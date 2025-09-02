Morning Update (02.09.2025)

🇺🇸 After Monday’s pause, Wall Street futures slipped as legal battles over Trump’s tariffs fuel uncertainty (US100 -0.35%, US500 -0.3%, US30 -0.2%, US2000 -0.2%). Europe also looks cautious ahead of the open (EU50 -0.3%).

💬 U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said reciprocal tariffs will be upheld by the Supreme Court, even after a federal appeals court ruled them illegal. He stressed that fentanyl and trade deficits are real national threats.

🌏 Asia-Pacific markets showed mixed sentiment:

📈 CHN.cash +0.4%, HK.cash +0.1% (though semiconductor stocks corrected, Hua Hong -10%)

📉 JP225 -0.25%, AU200.cash -0.25%

🇮🇳 India’s Nifty 50 +0.4% despite Trump’s harsher trade rhetoric

📊 Data highlights:

🇳🇿 New Zealand exports +9.9% y/y in June, but Q2 exports -3.7% (first drop since Dec 2024).

🇦🇺 Australia cut its current account deficit to -13.7bn AUD (better than forecast -15.9bn).

💴 BOJ Governor Himino signalled inflation is heading toward 2% and further rate hikes may follow, noting tariffs won’t derail monetary tightening.

💵 Dollar rebounded (USDIDX +0.2%). Weakest: JPY (USDJPY +0.5%). Resilient: CAD (USDCAD +0.05%), EUR (EURUSD -0.14% to 1.1694).

🛢 Brent & WTI +0.6% on supply concerns and a softer dollar, while NATGAS fell nearly -1%.

🥇 Gold shines again, +0.5% at a fresh record $3,496/oz. Silver (+0.1%), platinum (+0.8%) and palladium (+0.8%) also gained.

