Morning Minute: Trump Family Expands Crypto Empire With CRO

In brief Trump Media announces $6.4B CRO treasury partnership with Crypto.com, sending CRO up 160% in two days to 3-year highs

Bitcoin rises 1.5% to nearly $113,000 while Solana leads majors with 4% gains and DeFi TVL reclaims January ATH of $11.76B

ETH ETFs see $307M inflows and meme coins remain stable with PUMP jumping 9% after $10M+ buyback disclosure

Morning Minute is a daily newsletter written by Tyler Warner. The analysis and opinions expressed are his own and do not necessarily reflect those of Decrypt. Subscribe to the Morning Minute on Substack.

GM!

Today’s top news:

Crypto majors continue rebound, SOL leads; BTC at nearly $113,000

Solana DeFi TVL reclaims ATH of $11.76B not seen since January

CRO token soars 160% in 2 days following Trump Media treasury news

PUMP jumps 9% after team discloses $10M+ in buybacks last week

OpenSea introduces its onchain copilot ‘OpenSea MCP’

🏛️ Trump Family Expands Crypto Empire With CRO

The Trump family is getting their hands into even more crypto pockets.

The market likes it (at least for now)…

📌 What Happened

Trump Media, in partnership with Crypto.com, announced plans to build a $6.4B Cronos (CRO) treasury.

The deal will integrate CRO directly into Truth Social and other Trump-linked platforms, powering rewards, subscriptions, and payments across the ecosystem.

Key details of the partnership:

Treasury build : Trump Media and Crypto.com will amass a $6.4B CRO treasury, positioning the token as a core asset within the Trump crypto empire

: Trump Media and Crypto.com will amass a $6.4B CRO treasury, positioning the token as a core asset within the Trump crypto empire Product integration : CRO will be embedded into Truth Social and Truth+, enabling subscriptions, rewards, and user incentives

: CRO will be embedded into Truth Social and Truth+, enabling subscriptions, rewards, and user incentives Timing: The move comes as Ethereum and Bitcoin treasuries dominate headlines, and yet Trump Media is moving downstream to the 14th biggest crypto asset.

Market reaction: The announcement sent CRO soaring more than 60% to $0.37. It has now gained 159% on the week ($37B FDV) and making 3-year highs.

🗣️ What They’re Saying

CRO has soared since the blockbuster Trump Media announcement

“The Trump family is building the most influential crypto empire in the world,” wrote one analyst, noting that CRO now joins Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other holdings in Trump Media’s growing digital asset stack.

🧠 Why It Matters

This deal cements the Trump family as arguably the most aggressive political dynasty in crypto.

And that’s likely good (near term) and bad (long term).

It’s obviously good for CRO holders from a price action perspective, and that token is likely to see continued flows.

And it’s arguably good for the broader crypto ecosystem near term to see the Trump family continue to invest, as it signals they’ll continue to work towards implementing policy to allow crypto to thrive in America (and policy that makes number go up).

But once again, the Trump family is going even deeper and becoming more intertwined with crypto—and the Democrats see that.

If a shift in power happens, the blowback could be swift.

And now another crypto token is at risk of a big crash.

I guess for now—let the good times roll.

But let’s keep monitoring the situation…

🌎 Macro Crypto and Memes

A few Crypto and Web3 headlines that caught my eye:

Crypto majors were green, led again by SOL; BTC +1.5% at $113,000, ETH even at $4,600, XRP even at $2.99, SOL +4% at $213

BTC +1.5% at $113,000, ETH even at $4,600, XRP even at $2.99, SOL +4% at $213 CRO (+58%), PUMP (+9%), RAY (+7%) and MNT (+7%) led to movers

(+58%), PUMP (+9%), RAY (+7%) and MNT (+7%) led to movers ETH ETFs pulled in another $307.2M in net inflows, while BTC tallied $81.4M

pulled in another $307.2M in net inflows, while BTC tallied $81.4M Solana DeFi TVL has returned to its ATH level of $11.74B, last seen in January 2025

has returned to its ATH level of $11.74B, last seen in January 2025 Former Polymarket and Kalshi team members have raised $15M from Coinbase and others to build an onchain, permissionless prediction market

have raised $15M from Coinbase and others to build an onchain, permissionless prediction market The Solana Policy Insitute has pledged $500,000 to the Tornade Cash team defense

has pledged $500,000 to the Tornade Cash team defense Rex-Osprey filed to list a BNB staking ETF, extending the tokenized yield ETF push

filed to list a BNB staking ETF, extending the tokenized yield ETF push The CFTC adopted Nasdaq’s SMARTS to surveil crypto derivatives and prediction markets, aiming to flag manipulation

adopted Nasdaq’s SMARTS to surveil crypto derivatives and prediction markets, aiming to flag manipulation “Know Your Issuer” tech pilots with USDC and PYUSD are aimed at curbing counterfeit tokens

tech pilots with USDC and PYUSD are aimed at curbing counterfeit tokens VersaBank kicked off a U.S. pilot for bank-insured tokenized deposits on Ethereum, Algorand and Stellar as a stablecoin alternative

kicked off a U.S. pilot for bank-insured tokenized deposits on Ethereum, Algorand and Stellar as a stablecoin alternative Thailand’s ex-PM is meeting with crypto investors to try and make it a regional crypto hub

In Corporate Treasuries

Metaplanet announced plans to raise another $880M via stock sale to buy more Bitcoin

announced plans to raise another $880M via stock sale to buy more Bitcoin Falconedge completed a pre-IPO raise with plans to build a BTC treasury

In Memes

💰 Token, Airdrop & Protocol Tracker

Here’s a rundown of major token, protocol and airdrop news from the day:

🤖 AI x Crypto

Section dedicated to headlines in the AI sector of crypto:

Overall market cap up 12% to $13.2B, leaders were green

up 12% to $13.2B, leaders were green FARTCOIN (+5%), VIRTUAL (+1%), TIBBIR (-7%), aixbt (+3%) & ai16z (+4%)

(+5%), VIRTUAL (+1%), TIBBIR (-7%), aixbt (+3%) & ai16z (+4%) OPAIUM (+14%), SPLAT (+12%) and FXN (+11%) led top movers

🚚 What is happening in NFTs?

Here is the list of other notable headlines from the day in NFTs:

ETH NFT leaders were mixed; Punks -3% at 45.5 ETH, Pudgy +3% at 10.3, BAYC even at 9.7 ETH

Punks -3% at 45.5 ETH, Pudgy +3% at 10.3, BAYC even at 9.7 ETH Moonbirds broke through the 2.8 ETH wall and ran to 3.1

broke through the 2.8 ETH wall and ran to 3.1 ACK’s ‘The Broken Keys’ saw a new ATH sale of $165,000

saw a new ATH sale of $165,000 Bitcoin NFTs were mostly green again, led by Quantum Cats (+23%)

were mostly green again, led by Quantum Cats (+23%) Abstract NFTs were mostly red, led by Jupis