%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02522-0.98%
Partager
Coincentral2025/08/29 02:36
Partager
Aave lanceert RWA stablecoin platform Horizon

Aave lanceert RWA stablecoin platform Horizon

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   Aave Labs heeft met de lancering van Horizon een nieuwe mijlpaal gezet in de samensmelting van traditionele financiële markten en DeFi. Het platform maakt het voor instellingen mogelijk om stablecoins te lenen tegen reële activa zoals tokenized Treasuries, obligaties en andere gereguleerde financiële producten. Daarmee geeft Aave een duidelijke richting aan de toekomst van institutionele stablecoin leningen en het bredere gebruik van RWA’s in de blockchain wereld. Het doel van Horizon Horizon is gebouwd op een versie van Aave V3 en combineert strikte compliance met de openheid en compatibiliteit van DeFi. Waar instellingen doorgaans geconfronteerd worden met zware regulatoire eisen, biedt Horizon een hybride structuur. Aan de ene kant moeten uitgevers van tokenized assets voldoen aan strenge checks. Hierdoor kunnen USDC, RLUSD en Aave’s eigen GHO vrij gebruikt worden binnen het DeFi ecosysteem. Volgens Aave oprichter Stani Kulechov draait Horizon om het ontsluiten van de waarde van tokenized collateral op institutionele schaal. Met meer dan 25 miljard dollar aan bestaande RWA’s op de blockchain wil Horizon deze activa transformeren van passieve tokens naar liquide onderpanden die echte bruikbaarheid hebben in de DeFi-markten. Grote partnerschappen als basis Aave Labs heeft Horizon niet alleen gelanceerd, maar meteen geïntegreerd in de traditionele financiële infrastructuur. Partners zijn onder meer Circle, Chainlink, Centrifuge, Superstate, VanEck, WisdomTree, Hamilton Lane en Securitize. Deze instellingen brengen samen een breed aanbod aan tokenized producten, waaronder Amerikaanse staatsobligaties, kortlopende yield fondsen en tokenized treasuries. The Horizon RWA market by Aave Labs is live. pic.twitter.com/veUi9quMxs — Aave (@aave) August 27, 2025 Chainlink speelt een belangrijke rol met zijn SmartData infrastructuur. Met on chain NAV rapportages, Proof of Reserves en SmartAUM worden de waarden van tokenized fondsen realtime gevalideerd. Dit maakt het mogelijk om geautomatiseerde leningen aan te bieden die altijd gebaseerd zijn op actuele data. Daarmee wordt de transparantie verhoogd. Gevolgen voor institutionele stablecoin leningen Met Horizon wordt een belangrijke drempel voor institutionele partijen weggenomen. Tot nu toe waren DeFi leningen grotendeels afhankelijk van crypto native assets zoals ETH of BTC, die vaak te volatiel zijn om te voldoen aan de eisen van grote financiële instellingen. Door veilige en gereguleerde RWA’s als onderpand in te zetten, krijgen instellingen toegang tot voorspelbare liquiditeit en 24/7 lending mogelijkheden. Dit versterkt niet alleen hun vertrouwen in blockchain technologie, maar vergroot ook de aantrekkelijkheid van stablecoin markten op wereldschaal. Impact op integratie van RWA in DeFi De waarde van RWA’s op de blockchain groeit snel, maar tot nu toe waren deze activa vaak geïsoleerd. Horizon verandert dit landschap fundamenteel. Door tokenized Treasuries en vergelijkbare producten bruikbaar te maken als actief onderpand, worden ze direct gekoppeld aan DeFi markten. Dit vermindert de afhankelijkheid van volatiele crypto activa, verdiept liquiditeits pools en schept vertrouwen bij instellingen die tot nu toe terughoudend waren. Volgens Sergey Nazarov, mede-oprichter van Chainlink, luidt Horizon een nieuw hoofdstuk in voor DeFi. Het verbindt toonaangevende financiële instellingen met blockchain-native infrastructuur. Aave Labs rolls out Horizon – Institutional borrowing vs tokenized Treasurys, CLOs – Borrow USDC, RLUSD, GHO w/ predictable liquidity – Powered by Chainlink Onchain NAV – Partners: Circle, VanEck, Centrifuge, WisdomTree + more More: https://t.co/nZOLXF1w4W pic.twitter.com/J5LXn2Y1bL — Fomos News (@fomos_news) August 27, 2025 Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Aave lanceert RWA stablecoin platform Horizon is geschreven door Timo Bruinsel en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Threshold
T$0.01623-0.18%
Wormhole
W$0.07775+6.87%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,934.91-0.08%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/29 01:31
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Bitcoin Undervalued Compared To Gold, Fair Value At $126,000: JPMorgan

NetApp Inc. ($NTAP) Stock: Q1 2026 Earnings and All-Flash Growth

Aave lanceert RWA stablecoin platform Horizon

Met a former colleague at an offline event, Clanker developer was exposed for "stealing Velodrome funds" and quit the team

Top Crypto to Buy Now: Why Pepeto Leads the Best Memecoins for the Bull Run